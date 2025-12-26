Situated Between Bakersfield And Fresno Is An Affordable Gem With Lively Parks And Latin Flavor

California is many things: warm, lively, beachy, and the list goes on. It's even the U.S. state with the most walkable cities and full of mountain hideaways, so it's safe to say you'll never struggle to find a visit-worthy city here. What's hard to come across in these parts of the country, though, is an affordable gem that still packs that classic Californian energy and flavor. We're talking about one of the priciest states in the country, after all, which is why lesser-known hubs like Delano, which offer great value for your money, deserve the attention. The 53,000-resident city strikes the perfect balance between vibrant and relaxed. The fact that the cost of living here (which inevitably affects travel expenses) is 33% lower than the California average is just the cherry on top.

This is a Central Valley city found just 33 miles north of Bakersfield and 77 miles south of Fresno. State Route 99 runs straight through it, so if you're looking for that perfect, well-connected base from where you can explore the rest of the region (or enjoy a surprising Latin twist), Delano is your spot. For most fliers, Bakersfield's Meadows Field Airport is the most convenient entryway to the city. It's only a half-hour drive away, but taxis can get a bit expensive, so a rental is probably your best bet. These start at just $28 a day (at the time of writing), and give you all the flexibility you need to explore even the not-so-walkable parts of Delano, as well as any nearby cities that pique your interest. There's a direct bus line from Bakersfield to Delano, but if you're coming from the airport, you'll need to get a taxi to the bus station anyway, so it's not the most convenient option.