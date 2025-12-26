Situated Between Bakersfield And Fresno Is An Affordable Gem With Lively Parks And Latin Flavor
California is many things: warm, lively, beachy, and the list goes on. It's even the U.S. state with the most walkable cities and full of mountain hideaways, so it's safe to say you'll never struggle to find a visit-worthy city here. What's hard to come across in these parts of the country, though, is an affordable gem that still packs that classic Californian energy and flavor. We're talking about one of the priciest states in the country, after all, which is why lesser-known hubs like Delano, which offer great value for your money, deserve the attention. The 53,000-resident city strikes the perfect balance between vibrant and relaxed. The fact that the cost of living here (which inevitably affects travel expenses) is 33% lower than the California average is just the cherry on top.
This is a Central Valley city found just 33 miles north of Bakersfield and 77 miles south of Fresno. State Route 99 runs straight through it, so if you're looking for that perfect, well-connected base from where you can explore the rest of the region (or enjoy a surprising Latin twist), Delano is your spot. For most fliers, Bakersfield's Meadows Field Airport is the most convenient entryway to the city. It's only a half-hour drive away, but taxis can get a bit expensive, so a rental is probably your best bet. These start at just $28 a day (at the time of writing), and give you all the flexibility you need to explore even the not-so-walkable parts of Delano, as well as any nearby cities that pique your interest. There's a direct bus line from Bakersfield to Delano, but if you're coming from the airport, you'll need to get a taxi to the bus station anyway, so it's not the most convenient option.
Enjoying a budget-friendly trip in Delano
Delano's shockingly reasonable prices (for California) are what set it apart from all the other gorgeous hubs around it. Here, you'll find accommodation options that charge less than $100 a night. Best Western Liberty Inn, in particular, offers pretty good value for the money. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of pricier hotels, it promises everything you need, especially on a budget. Its amenities list includes (but isn't limited to): free breakfast, free parking, an indoor pool, and a business center – and the nightly fees start at $86 (as of December 2025). Guests who enjoy a day of golf can tee off at Delano Golf Course, which is a quick 2 miles away.
For shoppers who still want to stay within budget, a trip to the Delano Village Shopping Center is non-negotiable. While modest, shoppers have noted the center's great prices, friendly staff, and high-quality products across its small selection of stores. It's not going to offer an incredibly diverse shopping experience, but for the essentials, you should find much of what you need. Stores at the Delano Village Shopping Center tend to open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
And while the restaurant scene here is too good to miss out on (as you'll see below), not every meal has to be a proper sit-down affair. Cost-efficient supermarkets like Aldi on 490 Woollomes Ave promise reasonable prices plus extra discounts on red-labeled products. Its selection is varied, too, so your store-bought dinner doesn't have to be drab. The perfect budget-friendly Californian adventure can't end here, though. Corcoran is another lively, affordable city with small-town charm and tasty restaurants, and all you have to do to experience it is drive 32 miles. Bakersfield is another fantastic option. It's a surprisingly affordable paradise for retirees.
Delano's lovely parks and unmissable Latin flavor
Another great way to make your Delano getaway more budget-friendly is to take advantage of the city's many highly reviewed parks. Cecil Park is among the best-known of the bunch, with people raving about its cleanliness, spacious grounds, and shaded areas. Kids will have the time of their lives playing around, and just about anyone can appreciate the skate parks and basketball courts. There are restrooms on-site, and dogs are welcome, too. You can always make a day of it and sit down for a lovely picnic – benches, grills, and even gazebos are available for use. Can't get enough of the beautiful Californian nature? Plan a day trip to Tulare. Also located between Bakersfield and Fresno, this is a gorgeous city with breathtaking forests and mountain views.
If you want to attend Delano's iconic Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, you'll want to head over to Memorial Park. With a majority of the city's population identifying as Hispanic, the Latin spirit in Delano is something to behold. This event, in particular, brings locals and visitors together into a celebration that promises carnival rides, concessions, and games. If you get hungry, there are plenty of food booths scattered around the park, but that can't be your only experience with the city's cuisine.
Old Hacienda Restaurant is a local gem serving some of the best authentic Mexican food in Delano. Its enchiladas, quesadillas, and chile verde come highly recommended from diners. The atmosphere is warm and inviting – you'll feel right at home. True to Delano fashion, prices are reasonable, too (don't worry, the portions are generous). The average meal here costs between $10 and $20 per person, and that's mostly for dine-ins. They also do deliveries and stay open until 10 p.m.