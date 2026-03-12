Flight Attendants Swear By This Handy Little Luggage Tool You Can Pick Up On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You're late for a flight and are in a rush at the airport, dragging your luggage, purse, and backpack with you as you dash through the terminal, searching for the correct gate. You finally make it, but your muscles are screaming with pain from the weight of hauling all of these items — and you'll need to board your first long-haul flight exhausted and stressed out. You should know that your race to the gate may have been less burdensome if you'd had a handy little luggage tool you can easily find on Amazon: a J-hook.
While you won't see every traveler with this convenient luggage accessory, flight attendants swear by it. And if anyone knows travel best, it's certainly these jet-setting pros. From sharing their secrets to surviving the holiday rush to giving us flight attendant-approved luggage hacks that make airport check-in faster, they have been providing us passengers with valuable insights on how to travel better for years. Now, they're sharing the benefits of the J-hook online. "
You use a J-hook to attach a smaller bag to your main suitcase, which distributes the weight much better and is less of a strain for your back and arms than carrying it. Models differ in features and design, but typically, you loop the strap through your luggage handle and fasten the buckle. Then, you hang your bag off the hook and secure it in place with the Velcro fastener, adjusting the strap's length as needed for a snug fit.
Islands looked at social media, including Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit, to confirm that flight attendants commonly use and recommend J-hooks. We then scoured customer reviews, pricing, and specifications for a variety of products on Amazon to come up with our suggestions.
Recommended J-hooks for travel
If you're already traveling and are hoping to pick up a J-hook en route, there are luggage stores in airports where you can try your luck — at a cost. But you don't need to spend a pretty penny on this simple travel accoutrement. It's available on Amazon, and prices range from around $8 to $17, offering you excellent value for money.
Exshoiu's J-hook with a strap, for example, is $13.99 as of this writing and comes highly recommended (earning a 4.4-star average rating based on over 300 reviews). A January 2026 review states, "You'll notice most airline crew members use this type of strap for a reason; less wear and tear on the body when hauling luggage between terminals, trams, and the oh-so-fun escalators." Meanwhile, a flight attendant commented wryly that this product was "Stronger & More Reliable than a Relationship ... a life saver & very strong." It has an adjustable strap to fit a wide variety of luggage sizes, and the hook and fastener are made of durable stainless steel.
Another highly rated option is by Vigorport. The large size is currently priced at $16.49, has a similar design and specs to the Exshoiu item, and has a 4.3-star rating out of more than 2,000 reviews. Another flight attendant who reviewed this product wrote, "Right off the bat, I noticed the build quality. The buckle is lightweight but strong, and the metal J hook feels secure — not flimsy like others I've used in the past."
There are, of course, other options available, and you'll need to decide the price point and features that work best for you. But regardless of which J-hook you choose, you'll be lightening your load and making your future travels easier.