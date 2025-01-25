The World's Largest Museum Dedicated To Wine Takes Visitors On An Immersive Tasting Journey In France
The world of wine is extremely complex and extensive, and the product's history dates as far back as ancient civilization. In France, French wine has been around since at least the 6th century B.C., so you can only imagine how much there is to learn about its evolution. La Cité du Vin in Bordeaux, France, takes you on the journey from the very beginning. The multi-sensory exhibition is the world's largest wine museum, spanning close to 32,300 square feet.
Motion picture screens, symbolic structures, and bottle-shaped architecture tell the story of wine styles like cabernet, chardonnay, pinot noir, and more. Even the building itself is inspired by wine, as it's supposed to resemble the shape of wine swirling in a glass and also sort of takes the shape of a decanter. Its reflective appearance, with the sun glittering against the surface, displays the ever-changing appearance of wine.
If you're coming to France for the vineyards and want to see a less touristy wine region full of old-world charm, or if you want to learn what "natural wine" means on a French menu, this is the place to expand your knowledge, taste test different types of wine, and purchase a bottle at the restaurant and shops. The exhibition has 18 different spaces for learning, smelling, feeling, seeing, and tasting as you immerse yourself in varietal knowledge.
A look inside La Cité du Vin
The French landscape is filled with wine regions, so there's no better place to learn about the beverage than in this romantic country. Although La Cité du Vin is located in Bordeaux, the exhibition takes you to different continents, allowing you to see the global impact of each territory on the wine industry. From antiquity to the present day, you can educate yourself on how wine has been created and how nature took part in that process. Not only will you feel like you're on a ride through a timeline but you'll also get introduced to the six wine families, where you can learn about the liquid's body type, flavors, and styles. The museum even teaches proper ways to use, serve, store, and drink wine.
The exhibition ends on the eighth floor, called the Belvedere. You get 360-degree views of Bordeaux with tons of empty wine bottles hanging from the ceiling above you. Here, you can enjoy the scenery with a glass of wine from the main wine regions of the world, such as a medieval town in the French countryside or America's very own Napa Valley.
Seasonally, the museum has special events and programs, such as the award-winning Via Sensoria, where you embark on a one-hour sensory tasting. During this hour, you learn about wines from the four seasons and in different areas of the world as a sommelier walks you through each glass.
Continue exploring outside the exhibitions
It wouldn't be a wine museum without its very own wine cellar, Latitude20. The wine cellar contains over 14,000 bottles and 800 wines from over 70 countries. After learning about all the different wine types, you can come to the cellar and purchase a bottle with your newfound knowledge, or if you want more of an immersive experience, you can even get a customized tasting. If you're hungry, there is an area where you can grab a snack and order a glass, as well.
For a more elevated experience, grab a seat at Restaurant Le 7 on the seventh floor, just under the Belvedere. This restaurant also gives you a panoramic view of the French wine region, where you can enjoy all meals, from breakfast to dinner. The chef spices things up every so often and changes the menu based on the seasons. There is, of course, a lengthy wine list with around 300 bottles from 50 different countries, so there's no shortage when it comes to options. This is a unique way to learn about the vineyards of the world and — the best part — taste their wines!