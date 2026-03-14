Between Lubbock And Albuquerque Is A Nostalgic New Mexico City With Rock And Roll History And Family Fun
While Cleveland and Memphis are two destinations widely associated with rock and roll, the lesser-known town of Clovis also has a rockin' past. If you're unfamiliar with this family-friendly New Mexico city, it's located near the Texas border between Lubbock, where the spirit of the Wild West lives on, and Albuquerque. With drive-in eateries and a historic Main Street, Clovis has an old-school quality to it. Adding to the retro vibes are attractions like Norman Petty Studios. Established by the eponymous musician and Clovis native in the 1950s, the unassuming building on West Seventh Street is steeped in rock and roll history.
Does the name Buddy Holly ring a bell? The rock pioneer recorded classic tunes like "That'll Be the Day" in 1957 at Norman Petty Studios, which was included in the Rolling Stones' list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. In fact, Petty and Holly were close collaborators (he was also the singer's manager). Today, you can actually visit Norman Petty Studios. Ranked as the best thing to do in Clovis on Tripadvisor, guests can delve into his production process, see memorabilia, and explore the studio on their visit.
A Google reviewer and rock enthusiast shares, "I've been to Motown, Stax, and Abbey Road. This one blows them all away in terms of the incredible hands on experience and the amount of original items, not only on display, but in full working order!" Note that tours must be requested two weeks in advance on Norman Petty Studios' website. There's no doubt that Clovis will delight music lovers, but there's something for everyone (even little ones) to enjoy in this Southwest gem.
Enjoy kid-friendly attractions in Clovis, New Mexico
Naturally, tourists are drawn to Clovis for its musical heritage. Visitors will even find an eye-catching blue mural with Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison (who also recorded at Norman Petty Studios), and other rock and roll greats on Main Street. Beneath the surface, Clovis is a family-focused community packed with kid-friendly attractions, such as the Hillcrest Park Zoo. Featuring over 140 acres, it is the second biggest zoo in New Mexico. Here, you can step into the wild, as the facility houses giraffes, zebras, tigers, and camels, among many other exotic animals.
According to reviewers on Google, Hillcrest Park Zoo is a hit with little ones and parents, offering affordable pricing. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Monday, when it's closed. If you're looking for more to do with your kids after your time at the zoo, there are also playgrounds within this green space.
Prefer an indoor activity? Revisit the past with your youngsters in tow at Roller World, where you can skate your heart out under the glow of neon lights and the soundtrack of throwback tunes. "This rink is awesome! Great music, great vibes, and plenty of space to skate," reads a Google review. Keep in mind that Roller World is only open Friday to Sunday. Another spot for family fun that may bring back childhood memories is the Clovis Fun Center. Here, kids and adults can get behind the wheel on go-karts or play a round of miniature golf. The Clovis Fun Center is open seasonally during the warmer months, and you can check its Instagram for updates.
Immerse yourself in Clovis' nostalgic charm
Nostalgia, be it through music, activities, or shopping, is alive and well in Clovis. Main Street, for instance, is lined with antique shops like Penny Lane and Bullet Bob Has It, where you can seek out mementos from the past. Distinguished by its bold pink-and-black signage, Penny Lane (rated 4.7 stars on Google) is filled with vintage furniture and housewares, perfect for infusing your space with a touch of Clovis' time-capsule charm. Complementing Penny Lane's grandma-inspired aesthetic are the selection of British candies and tea for sale. On the other hand, Bullet Bob Has It offers a cornucopia of knick-knacks, ranging from toys to traffic signs from a bygone era. Rated 4.6 stars on Google, reviewers, many of whom recommend setting aside enough time for a thorough visit, say that prices are negotiable.
After shopping, keep the nostalgia flowing by grabbing a bite to eat at Foxy Drive In, open daily. Located a few minutes off Main Street, this hole-in-the-wall eatery was established in the 1950s and serves classic diner fare. While you can dine in and have your meal at a plastic booth, you could always enjoy your food in the comfort of your car, as was customary in this era.
Interested in experiencing Clovis for yourself? The city is situated along U.S. Route 60, which can lead you to other nearby places of interest. This includes Sumner Lake, New Mexico's remote state park for camping and fishing, about a 1.5-hour drive away. Or you can explore kitschy roadside stops, pure vintage Americana, and other oddities within Texas' panhandle.