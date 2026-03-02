What Travelers Need To Know Before Their First Long-Haul Flight

One of the most important things you can do when booking your flight, or at least while checking in, is choosing the right seat for your flight. Most people prefer a window or aisle seat for their flights. Window seats offer a view and the airplane's wall to lean against while sleeping. However, many travelers think the aisle seats are the best choice because they offer unobstructed access to the aisle for easier access to the overhead bin, the lavatory, or taking a walk.

However, these advantages naturally come with disadvantages. In a window seat, you may need to disrupt your fellow passengers if you need to get up for the overhead or lavatory. In the aisle seat, you may be disrupted by those in the center seat or window looking to get out of the row, and you are also more prone to being bumped into by other passengers walking up the aisle or by the flight crew performing service.

These choices are easier if you can take advantage of different zones of the plane. If you can book a premium cabin, the seats there may all have unobstructed aisle access. But even in economy class, there can be sections with more spacious seats or easier access to the lavatories with less risk of disrupting other passengers. Seat location can also affect how quickly you exit the aircraft, which matters when you have a tight connection. One important thing to note is that not all seats in different rows are the same. There may be some rows with obstructed views due to their location over the wings of the airplane, or you might have no window at all.