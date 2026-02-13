Situated Between Albuquerque And Lubbock Is New Mexico's Remote State Park For Lake Fun, Camping, And Fishing

If you're driving between New Mexico and Texas, mile after mile of desert along US-84 starts to feel like vast stretches of nothingness. And, right when the nothingness gives way to more space, Sumner Lake State Park appears on the map.

About two and a half hours from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and three hours from Lubbock, Texas, this state park hugs the banks of a dam built in the 1930s to keep water for Carlsbad. Today, hearty plants like mesquite and cacti grow between the slabs of rust-colored sandstone that make up the shore. Sumner Lake can either be a much-needed stopover on a road trip or a peaceful retreat for boaters, watersports enthusiasts, or anglers seeking waters nearly devoid of people. However, hikers should head to New Mexico's City of Rocks State Park for otherworldly trails, as there are only 2 miles of designated paths at Sumner Lake.

Some visitors will say the park offers nothing special, and, in terms of amenities, they might be right. But, Sumner Lake's beauty grows on you, peaking as the sunset turns the entire lake into a liquid mirror that pools between the surrounding hills and mesas. At 4,500 acres, the lake is huge, and it would be hard to explore all 60 miles of shoreline. While there is a day-use area at Alamo Point with a boat launch, spending the night at one of five campgrounds is the best way to get the full experience at Sumner Lake State Park.