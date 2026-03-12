5 Tasty New York Restaurants To Visit Where Seinfeld Fans Still Bask In '90s Nostalgia
There's no denying it: In the 1990s, New York City was the place to be if you were a sitcom character. From "Friends" to "Sex and the City," audiences spent hours in front of the television, absorbed in their lifestyles, love interests, and laughs along the way. But the '90s nostalgia is especially real for Jerry Seinfeld fans, who still remain passionate about his eponymous show nearly 40 years after its debut.
It's not hard to see why. With 10 Primetime Emmy Award wins and five times as many nominations throughout its nine-year run, "Seinfeld" will surely go down in history as the quintessential New York sitcom — sharp, neurotic, and impossible to replicate. It infiltrated and influenced pop culture in the '90s and continues to do so today.
While NYC remains one of the best destinations for movie and television tours, as well as one of the top places on earth where you're most likely to spot a celebrity, Seinfeld fans often travel with a different sojourn in mind. Propelled by beloved fictional elements of the show, such as Monk's Café and the Soup Nazi, they're drawn to real-world landmarks that shaped the sitcom's identity. You, too, can try these tasty New York restaurants to immerse yourself in the world of "Seinfeld" for just a little while during your visit to Manhattan.
Tom's Restaurant
Located right on Broadway in the heart of NYC's Morningside Heights neighborhood, Tom's Restaurant is probably the most iconic "Seinfeld"-themed attraction in the city. Used as the exterior of Monk's Café on the show, the main characters Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer frequently "dined" at this spot, trading complaints or pitching schemes to one another. In fact, the blue sign and neon letters appeared in nearly every episode.
The real-world version is a charming New York diner with vintage '70s vibes and delicious eats. Dine in to bask in '90s nostalgia, as the walls are covered with memorabilia that Seinfeld fans will love, from signed cast photos to magazine covers. Classic diner vibes are complemented by actually delicious fare, with the menu providing a nod to the show as well as to Suzanne Vega's hit song "Tom's Diner" from the 1980s that was named for the restaurant. Grab shareable bites like buffalo wings and Disco Fries, a variety of burgers, or a chicken salad sandwich — on rye, untoasted, with a side of potato salad, just like George ordered it.
A review on Yelp showcased what a recent experience at the diner meant to a fan visiting NYC: "A true Seinfeld moment come to life," she says. "... Every little detail felt like a nod to the show: the chatter, the clinking mugs, the feeling that someone might burst in talking about a bad date or a puffy shirt any minute."
The Original Soup Kitchen
There's no doubt that Yev Kassem, also known as the Soup Nazi, was one of the most iconic characters on Seinfeld. But what many don't know is that Kassem was based on a real person — Al Yeganeh, who ran Soup Kitchen International back in the day. That's right — actor Larry Thomas' portrayal as an overly intense, no-nonsense chef was spot on, down to the famous line, "No soup for you!"
Although Yeganeh closed his original restaurant, Soup Kitchen International, in favor of selling bottled and frozen versions of his recipes, it reopened as The Original Soup Kitchen on W. 55th Street in 2010 and is still in operation today. Located just steps away from the southern end of Central Park, a New York City icon that was officially named the No. 1 tourist attraction in America for 2025, visitors can grab soup to go and enjoy it surrounded by stunning scenery.
The Original Soup Kitchen is best known for unique varieties like lobster bisque, jambalaya, and shrimp corn chowder, but classic options like chicken noodle, beef chili, clam chowder, and minestrone are also on the menu. Soups even come with bread and an apple. In a testimonial on the restaurant's website, a guest says, "The lobster bisque was so creamy and rich. It has chopped up celery, cubed potatoes, and shredded carrots in it, along with pieces of lobster and fish. It was simply delicious."
Mendy's NYC
Speaking of soup, Mendy's NYC gained its "Seinfeld" notoriety for the same dish as The Original Soup Kitchen, but under entirely different circumstances. In the 7th episode of Season 6, literally titled "The Soup," Jerry agrees to buy comedian Kenny Bania dinner in exchange for the gift of an Armani suit. But when Bania orders soup, then claims it's not a real meal, Jerry realizes he's been trapped in a never-ending IOU.
Although its connection to the show surely draws diners in, with "Seinfeld" mentioning the restaurant by name, Mendy's has made a name for itself entirely on its own. One user's review on Tripadvisor reveals that the sandwich portions are sizable, noting, "It was so plentiful and generous that I asked to pack up 1/2 of the sandwich and took it home." Another user says, "Mendy's soups are equally satisfying. ... A large portion can be a meal by itself." We'll let you decide if they're referencing the episode or if it's all a coincidence.
However, Seinfeld fans will especially love that one of the tasty New York restaurants mentioned on the show pays homage in such a big way. The menu at the kosher deli features sandwiches like The Jerry Seinfeld, with pastrami and chopped liver, as well as The Bania, which combines smoked turkey and grilled chicken. Another specialty option is The Larry David, a spicy club featuring pastrami, salami, and brisket with jalapeños and hot sauce.
H&H Bagels
One fan-favorite episode is "The Strike," which first introduced viewers to the holiday of Festivus. In the same episode, Kramer returns to his job at H&H Bagels after a 12-year strike before losing the gig not long after. While the focus is more on the storyline than the food, that hasn't stopped the bagel shop from becoming a staple in the NYC foodie scene.
An out-of-towner who tried H&H Bagels had nothing but positive things to say on Yelp: "Clearly produced there, large, and with more cream cheese than I could've imagined. Delicious and very filling, I would return here without needing to look any further." Another says, "This bagel shop needs no introduction. It has been around forever and stood the test of time."
With an endless array of mix-and-match options, diners can opt for a classic plain bagel, cinnamon raisin, everything, blueberry, or asiago cheese, among others, and pair it with the shop's flavored cream cheese. H&H Bagels also serves delicious sandwiches, built atop their fresh-made bagels — and don't forget to grab a cold brew or iced coffee for the perfect pairing.
Gray's Papaya
Few dishes are more distinctly New York than a hot dog. When the group gathers to watch a movie, Kramer races across the street to buy a hot dog from Papaya King. While the original business of the same name in NYC was razed, there is a Gray's Papaya — and the story that connects these two is worth telling. In an Eater article that dictates the details of the original Papaya King, it's revealed that Gray's Papaya was launched by a former Papaya King franchise owner.
A legendary spot simply because Anthony Bourdain adored this legendary New York City hot dog stand's mouth-watering food, this 24-hour institution is believed by many Seinfeld fans to be the actual hot dog stand referenced in the show, due largely to its location in the Upper West Side. A Redditor on the "FoodNYC" community says, "Gray's is always good. Love the location as well. Very iconic NYC." Still another in the "hotdog " community states, "Oh, the snap when you bite into one — Gray's make[s] me so happy."
Probably the most popular offer at Gray's Papaya is the Recession Special. Though it has gone up over the years, it is still a great deal, with two hot dogs and a medium tropical drink (papaya, anyone?) for $7.50. The franks can be dressed up with cheese, chili, or both, and the menu also features breakfast items like bagels, pastries, and morning sandwiches. This casual eatery mirrors the laid-back NYC lifestyle depicted in the show itself, tying it all together in the city that inspired it all.
Methodology
As a longtime fan of "Seinfeld," the writer showcases background familiarity with the characters and storylines. But every good article relies on more than personal knowledge to curate a list like this. The tasty New York restaurants featured within were selected through a combination of first-hand experience and web research. This includes studying menus as well as the photos of diners who have visited the establishments, viewed everywhere from restaurant websites and Instagram to Tripadvisor, Yelp, Reddit, and more.
To both ensure accuracy and learn tidbits about the ambiance of these '90s nostalgia hot spots, we also analyzed several reviews that were posted to the websites and apps listed above. We focused on pulling in short quotes that offer a sense of what the restaurants and food are like. These external perspectives helped balance personal observations while also ensuring that the eateries help bring the show to life for the diner.