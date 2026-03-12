Flight Attendants Swear By This Handy Little Luggage Tool You Can Pick Up On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You're late for a flight and are in a rush at the airport, dragging your luggage, purse, and backpack with you as you dash through the terminal, searching for the correct gate. You finally make it, but your muscles are screaming with pain from the weight of hauling all of these items — and you'll need to board your first long-haul flight exhausted and stressed out. You should know that your race to the gate may have been less burdensome if you'd had a handy little luggage tool you can easily find on Amazon: a J-hook.

While you won't see every traveler with this convenient luggage accessory, flight attendants swear by it. And if anyone knows travel best, it's certainly these jet-setting pros. From sharing their secrets to surviving the holiday rush to giving us flight attendant-approved luggage hacks that make airport check-in faster, they have been providing us passengers with valuable insights on how to travel better for years. Now, they're sharing the benefits of the J-hook online. "

You use a J-hook to attach a smaller bag to your main suitcase, which distributes the weight much better and is less of a strain for your back and arms than carrying it. Models differ in features and design, but typically, you loop the strap through your luggage handle and fasten the buckle. Then, you hang your bag off the hook and secure it in place with the Velcro fastener, adjusting the strap's length as needed for a snug fit.

Islands looked at social media, including Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit, to confirm that flight attendants commonly use and recommend J-hooks. We then scoured customer reviews, pricing, and specifications for a variety of products on Amazon to come up with our suggestions.