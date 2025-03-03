Nevada's Most Charming Desert City Is A Wildly Underrated, Historic Artsy Gem Right Outside Las Vegas
Whether you're taking a water slide through a shark tank or watching a world-class magic show, Las Vegas is a city full of endless opportunities for fun. But while the sights, sounds, and crowds of the Strip and the Fremont Street Experience can be exhilarating, they can get overwhelming, too. If you're looking for a break from all the bustle, drive just 30 miles to the small town of Boulder City. Near the Arizona border, this uniquely historic town has a delightful downtown with tasty restaurants and boutique shopping; plus there's an abundance of outdoor activities to enjoy.
Boulder City was first established in the early 1930s to be the home for workers on the Hoover Dam. The massive building project was briefly referred to as the Boulder Dam because it had originally been planned for Boulder Canyon. Government officials attempted to officially change its name from the Hoover Dam after its namesake, President Herbert Hoover, lost his reelection bid. But the Hoover Dam's original name stuck, and even though Boulder City was closer to Black Canyon than Boulder Canyon, the city's name was also cemented.
Boulder City was technically on federal land from the start, and things like gambling and alcohol weren't allowed. It wasn't until 1960 that it became its own city with its own elected officials, but it kept its status as a non-gaming town, one of the few places in Nevada to do so. That's a part of what helped the city keep its relaxed, small town vibe.
The Hoover Dam and Lake Mead are must visits when you're in Boulder City
Considering Boulder City's intertwined history with the Hoover Dam, it's basically a must-visit spot when you're here. It's about a 15-minute drive from downtown Boulder City. The Hoover Dam helps control the Colorado River, and it's one of the largest dams in the world. It's truly a manmade marvel. Once it was completed in 1936, it created Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the U.S. You can drive (and walk) across the Hoover Dam for free, and guided tours are available that take you into the dam itself. Some things to keep in mind: There are some free parking lots on the Arizona side; otherwise it's $10 a car. You have to go through a security checkpoint, and it will get busy (and hot!) during the summer.
Get an incredible bird's eye view of the Hoover Dam from the nearby Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, aka the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge. At 1,905 feet long, it's the longest single-arch bridge in North America, according to The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Remember to literally hold onto your hat during your visit; the winds here can be intense.
While you may be in the desert, there are still ways to get out on the water. Blazin' Paddles in Boulder City offers half-day and full-day kayak tours of Black Canyon. Boulder Beach on the western edge of Lake Mead is less than a 15-minute drive from downtown Boulder City. It's more than a mile long, and you can rent and launch a boat from Hemenway Harbor at the south end of the beach. For those with the gear for a camping retreat, there's tent camping available here along with RV spots.
Where to stay and eat in Boulder City
Learn more about the Hoover Dam's construction and Boulder City's history at the free museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel. The three-story property downtown was built in 1933, so anyone who wanted to visit Hoover Dam would have a nice place to stay. Today, the boutique hotel has period-style furniture and a cozy fireplace in the lobby, and its 21 guest rooms include a number of themed rooms that pay tribute to some of its famous past guests like Howard Hughes and Carole Lombard. Other prominent guests from the hotel's early years were Bette Davis, Shirley Temple, and Will Rogers. The hotel also has an art gallery featuring local artists.
Even if you're not staying at the Boulder Dam Hotel, you should stop by for the restaurant and bar. Restaurant 1933 is off the lobby, and it's open for breakfast and lunch every day as well as dinner Thursday through Saturday. It serves classic American dishes in an elegant setting. Downstairs, Cleveland's — The Lounge is open every evening except Monday. It's got a full bar with fun craft cocktails, and there's live music every night.
For more great food and booze, The Dillinger is in the historic Bank of Nevada building, and it's got bank-robber-inspired decor. The restaurant is known for its burgers and craft beers. Fox Smokehouse BBQ makes outstanding barbecue and serves it in big portions, and the Southwest Diner has been a mainstay in Boulder City for decades. And for a tasty (and caffeinated) start to your day, the Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore features locally roasted coffee, and The Coffee Cup Cafe was on the first episode of "Diners, Drive Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri.
With spotting sheep, hiking, and shopping, Boulder City has lots to do
Boulder City is in the desert, and, as such, you have a chance to see some pretty cool wildlife, like desert bighorn sheep. One of the best places to see them is at Hemenway Valley Park on the north side of town. The sheep come down from the mountains to graze here, particularly in the mornings. They're wild creatures, so there's no guarantee that they'll be there. But even if they're not, you can still enjoy a short walk through the park with views of the lake. If you're traveling with kids, another good stop is the Nature Discovery Trail. This short trail in Bootleg Canyon takes you past larger-than-life statues of desert creatures with informative signage along the way.
For a longer hike, the Historic Railroad Hiking Trail is nearby. It's a 3.7-mile one-way, out-and-back trail that takes you all the way to Hoover Dam and through a number of old railroad tunnels, dating back to when the dam was built.
Take some time for a leisurely stroll around downtown as well. There's art nearly everywhere you look, with sculptures up and down Nevada Way and Arizona Street along the way and colorful murals on plenty of buildings. Downtown also has fantastic boutique shopping. If you're someone who loves thrifting for treasures, Goatfeathers Emporium and Bella Marketplace are must visits. Then there's Cards of Glee, where the cards and gifts come with a little edge; Bloom, which has a mix of stylish home decor and bath goods along with clothing and jewelry; and Mojave Gold Boutique that sells trendy women's clothing.
Boulder City weather and how to get around
Boulder City's desert location means that it will get very hot in summer; the average high temperature in July is 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to stay hydrated. On the flip side, it rarely gets below freezing even in winter, so that can be a wonderful time to visit, particularly if you want to explore Hoover Dam with fewer crowds.
Boulder City is a little over half-an-hour drive from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, and while much of downtown is easily walkable and there are some public transportation options to and from Las Vegas, having a car will make things a lot faster and give you more chances to check out more places. On the way to or from the airport, consider stopping by Henderson. It's another charming, lesser-known Nevada city. The city also makes for a perfect stop on a road trip between Las Vegas and the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.