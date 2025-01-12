The Best Apple Pie In America Is A Mouth-Watering Wisconsin Marvel Baked In A Paper Bag
Wisconsin, often celebrated as America's Dairyland, is a paradise for food lovers. While it's renowned for its exceptional cheese, the state offers so much more for the culinary enthusiast. From hearty, traditional American dishes to modern farm-to-table creations, Wisconsin showcases a vibrant food culture centered on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The state is home to America's largest producer-only farmer's market in Madison and coastal towns offering world-class dining throughout Door County. Small agricultural communities like Viroqua boast farm-fresh foods and artisanal coffee. Beyond seasonal food festivals like Oktoberfest and Cheese Days, Wisconsin's culinary treasures extend to its small towns, where unique regional specialties take center stage. Among these is a gem in Mukwonago: The Elegant Farmer, creator of the award-winning Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag, often referred to as "the best pie in America."
This signature pie has earned accolades from Gourmet magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and the Food Network. Each year, The Elegant Farmer bakes over 250,000 pies, both for local sale and nationwide delivery. Rustic and distinctive in appearance, these pies are baked in brown paper bags, a process that results in a crisp crust, moist filling, and perfectly flaky top — qualities that are sought after in traditional apple pies.
What makes the Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag so special?
Apple pie is one of the most cherished desserts, but The Elegant Farmer's creation takes the homey comfort food to the next level. What makes this pie stand out among countless others? The secret lies in its innovative baking technique and use of high-quality ingredients, combined with a dash of some welcome serendipity.
The pie is baked "en papillote," a French cooking method where food is wrapped in paper and baked. When it comes to the apple pie, the paper locks in steam from the apples as they cook, keeping the filling juicy and flavorful. At the same time, it ensures the crust bakes evenly, achieving the perfect balance of crispness and flakiness. The unique baking process is both functional and charming visually, creating an appealing rustic aesthetic and retaining gourmet quality.
The ingredients also play a starring role. The pie is packed with fresh Idared apples, prized for their balance of sweetness and tartness. These apples maintain their structure even during the baking process, resulting in a filling that is not overly firm nor mushy. An NPR interview with Katie Schmidt, director of operations at The Elegant Farmer, revealed the pie's origin story: in the 1970s, a baker accidentally doubled an ingredient in the crust recipe. This happy mistake gave the pie its signature thick, flaky crust, now so beloved by customers.
Visiting the Elegant Farmer's Farm Kitchen Bakery, Deli & Market
For those who wish to experience the birthplace of this iconic pie, The Elegant Farmer is located in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, along the scenic Mukwonago River, southwest of Milwaukee. The bakery is part of a larger operation that includes the Farm Kitchen Bakery, Deli & Market, offering an array of delicious baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, jams, sauces, and signature products. A visit to The Elegant Farmer is more than just a shopping trip, it's a family-friendly experience. Seasonal events such as apple picking, hayrides, and the Autumn Harvest Festival make it a cherished tradition for locals and visitors alike.
One Tripadvisor reviewer praised, "You could spend a whole day here. Everything seems to be of the highest quality." The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., making it easy to plan a visit. Nearby attractions, such as the East Troy Railroad Museum, add to the appeal. Train rides on historic tracks, operating seasonally from April to October, provide a perfect day trip pairing.
And if you can't make the journey to Wisconsin? Don't worry. The Elegant Farmer ships its famous pies across the U.S., allowing fans nationwide to enjoy their famous Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag. Each pie is carefully frozen and shipped, ready for baking in the comfort of your own home. Other available flavors include cherry, rhubarb, blueberry, and peach.