A Seattle Pie Joint's All-Butter Crusts Have A Top Reputation

There's nothing more American than pie. Whether it's the flaky crust, delectible fruit filling, or silky smooth custard, there's just something comforting about a good slice. And for those who find themselves on the West Coast, there's no better place than Seattle's A La Mode Pies. The shop is the brainchild of Chris Porter, who, according to a chat with Washington Grown, wanted to open "the best pie shop" in the city (via a video on YouTube). In 2011, Porter opened its first location in the north Seattle neighborhood of Phinney Ridge. At the time of this writing, the original shop no longer stands, but you'll find shops in West Seattle and Ballard, one of Seattle's best neighborhoods known for its tasty bites.

A La Mode Pies offers both sweet and savory treats baked with its signature all-butter crust. In fact, it is so good that it even converted one Yelp reviewer who normally leaves the crust behind: "The perfectly flaky, buttery crust was divine and I ate every crumb." Other satisfied customers on Yelp call the crumbly buttery crust heavenly.

Food and Wine named A La Mode Pies as one of the most iconic pie shops in the country in 2025, but it is also fiercely loved by its community. The shop is regularly cited by locals in the r/Seattle subreddit, with one stating, "A La Mode pies are probably the best. Not a huge selection, but it's hard to go wrong with anything they make." A La Mode Pies was also named as one of the best pies in the Pacific Northwest by Seattle Refined in 2023 and won the Seattle Magazine Readers' Choice Awards for Best Pie Shop for several years, making it a true city institution.