Europe's Best Winery In 2025 Is A Historic Rhine Valley Palace With Events, Food, And A 900 Year-Old Cellar
As Italy and France are highly regarded for their wineries (the latter even has the world's largest museum dedicated to wine) it might come as a surprise to learn that neither country is home to the best winery in Europe. It is, in fact, Germany where you'll find the recipient of that honor: Schloss Johannisberg came in at No 1 on The World's 50 Best Vineyards list in 2025. It also ranked as the second best vineyard in the world. Both lists are determined based on hundreds of votes from wine industry experts.
Located in the town of Geisenheim in the Rheingau region, this Rhine Valley winery, which only produces Riesling, is perched on a hill surrounded by lush vineyards and has origins dating all the way back to 817. The site began as a monastery and as a consequence of the German Peasants' War, became a Neoclassical palace in the 18th century. Schloss Johannisberg has been in the wine business for hundreds of years, and they claim to be the first Riesling winery in the world.
But as The World's 50 Best Vineyards points out, the opulent palace featuring cobblestone courtyards and dreamy Rhine River views, is more than a winery. It's a hub for events and activities, and its Restaurant Schlossschänke is a picturesque dining destination. The past remains present at this family-owned destination, evidenced by its 900-year-old cellar. All of which makes Schloss Johannisberg a place where one can immerse themselves in German culture and history.
Schloss Johannisberg is a wine lover's dream
What's the key to Schloss Johannisberg's celebrated Riesling wines? The golden-hued palace's vineyards receive optimal amounts of sunshine, allowing this white grape variety to thrive. Schloss Johannisberg ferments their wine in oak barrels made from wood sourced in Schloss Johannisberg's nearby forest. All of this serves to produce a variety of impeccable Riesling, from dry to sweet to the rare eiswein (ice wine).
Visitors have the opportunity to learn the story behind Schloss Johannisberg by taking the Desire on Riesling tour which includes a wine tasting and a look into the dimly-lit Bibliotheca Subterranea, which houses 25,000 bottles. Another option is the Late Harvest with History tour. On this guided excursion, visitors can enjoy the slightly sweeter Spätlese in the Bibliotheca Subterranea. Here's a fun fact: Schloss Johannisberg is actually the birthplace of Spätlese (meaning "late harvest"). Created in the 1700s by accident when the prince bishop's courier arrived with orders to begin the harvest several weeks late — it arguably put the winery on the map.
You can book the Desire on Riesling tour, available on the weekends from Spring to Fall, and the Late Harvest with History tour, on Schloss Johannisberg's website. Take into account that as of this writing, the Desire on Riesling tour is only provided in English on Sundays. Both tours offer glimpses of the historic palace building and vineyards. If you prefer a tasting sans tour, an outdoor wine booth overlooking the verdant Rhine Valley, known as Goethe's Viewpoint, is usually set up from spring to fall. Additionally, you can visit the palace's wine shop. Open year-round, the staff are known to treat visitors to a tasting as they peruse the aisles in search of the perfect wine to take home.
Wine, dine, and have a good time at Schloss Johannisberg
Tours and tastings are not the only ways that oenophiles can experience Schloss Johannisberg's grandeur. There are other happenings throughout the year, including DJ and wine nights, chef-prepared dinner parties and more — Schloss Johannisberg's current events are listed on its calendar. In any case, the best time to visit Schloss Johannisberg would arguably be in the spring or summer, as a majority of events are held this time of year — most notably, the winery acts as a music venue for the Rheingau Musik Festival's Jazzmatinee, typically in June.
Any time of year, visitors can dine at the palace's Restaurant Schlossschänke. Open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner, this upscale establishment serves an assortment of nibbles such as local cheeses and sausages, to enjoy with its extensive offering of Rieslings. Elevated entrees like beef wellington and venison are on the menu for heartier appetites. Rated 4.2 stars on Google, Restaurant Schlossschänke features floor to ceiling windows and terrace seating that overlooks Schloss Johannisberg's vineyards and the valley beyond — a detail frequently highlighted by guests.
Schloss Johannisberg is less than an hours' drive from Frankfurt so you can easily plan a day trip from the German skyscraper city known as the 'Manhattan Of Europe'. It's also just an hour from Heppenheim, Germany's quaint medieval village. If you don't have a car, Schloss Johannisberg is accessible by public transportation. It should also be noted that there are a number of other wineries in Geisenheim where you can stop and savor what Rheingau has to offer. Want to stay in Geisenheim overnight? The luxurious Burg Schwarzenstein is a nearby castle and Relais & Châteaux property just a 20-minute walk from Schloss Johannisberg.