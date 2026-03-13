A Seattle Pie Joint's All-Butter Crusts Have A Top Reputation
There's nothing more American than pie. Whether it's the flaky crust, delectible fruit filling, or silky smooth custard, there's just something comforting about a good slice. And for those who find themselves on the West Coast, there's no better place than Seattle's A La Mode Pies. The shop is the brainchild of Chris Porter, who, according to a chat with Washington Grown, wanted to open "the best pie shop" in the city (via a video on YouTube). In 2011, Porter opened its first location in the north Seattle neighborhood of Phinney Ridge. At the time of this writing, the original shop no longer stands, but you'll find shops in West Seattle and Ballard, one of Seattle's best neighborhoods known for its tasty bites.
A La Mode Pies offers both sweet and savory treats baked with its signature all-butter crust. In fact, it is so good that it even converted one Yelp reviewer who normally leaves the crust behind: "The perfectly flaky, buttery crust was divine and I ate every crumb." Other satisfied customers on Yelp call the crumbly buttery crust heavenly.
Food and Wine named A La Mode Pies as one of the most iconic pie shops in the country in 2025, but it is also fiercely loved by its community. The shop is regularly cited by locals in the r/Seattle subreddit, with one stating, "A La Mode pies are probably the best. Not a huge selection, but it's hard to go wrong with anything they make." A La Mode Pies was also named as one of the best pies in the Pacific Northwest by Seattle Refined in 2023 and won the Seattle Magazine Readers' Choice Awards for Best Pie Shop for several years, making it a true city institution.
A La Mode Pies has unexpected flavors and a flaky butter crust
Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., A La Mode Pies is a great place to stop for lunch and enjoy a slice of Shepherd's pie, with a flaky crust and delicious filling, topped with perfectly seasoned mashed potatoes. The shop also offers a variety of hand pies that make the perfect grab-and-go snack. But the real stars of the show, naturally, are A La Mode Pies' incredible selection of sweet treats.
The bakery's signature pie is the Blue Hawaiian, an unexpected combination of flavors that brings together juicy blueberries, sweet pineapple, and toasted coconut. This unique treat, which was specifically cited in Food and Wine's list of "The Best Pie in Every State," is a beautiful evolution of a traditional blueberry crumble. This sits alongside other traditional offerings like a silky smooth key lime pie, an apple pie made with locally sourced fruit, and a chocolate-caramel pecan tart served with a shortbread crust. Other innovative favorites include the crème brule cheesecake, topped with cracked caramelized sugar.
Foodies pack both locations to sample the handmade, fresh pies that can be ordered online and picked up or enjoyed at one of the shop's small tables with a cup of coffee. If you want to bake your own pie, A La Mode Pies also sells its delicious all-butter crusts either as dough balls or pre-rolled shells. So the next time you are out exploring Seattle's best neighborhoods, don't forget to pop into an A La Mode location, which will soon include the shop's return to Phinney Ridge, where it first started. Looking for another stellar pie? Check out The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, which is deemed the best apple pie in America.