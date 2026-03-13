The 5 Best Walkable Las Vegas Neighborhoods To Visit, According To Locals

Downtown Las Vegas (DTLV for short) has restaurants, shops, bars, and casinos, along with the iconic Fremont Street, one of the best free attractions in America, according to locals. It's also home to Container Park, an outdoor shopping and dining plaza made from repurposed shipping containers. Inside Container Park (which you'll recognize by the giant, fire-spouting praying mantis sculpture out front) are about a dozen restaurants and bars and roughly 20 little shops selling everything from retro candy to handmade jewelry to Las Vegas souvenirs. In the center of the complex is a giant treehouse and playground, and at the south end, there's a stage and grassy area where you can sip wine and enjoy free concerts on weekends.

"Downtown Las Vegas is true Vegas — it's our history, art, and music," says Casey Kraft, a local singer and karaoke host who works downtown. Downtown's main street, Fremont Street, has been around since 1905 and was once the heart of the city's tourist corridor before Las Vegas Boulevard became the main attraction. East Fremont and the surrounding area still hold some vintage Vegas charm, with hole-in-the-wall pizza places, dive bars, and glowing neon signs.

After exploring Container Park, head west down East Fremont Street to Fergusons Downtown, another quirky shopping and dining area located inside a refurbished vintage motel. Grab a cold drink at Mothership Coffee Roasters, set in what used to be the motel's swimming pool, browse vintage clothing at A 90s Kind of Vintage, or take a roller skating, painting, or mixology class. Visit the Fergusons Downtown event page for details on upcoming workshops and shows.