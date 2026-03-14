Between Lubbock And Albuquerque Is A Nostalgic New Mexico City With Rock And Roll History And Family Fun

While Cleveland and Memphis are two destinations widely associated with rock and roll, the lesser-known town of Clovis also has a rockin' past. If you're unfamiliar with this family-friendly New Mexico city, it's located near the Texas border between Lubbock, where the spirit of the Wild West lives on, and Albuquerque. With drive-in eateries and a historic Main Street, Clovis has an old-school quality to it. Adding to the retro vibes are attractions like Norman Petty Studios. Established by the eponymous musician and Clovis native in the 1950s, the unassuming building on West Seventh Street is steeped in rock and roll history.

Does the name Buddy Holly ring a bell? The rock pioneer recorded classic tunes like "That'll Be the Day" in 1957 at Norman Petty Studios, which was included in the Rolling Stones' list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. In fact, Petty and Holly were close collaborators (he was also the singer's manager). Today, you can actually visit Norman Petty Studios. Ranked as the best thing to do in Clovis on Tripadvisor, guests can delve into his production process, see memorabilia, and explore the studio on their visit.

A Google reviewer and rock enthusiast shares, "I've been to Motown, Stax, and Abbey Road. This one blows them all away in terms of the incredible hands on experience and the amount of original items, not only on display, but in full working order!" Note that tours must be requested two weeks in advance on Norman Petty Studios' website. There's no doubt that Clovis will delight music lovers, but there's something for everyone (even little ones) to enjoy in this Southwest gem.