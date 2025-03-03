Nevada's Most Charming Desert City Is A Wildly Underrated, Historic Artsy Gem Right Outside Las Vegas

Whether you're taking a water slide through a shark tank or watching a world-class magic show, Las Vegas is a city full of endless opportunities for fun. But while the sights, sounds, and crowds of the Strip and the Fremont Street Experience can be exhilarating, they can get overwhelming, too. If you're looking for a break from all the bustle, drive just 30 miles to the small town of Boulder City. Near the Arizona border, this uniquely historic town has a delightful downtown with tasty restaurants and boutique shopping; plus there's an abundance of outdoor activities to enjoy.

Boulder City was first established in the early 1930s to be the home for workers on the Hoover Dam. The massive building project was briefly referred to as the Boulder Dam because it had originally been planned for Boulder Canyon. Government officials attempted to officially change its name from the Hoover Dam after its namesake, President Herbert Hoover, lost his reelection bid. But the Hoover Dam's original name stuck, and even though Boulder City was closer to Black Canyon than Boulder Canyon, the city's name was also cemented.

Boulder City was technically on federal land from the start, and things like gambling and alcohol weren't allowed. It wasn't until 1960 that it became its own city with its own elected officials, but it kept its status as a non-gaming town, one of the few places in Nevada to do so. That's a part of what helped the city keep its relaxed, small town vibe.