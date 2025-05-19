One Of Seattle's Best Neighborhoods Blends Scandinavian Charm With Some Of The City's Best Bites

Washington state takes pride in its deep Scandinavian roots. This is evident in Ballard, located in the booming metropolis of Seattle, about 20 minutes away from downtown. In the early 20th century, countless Northern European immigrants had settled at this waterfront destination, making their living in the fishing industry. Decades later, their cultural impact remains. Case in point, you can visit Scandinavian Specialties, a store with everything from tinned fish to Norwegian cheese, or check out Skål Beer Hall for an ice-cold glass of mead fit for a viking. Aside from its Scandinavian charm, Ballard is brimming with notable eateries and has been referred to as one of the best neighborhoods in the Emerald City.

Ballard is a food lover's dream, and an assortment of culinary experiences awaits on Ballard Avenue. For a casual bite, there's Situ Tacos, one of the city's best restaurants according to the Seattle-based publication, The Stranger. It offers crunchy tacos, taquitos, quesadillas, and more Lebanese-Mexican flair. Ballard Avenue is also where you'll find one of the best Italian restaurants in Seattle: San Fermo. Picture being served deliciously decadent pasta in a cozy home dating back to the mid-1800s. This is exactly what you can expect when you dine at San Fermo, open daily for dinner.

Another top-rated spot on Ballard Avenue is The Walrus and the Carpenter. Featuring a 4.5-star rating on Google, this place is only open for dinner and has a lengthy libations menu. Perfect for seafood enthusiasts, halibut crudo and fried oysters are among the items served at this establishment. As you eat and drink your way through Ballard, take note that this beloved neighborhood has plenty of Seattle treasures to discover.