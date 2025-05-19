Anthony Bourdain Adored This Legendary New York City Hot Dog Stand's Mouth-Watering Food

New York City is a foodie's dream. As one of the world's most multicultural places, you'd be hard-pressed to find a cuisine not represented in the city's roughly 25,000 eateries. From Egyptian to Georgian (and everything in between), the Big Apple has all your gastronomic needs covered — and if you desire a high-end experience, the city boasts 74 Michelin-starred restaurants (including these five affordable restaurants that won't break the bank). But, despite the presence of numerous upscale and international spots, New York is perhaps best known for the most classic of all American foods: the hot dog. According to Lawn Love's 2023 Best Cities for Hot Dog Lovers (a comprehensive list created using a nine-indicator ranking system), New York topped the charts out of the largest 200 U.S. cities. While there's fierce competition for the best hot dog, one New York institution serving up mouth-watering food is certainly a strong contender: Gray's Papaya.

The words splashed across its old-timey, brightly-colored façade beckon to the bargain-hunter and the time-strapped worker on a lunch break: "When you're hungry, or broke, or just in a hurry!" But despite its apparent appeal to the masses, this legendary stand also attracted high-profile celebrities. In particular, Anthony Bourdain, world-renowned chef, travel documentarian, and author, adored this spot. As a native New Yorker who spent a good portion of his career traveling the world, Bourdain noted that he craved this establishment's famous dogs when he felt homesick. Gray's Papaya was even featured in an episode of his award-winning show "No Reservations." In the episode, Bourdain explains, "This is where I drop by after a couple of drinks... for a cost-efficient, nutritious snack." And the celebrity chef's toppings of choice? Generous amounts of mustard and sauerkraut, along with an order of papaya juice to wash it down.