Situated Between Albuquerque And Lubbock Is New Mexico's Remote State Park For Lake Fun, Camping, And Fishing
If you're driving between New Mexico and Texas, mile after mile of desert along US-84 starts to feel like vast stretches of nothingness. And, right when the nothingness gives way to more space, Sumner Lake State Park appears on the map.
About two and a half hours from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and three hours from Lubbock, Texas, this state park hugs the banks of a dam built in the 1930s to keep water for Carlsbad. Today, hearty plants like mesquite and cacti grow between the slabs of rust-colored sandstone that make up the shore. Sumner Lake can either be a much-needed stopover on a road trip or a peaceful retreat for boaters, watersports enthusiasts, or anglers seeking waters nearly devoid of people. However, hikers should head to New Mexico's City of Rocks State Park for otherworldly trails, as there are only 2 miles of designated paths at Sumner Lake.
Some visitors will say the park offers nothing special, and, in terms of amenities, they might be right. But, Sumner Lake's beauty grows on you, peaking as the sunset turns the entire lake into a liquid mirror that pools between the surrounding hills and mesas. At 4,500 acres, the lake is huge, and it would be hard to explore all 60 miles of shoreline. While there is a day-use area at Alamo Point with a boat launch, spending the night at one of five campgrounds is the best way to get the full experience at Sumner Lake State Park.
Camp with lake views and pristine night sky at Sumner Lake State Park
At Sumner Lake State Park, overnighters can choose between five campgrounds clustered around the shoreline or at the base of the dam. As a recognized dark sky location with a Bortle Class 1 designation, Sumner Lake has a "pristine night sky," per the National Park Service. "I spent many summers camping here with family as a kid and adult looking up at the night sky. No summer trip to this area of New Mexico would be complete without stopping here," shared a camper on Google Reviews.
On the west side of the lake, Pecos Campground offers electricity, while Mesquite Campground is next to the water — and we mean right on the edge — but completely primitive. Although there's no tree cover, if you can go without electricity and shade for a spell, it's worth it for the views.
Across the lake, East Side Campground delivers lake views a bit away from the shore. Offering primitive and electric options, most of these sites come with adobe-style, sheltered picnic areas. Hummingbirds and lizards dart between cacti and other hardy plants that don't mind the hot, dry climate, while you may even hear the gobble of wild turkeys. At the base of the dam, surrounded by cottonwoods, Shady Side Campground and Raccoon Campground straddle the Pecos River. However, these sites close during dam releases. If you don't see these campgrounds available on New Mexico State Parks, check Park Alerts for closures.
Get out on the water at Sumner Lake State Park
While parks like Carson National Forest's alpine lakes are all about mountain biking and land recreation, Sumner Lake State Park's allure is the water. To fully enjoy the lake, you'll need to bring your own kayak, canoe, paddleboard, or other craft (both motorized and non-motorized are permitted), as there are no outfitters. You'll find boat launches at Mesquite Campground, East Side Campground, and the day-use area.
In terms of lake fishing, expect bream, white bass, pike, walleye, and catfish in various amounts, depending on the season. "I've been fishing this lake for some time and the pike are getting crazy outta hand I've never caught this many pike in one trip here," enthused one angler on Fishbrain. Alternatively, you might have luck catching catfish stream fishing in the Pecos River section. To get a better idea of the current fishing and stocking conditions, check the New Mexico Department of Wildlife's weekly reports.
There isn't an official camp store, but MJ's Lake House sells snacks and fishing gear every day during peak season. However, the winter hours are subject to change, so you'll need to stop for groceries in Santa Rosa or Fort Sumner, depending on your driving direction. For another way to break up your New Mexico-Texas road trip, add a stop at New Mexico's Caribbean-colored Blue Hole off Route 66. The water is so vibrant that it's hard to imagine Sumner Lake and this impossibly clear swimming hole are less than an hour apart.