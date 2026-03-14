The 5 Best Caribbean Private Islands Owned By Cruise Lines, According To Reviews

Whether you want to chill on a beach with a drink in hand, explore historic cities, or snorkel in sparkling waters, the Caribbean has a destination for you. The region spans over 1 million square miles and has some 7,000 islands. Choosing just one to visit during a vacation can be overwhelming, as can coordinating flights between islands. You can skip all the guesswork just by taking a cruise.

Ignore all the cruise myths you might have heard — they've largely been debunked. Cruising lets you visit multiple islands without worrying about transportation and allows you to unpack only once. But with multiple cruise lines offering routes around the Caribbean, how do you choose? One way to narrow the options is to look at itineraries that include stops at cruise lines' own private islands. At some cruise ports, you have to take a shuttle to reach the best beaches and activities. At private islands, most amenities are within easy reach, and there are usually options for many types of travelers — often without extra cost.

An obvious drawback is that visiting a private island can limit cultural immersion. However, on many itineraries, the private island is just one stop, so you'll still have plenty of opportunities for unique experiences you can only have in the Caribbean.