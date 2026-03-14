The 5 Best Caribbean Private Islands Owned By Cruise Lines, According To Reviews
Whether you want to chill on a beach with a drink in hand, explore historic cities, or snorkel in sparkling waters, the Caribbean has a destination for you. The region spans over 1 million square miles and has some 7,000 islands. Choosing just one to visit during a vacation can be overwhelming, as can coordinating flights between islands. You can skip all the guesswork just by taking a cruise.
Ignore all the cruise myths you might have heard — they've largely been debunked. Cruising lets you visit multiple islands without worrying about transportation and allows you to unpack only once. But with multiple cruise lines offering routes around the Caribbean, how do you choose? One way to narrow the options is to look at itineraries that include stops at cruise lines' own private islands. At some cruise ports, you have to take a shuttle to reach the best beaches and activities. At private islands, most amenities are within easy reach, and there are usually options for many types of travelers — often without extra cost.
An obvious drawback is that visiting a private island can limit cultural immersion. However, on many itineraries, the private island is just one stop, so you'll still have plenty of opportunities for unique experiences you can only have in the Caribbean.
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is just about 65 miles off the coast of Miami, but it feels worlds away. The island is owned by MSC Cruises, and its ships, including the World Europa, one of the largest in the world, and the ultra-luxury, all-inclusive, private yacht-inspired Explora Journeys vessels, can dock here. The destination is notable because it was created from a former industrial sand extraction site. This may seem hard to believe, as it now features white sand beaches and restored marine habitats. Over several years, MSC rehabilitated the area, planting native vegetation and launching an ongoing coral restoration project.
The 95-acre destination has eight beaches, with plans for an adults-only beach area. Activities include snorkeling, climbing the lighthouse, and excursions like guided paddleboarding, WaveRunner tours, and sunset champagne cruises. You can even get a massage right on the beach. When you get hungry, there's a buffet and food trucks near the ship dock serving items such as burgers and lobster rolls. There are also bars scattered across its beaches.
Ocean Cay is a quieter destination than some cruise-line islands. It doesn't have the waterslides and multiple pools found at places like Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay (more on this later). Some itineraries dock overnight, while others just visit for the day, giving visitors more time to explore. As of this writing, it holds a 4.3 star-rating on Yelp, with one fan saying: "The vibe on the island is laid-back and relaxing with just MSC passengers and crews, would recommend."
Disney's Castaway Cay
Near the southern end of Great Abaco sits Disney's Castaway Cay, a stop on most Disney Cruise Line sailings to the Bahamas and some Caribbean voyages. When you disembark, you'll find the themed details and amenities typical of Disney properties. It has a family beach as well as an adults-only stretch aptly named Serenity Bay. Both areas offer barbecue lunches included with the cruise fare. Beach chairs, umbrellas, towels, and life vests are also provided. Specialty drinks, additional food, and anything boozy cost extra. Beyond chillaxing with views of the azure water, guests can visit a sports beach with volleyball, soccer, and tetherball, while younger children have a supervised play area. There are also two waterslides that end in the ocean. Snorkeling is family-friendly, with lifeguards on duty and an underwater trail featuring sunken treasure props, including statues of Mickey, Minnie, and Prince Eric. Excursions and rentals include aqua trikes, snorkeling with stingrays, and glass-bottom boat rides.
On Tripadvisor, Castaway Cay holds a 4.7-star rating. As you'd expect from Disney, the customer service is top-notch. One reviewer said: "Cast members keep everything running smoothly and bring that extra Disney touch of service and friendliness. Overall, it's a perfect blend of island paradise and Disney magic that makes the day unforgettable."
This island earns a spot on the list over Disney's Lookout Cay, a Disney cruise destination on Eleuthera that opened in 2024. Lookout Cay places a stronger emphasis on Bahamian culture, but the additional transportation required to reach some areas of the destination knocked it out of contention.
Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay
Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay sits in the Berry Islands of the Bahamas, roughly halfway between Nassau and Great Abaco. The island — also known as Little Stirrup Cay — is just about 1 mile long and one-third of a mile wide, with a tram that takes you around the property if you're not feeling like walking. It's one of the most activity-heavy cruise-line islands, ideal for those into water fun and superlatives of all kinds. There are seven beaches, including an adults-only beach club area with a bar and music. It also has five pools, including Oasis Lagoon, often described as the largest pool in the Caribbean, with its own islands and a swim-up bar. Thrill Waterpark includes 14 waterslides, including Daredevil's Peak, which stands 135 feet tall. For more adrenaline, there's a 1,600-foot-long zipline.
When it comes to included dining options, there are a couple of buffets and a few Snack Shacks. For an extra cost, you can do things like get a cabana, enjoy specialty food and booze, and go on excursions, like personal watercraft tours. There are also a number of retail shops.
Perfect Day at CocoCay has a 4.4-star rating on Tripadvisor and 4.5 stars on Yelp, and Cruise Hive rated it as the best private island for multiple years in a row. One Yelper wrote: "Cococay is one of the nicest islands for cruise ship private islands. The beaches are beautiful and well-maintained. The food options are plentiful and delicious. There are multiple places near the beaches and a main pavilion where there's lots of food served fast!"
RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay
Both Holland America and Carnival cruises make stops at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay (formerly just Half Moon Cay) in the Bahamas. This 2,400-acre island is off the west coast of Cat Island. Recent upgrades have added features, including a beach club area, pickleball courts, new food trucks, a second pier, and expanded tram service to help get you around more easily. One of the destination's most notable features remains its roughly 2-mile-long white sand beach.
A big reason this destination made the top five was the range of excursions. Admittedly, they do come at an extra cost, but there are few, if any, other private Caribbean islands where you can do some of these. You can go on a horseback ride along the beach and into the surf, kayak through the mangroves, take a guided bike ride around the island, and see ruins that date back to the 1700s. You can even get married or renew your vows at the island's small chapel. Other activity options include snorkeling tours, paddleboard, kayak, and aqua bike rentals, as well as guided stingray feeding and interaction. Younger kids can play at the waterpark, complete with slides, and there's also a Kids' Club.
Listed among CruiseCritic.com's top-rated private islands, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay also gets high marks from visitors. One Tripadvisor reviewer raved, "So beautiful, turquoise water but also such a soft beach. Didn't know that sand can be so soft. Enjoyed every minute of it."
Celebration Key
Celebration Key is a private resort area on Grand Bahama Island that just opened in 2025, and it's got a collection of impressive accolades: the "world's tallest sandcastle, the world's largest swing and swim-up bar, and the Caribbean's largest freshwater lagoons," per Carnival News. Plus, there's a mile-long sugary sand beach, and if you want to experience this new veritable slice of paradise, it's a port stop for Carnival cruises, with Princess scheduled to begin visiting in 2026.
The destination is split into five sections, or "portals," with something for everyone, whether you're looking for a lively day of fun or to lounge by the water. If you've got young kids, the Starfish Lagoon has splash pads and water slides, and the Calypso Lagoon for adults with a DJ, swim-up bar, and basketball and volleyball courts. Keep in mind that there are different levels of access, depending on how much you want to spend and where you want to eat and drink while there. For example, Pearl Cove Beach Club — an adults-only section — requires an additional fee, with optional packages that include food and drinks. Unlike some cruise private islands, Celebration Key also highlights local culture through Lokono Cove, a shopping area featuring goods made in the Bahamas. Visitors can also watch Bahamian music and dance performances.
The destination holds a 4.3-star rating on Tripadvisor as of this writing, though the total number of reviews remains relatively small due to its recent opening. But even though it opened in 2025, it already ranked number 3 on Cruise Hive's list of the best private islands. One fan on Facebook posted about their experience, writing, "The resort is very expansive and has plenty to offer including a ton of chairs and umbrellas inside the resort and on the beach. With two ships being in port, we never felt like it was crowded at all."
Methodology
In compiling this list, we reviewed private islands, exclusive ports, and resort areas in the Caribbean that are owned or operated by cruise lines and accessible primarily through their itineraries. Destinations were narrowed down using traveler feedback from platforms including Yelp, Facebook, Tripadvisor, and cruise-focused media outlets such as Cruise Hive. The five locations listed consistently received strong reviews and positive feedback.
Each destination has its pros and cons, but the islands included here offer a range of activities that don't require visitors to pay extra. While excursions and premium experiences are available, there's enough to keep you busy on each island. The list also aims to include destinations suited to different types of travelers — from active family vacations to relaxing romantic getaways — as well as places that offer unique activities.