5 Charming New York City Diners With Vintage '70s Vibes And Delicious Eats

There are many reasons to visit New York City: the landmarks, the history, and, of course, the food. NYC is so full of restaurants that it would take roughly 22 years to visit them all, assuming you stopped at a new place every day. From the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in New York to 2025's "best new restaurant" in the city, you have plenty of high-end options to tickle your taste buds. But what if you just want a plate of eggs and hash browns or a decent sandwich for lunch? In that case, Manhattan has plenty of diners, many with retro vibes, to satisfy your needs.

We're not talking about any old diner, either. We're on the prowl for vintage restaurants that act as a time capsule to the past, roughly around the 1970s or earlier. Fortunately, New York City has those in spades, and we've compiled a list of five of them.

Keep in mind that, because ranking a vintage diner is a purely subjective experience, our list isn't in order from "best" to "least best." Instead, we hunted for a variety of diners that capture the essence of old-fashioned dining, from the menu to the seating and decor. These places are also dotted throughout the city, so whether you're hanging out near Wall Street or strolling through Greenwich Village, you can easily get to one of these diners for your next meal.