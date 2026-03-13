The World's Most Beautiful Shark-Free Lagoon Is A Dreamy Island Escape With White Sand And Calm Water
If there's anything travelers expect on an island paradise, its serenity and sunshine. Sharks, on the other hand, are generally the last thing paradise seekers hope to spot — unless your island vacation is focused on finding the best places to swim with sharks. If not, it pays to be discerning about where to plan your next tropical escape. One unbelievably stunning destination to consider is Aitutaki, a remote island gem floating in the South Pacific. An idyllic atoll tucked into the Cook Islands, Aitutaki is home to white sand beaches and the calm, achingly blue waters of the mostly shark-free Aitutaki Lagoon.
Let's get the scary-sounding stuff out of the way: The Cook Islands are home to the world's largest shark sanctuary. Over 733,000 square miles of its waters are a protected haven for several species of shark that thrive off the coast of its 15 islands. Fishing, selling, or possessing sharks or shark products is prohibited anywhere in the Cook Islands, which counts tiger sharks, whale sharks, blue sharks, and various reef sharks among the variety of sharks inhabiting the islands' waters. Protecting these apex predators is intended to safeguard the ocean's delicate ecosystems.
The good news is that shark attacks in Cook Islands are extremely rare. When it comes to the diaphanous blue Aitutaki Lagoon, which encircles the eponymous island, a sprawling reef at the edge of the lagoon generally prevents sharks from entering. While small sharks might sometimes breach the reef, they almost never do. In fact, in response to a Facebook post asking if sharks frequented the lagoon, a traveler replied: "Absolutely not, safest open water lagoon I've ever been swimming in, and if you see marine wildlife, just change course and let them swim on by, be a guest in their environment."
Stunning marine life and fun water sports abound in the world's most beautiful lagoon
Aitutaki is an exceptionally beautiful Polynesian island that needs to be on your bucket list. A tropical oasis favored by honeymooners, Aitutaki is laced with powdery sand, shaded by coconut palm fronds, and surrounded by a pristine, triangle-shaped lagoon that's widely considered the most beautiful lagoon in the world. Aitutaki Lagoon is vast — 28-square miles — with several sunny islets (called motus) and the occasional sand spit bobbing above its shallow, turquoise waters.
There's lots to discover and do in this crystalline playground. The best way to explore is on a lagoon cruise, from which you can hit the water to snorkel, or opt to scuba dive along Aitutaki's emerald outer reef. A spectacular underwater world teems with a dazzling "Purple Wall" of coral, wondrous creatures like blue starfish and giant clams, and the remains of the Alexander, a shipwrecked freighter from the 1930s. Flyfishing, kayaking, kiteboarding, and stand up paddleboarding are other unmissable Cook Island activities. If this is more action than you're craving in paradise, spend your days sunning on Honeymoon Island or One Foot Island, two of the lagoon's stunning, uninhabited islets.
Accommodations in Aitutaki suit a range of travelers and budgets. For jaw-dropping lagoon views, check into the overwater bungalows at the adults-only Aitutaki Lagoon Private Island Resort. "Magical place to visit, relax and experience in a lifetime. Service was impeccable, friendly and accommodating," gushes a TripAdvisor review. On the western side of the island, the five-star Pacific Resort Aitutaki showers guests (12 and above) in Polynesian luxury. Tamunu Beach, a mid-range property with spacious, family-friendly bungalows, holds TripAdvisor's top spot for Aitutaki's "best family resort." Aitutaki is a 50-minute flight from Cook Island's Rarotonga International Airport, which you can reach directly from Auckland, Sidney, and Honolulu.