Anthony Bourdain Adored This Legendary New York City Hot Dog Stand's Mouth-Watering Food
New York City is a foodie's dream. As one of the world's most multicultural places, you'd be hard-pressed to find a cuisine not represented in the city's roughly 25,000 eateries. From Egyptian to Georgian (and everything in between), the Big Apple has all your gastronomic needs covered — and if you desire a high-end experience, the city boasts 74 Michelin-starred restaurants (including these five affordable restaurants that won't break the bank). But, despite the presence of numerous upscale and international spots, New York is perhaps best known for the most classic of all American foods: the hot dog. According to Lawn Love's 2023 Best Cities for Hot Dog Lovers (a comprehensive list created using a nine-indicator ranking system), New York topped the charts out of the largest 200 U.S. cities. While there's fierce competition for the best hot dog, one New York institution serving up mouth-watering food is certainly a strong contender: Gray's Papaya.
The words splashed across its old-timey, brightly-colored façade beckon to the bargain-hunter and the time-strapped worker on a lunch break: "When you're hungry, or broke, or just in a hurry!" But despite its apparent appeal to the masses, this legendary stand also attracted high-profile celebrities. In particular, Anthony Bourdain, world-renowned chef, travel documentarian, and author, adored this spot. As a native New Yorker who spent a good portion of his career traveling the world, Bourdain noted that he craved this establishment's famous dogs when he felt homesick. Gray's Papaya was even featured in an episode of his award-winning show "No Reservations." In the episode, Bourdain explains, "This is where I drop by after a couple of drinks... for a cost-efficient, nutritious snack." And the celebrity chef's toppings of choice? Generous amounts of mustard and sauerkraut, along with an order of papaya juice to wash it down.
Gray's Papaya — from past to present
This iconic yet unassuming Manhattan storefront was founded by the Chilean-born Nicholas Gray, a former stockbroker with an entrepreneurial spirit. It opened in 1973, recently celebrating its 50th anniversary with, fittingly, all-day 50-cent hot dogs. Although there were, at one point, three additional franchises, all but the original flagship location had shuttered their doors by 2021. You can now find the only surviving Gray's Papaya on the Upper West Side, at 2090 Broadway and 72nd Street.
The popular spot pairs griddle-cooked frankfurters and its namesake tropical fruit juice into one seemingly heaven-sent culinary duo. While Gray's Papaya did not invent this surprisingly delightful combination, which has been traced back to the 1930s, the restaurant certainly helped to popularize it. Now, the combo is a mainstay of New York's hot dog culture, with many other copycat establishments peddling this pairing as well.
Gray's Papaya's legendary status isn't just a result of its delectable offerings, but also its affordable prices. The Recession Special, which began in 1982 at $1.95, is still on the menu — albeit at a higher price. At the time of writing, $7.50 will get you two franks and a medium-sized tropical drink. You can choose from fruity flavors including banana, piña colada, coconut, and, of course, papaya. If that option isn't filling enough, the Addicted to Gray's special includes three dogs and a large drink for a very reasonable $11.50. Want to start your morning at Gray's Papaya? There are two specials, both of which are priced under $4 and include coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Whichever you choose, grab your order and head outside to one of the cocktail tables to eat it in the obligatory New York fashion: standing up, with an excellent view of the city before you.
Experiencing Gray's Papaya in New York City
Gray's Papaya is open daily at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday. The restaurant is centrally located, about a 35-minute walk from Times Square and 30 minutes from the Met. You can also reach it by MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority), as lines 1, 2, and 3 regularly service the nearby 72nd Street subway station, along with various buses. If you find this metropolis' public transportation network to be needlessly confusing, read this visitor's guide to New York City's chaotic subway system, which will help you navigate your way underground.
The restaurant currently has a 4.0 ("Good") rating on Tripadvisor, out of more than 1,500 reviews, and a similar average on Yelp. Many previous guests recommended the Recession Special as having the best value for money. One recent visitor shared on Tripadvisor that Gray's Papaya is "a city institution that has withstood the pandemic and stands as a towering reminder of a better age. The only thing better than coming here for the first time is coming again." Once you've had your fill of griddled franks, you may be craving something sweet. Make sure you head to Junior's, a restaurant serving New York's best cheesecake. The closest location to Gray's Papaya is on West 49th Street, and it's a 30-minute walk from the hot dog spot (or less than 10 minutes by public transportation).
If you'd like to have the Gray's Papaya experience, but you're not in New York City, the restaurant currently ships its products across the U.S. through Goldbelly. Wherever you are, taste these exceptional dogs for yourself, and see if they bring you the same nostalgia and joy that they brought Bourdain.