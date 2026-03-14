Europe's Best Winery In 2025 Is A Historic Rhine Valley Palace With Events, Food, And A 900 Year-Old Cellar

As Italy and France are highly regarded for their wineries (the latter even has the world's largest museum dedicated to wine) it might come as a surprise to learn that neither country is home to the best winery in Europe. It is, in fact, Germany where you'll find the recipient of that honor: Schloss Johannisberg came in at No 1 on The World's 50 Best Vineyards list in 2025. It also ranked as the second best vineyard in the world. Both lists are determined based on hundreds of votes from wine industry experts.

Located in the town of Geisenheim in the Rheingau region, this Rhine Valley winery, which only produces Riesling, is perched on a hill surrounded by lush vineyards and has origins dating all the way back to 817. The site began as a monastery and as a consequence of the German Peasants' War, became a Neoclassical palace in the 18th century. Schloss Johannisberg has been in the wine business for hundreds of years, and they claim to be the first Riesling winery in the world.

But as The World's 50 Best Vineyards points out, the opulent palace featuring cobblestone courtyards and dreamy Rhine River views, is more than a winery. It's a hub for events and activities, and its Restaurant Schlossschänke is a picturesque dining destination. The past remains present at this family-owned destination, evidenced by its 900-year-old cellar. All of which makes Schloss Johannisberg a place where one can immerse themselves in German culture and history.