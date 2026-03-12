5 Tasty New York Restaurants To Visit Where Seinfeld Fans Still Bask In '90s Nostalgia

There's no denying it: In the 1990s, New York City was the place to be if you were a sitcom character. From "Friends" to "Sex and the City," audiences spent hours in front of the television, absorbed in their lifestyles, love interests, and laughs along the way. But the '90s nostalgia is especially real for Jerry Seinfeld fans, who still remain passionate about his eponymous show nearly 40 years after its debut.

It's not hard to see why. With 10 Primetime Emmy Award wins and five times as many nominations throughout its nine-year run, "Seinfeld" will surely go down in history as the quintessential New York sitcom — sharp, neurotic, and impossible to replicate. It infiltrated and influenced pop culture in the '90s and continues to do so today.

While NYC remains one of the best destinations for movie and television tours, as well as one of the top places on earth where you're most likely to spot a celebrity, Seinfeld fans often travel with a different sojourn in mind. Propelled by beloved fictional elements of the show, such as Monk's Café and the Soup Nazi, they're drawn to real-world landmarks that shaped the sitcom's identity. You, too, can try these tasty New York restaurants to immerse yourself in the world of "Seinfeld" for just a little while during your visit to Manhattan.