The Best Apple Pie In America Is A Mouth-Watering Wisconsin Marvel Baked In A Paper Bag

Apple pie is one of the most cherished desserts, but The Elegant Farmer's creation takes the homey comfort food to the next level. What makes this pie stand out among countless others? The secret lies in its innovative baking technique and use of high-quality ingredients, combined with a dash of some welcome serendipity.

The pie is baked "en papillote," a French cooking method where food is wrapped in paper and baked. When it comes to the apple pie, the paper locks in steam from the apples as they cook, keeping the filling juicy and flavorful. At the same time, it ensures the crust bakes evenly, achieving the perfect balance of crispness and flakiness. The unique baking process is both functional and charming visually, creating an appealing rustic aesthetic and retaining gourmet quality.

The ingredients also play a starring role. The pie is packed with fresh Idared apples, prized for their balance of sweetness and tartness. These apples maintain their structure even during the baking process, resulting in a filling that is not overly firm nor mushy. An NPR interview with Katie Schmidt, director of operations at The Elegant Farmer, revealed the pie's origin story: in the 1970s, a baker accidentally doubled an ingredient in the crust recipe. This happy mistake gave the pie its signature thick, flaky crust, now so beloved by customers.