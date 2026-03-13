The World's Most Beautiful Shark-Free Lagoon Is A Dreamy Island Escape With White Sand And Calm Water

If there's anything travelers expect on an island paradise, its serenity and sunshine. Sharks, on the other hand, are generally the last thing paradise seekers hope to spot — unless your island vacation is focused on finding the best places to swim with sharks. If not, it pays to be discerning about where to plan your next tropical escape. One unbelievably stunning destination to consider is Aitutaki, a remote island gem floating in the South Pacific. An idyllic atoll tucked into the Cook Islands, Aitutaki is home to white sand beaches and the calm, achingly blue waters of the mostly shark-free Aitutaki Lagoon.

Let's get the scary-sounding stuff out of the way: The Cook Islands are home to the world's largest shark sanctuary. Over 733,000 square miles of its waters are a protected haven for several species of shark that thrive off the coast of its 15 islands. Fishing, selling, or possessing sharks or shark products is prohibited anywhere in the Cook Islands, which counts tiger sharks, whale sharks, blue sharks, and various reef sharks among the variety of sharks inhabiting the islands' waters. Protecting these apex predators is intended to safeguard the ocean's delicate ecosystems.

The good news is that shark attacks in Cook Islands are extremely rare. When it comes to the diaphanous blue Aitutaki Lagoon, which encircles the eponymous island, a sprawling reef at the edge of the lagoon generally prevents sharks from entering. While small sharks might sometimes breach the reef, they almost never do. In fact, in response to a Facebook post asking if sharks frequented the lagoon, a traveler replied: "Absolutely not, safest open water lagoon I've ever been swimming in, and if you see marine wildlife, just change course and let them swim on by, be a guest in their environment."