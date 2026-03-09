Atlanta's Vibrant Nightlife, Art, And Foodie Scene Shine In This Walkable Neighborhood With Indie Vibes

Because EAV is in central Atlanta, it's just a 15-minute drive from the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. While there is a lot to do in the village, there are no hotels within these five city blocks. However, there are a couple of vacation rentals available. That said, you'll also find plenty of hotels nearby, especially as you get closer to downtown Atlanta and the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

One factor to keep in mind when planning a trip to the area is that you might want it to coincide with the East Atlanta Strut. This festival occurs on the fourth Saturday in September, features dozens of local vendors, and includes various activities (such as a parade and live music). The Strut's purpose is to showcase the best that East Atlanta has to offer, so it's a great way to experience as much of the neighborhood as possible. Alternatively, the East Atlanta Village Farmer's Market runs from March to November, giving you a taste of different indie vendors and artists.

If you're visiting outside of September, you'll still be able to enjoy plenty of delicious restaurants, as EAV is something of a foodie paradise. We've already covered the Southern Feed Store, but many other kinds of cuisine are also available. For Korean, try Gaja Korean Bar. Seafood lovers will want to visit Hippin Hops Brewpub and Oyster Bar, while those looking for Irish pub food can head to The Pub @ EAV. Finally, be sure to get a taste of New Orleans by ordering a po'boy at Just Loaf'N.