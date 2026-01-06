5 Of The Most Persistent Cruise Ship Myths, Debunked
Some people absolutely love a cruise, but on the flip side, there are those who absolutely despise them. But in that latter group, there are those who have never actually been on a cruise — they seem to just assume that they won't like them. And while there are some unsettling reasons that you might avoid taking a cruise, there are also some persistent myths surrounding a cruise vacation that some of those cruise haters have that we're here to dispel.
Whether you've heard that cruises are just for retirees or if you assume that you'll get sick on board, we've found some of the most prevalent misconceptions that people have when it comes to going on a cruise. Going on a cruise can be an absolute delight, and it can give you a perspective on the world that you couldn't get otherwise. So don't let these baseless rumors stop you from getting on board.
Cruising is just for older people
You might think that cruises are only for elderly retirees, and it does make sense as to why cruises appeal to older people. As one person on Reddit said: "you can see a lot of countries without having to schlep your luggage around from place to place. A lot of things are taken care of for you, making it an easy, relaxing vacation." But to be fair, those things can also be appealing to any traveler, no matter their age. And the age of cruise ship passengers is lower than you might think.
The 2025 State of the Cruise Industry Report by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) put the average age of cruisers at 46.5, and over one-third of travelers are under 40. And it also found that once Gen X and Millennials go on a cruise, they're most likely to do so again. If you do it once, it sounds like you could be hooked — no gray hair required.
It really depends on the type of cruise that you're on. Research before booking your trip, and check out some of the best cruise lines for young adults. Look for the types of activities onboard and get a feel for the vibe of the ship by reading reviews online, and you're bound to find a cruise ship demographic to your liking.
Cruises are too expensive
When you look at the total cost of a cruise, you might get sticker shock. However, when you consider that the cost includes not just a place to stay, but entertainment, food, drinks, and more, the price starts to make sense. And when you compare the price of a cruise per day to your last land vacation, the cruise may just come out as the cheaper option.
It's true that cruises can have activities that are money wasters, like paying for premium drinks. And as people have noted on Reddit, there can be unexpected fees for things like Wi-Fi. But that depends on the cruise that you choose. If you look at all-inclusive cruise lines, like Explora Journeys, or all-inclusive packages with companies like Celebrity Cruises, you'll be able to know going into the trip how much it will cost you and what you'll be able to access when you're on board.
You could also schedule your cruise for the low season to get the best price. It varies depending on the part of the world, but broadly speaking, if you can avoid going during the summer, you're likely to see better prices. The low season timing can also mean cheaper flights to get you to and from your cruise. When you book also makes a difference. Often earlier is better for lower prices, and keep an eye out for deals on major shopping days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. If you plan it right, you can get a luxury cruise on a budget — you just have to time it right.
Being stuck on a boat will be boring
We're not sure why the myth that cruise ships are boring has stuck around, given the sheer number of amenities you can find on many of today's cruise ships, but looking through Reddit and travel blogs, it seems like that's still a prevalent worry many people have. Granted, you are inherently limited on what to do on the boat itself, and depending on the cruise, there can be multiple days at sea.
But cruise ships are built to keep you entertained, just look at the MSC World America, which has a giant slide, overwater swing, ropes course, and more. While it depends on the ship, there are all kinds of ways to stay busy. Think shopping, going to shows, playing pickleball, attending lectures, taking cooking classes, dancing, and more.
On the flip side, if you want to simply take the opportunity to unwind by the pool or get a spa treatment, you can do that too. And there can be a lot of value to that; taking the time to just relax and watch the world go by is a luxury that many of us don't have in our day-to-day lives. As one person noted on Reddit: "You get to be completely disconnected from the world and just chill or do whatever you want. Someone else cooks, makes drinks, and cleans for you. Even make shows and music for you. You just gotta show up. It's awesome." So choose the ship wisely based on what there is to do on board (remember, not every ship has waterslides), and consider how busy or chill you want to be.
Cruise ships are a cesspool for germs and illness
In 2025, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 21 disease outbreaks onboard cruise ships, many of which were norovirus, aka stomach flu. Highly contagious diseases, like norovirus, can spread quickly in close quarters, as you may find on a cruise ship. And when there's an illness outbreak on a cruise ship, it can make international headlines. Who can forget the Diamond Princess cruise in early 2020, where passengers were infected with the coronavirus; there's even a documentary called "The Last Cruise" that goes into all the drama. But just because you're hearing these stories doesn't mean that you're all that likely to get sick on a cruise.
When you think about the number of people on cruises in a year — AAA estimated that 19 million Americans were going on a cruise in 2025 — the odds of the cruise that you're on being the center of an outbreak are pretty low. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, you have a "1 in 5,500 chance" of getting a gastrointestinal bug on a cruise ship; the odds on land are "1 in 15." So just because you hear about illness on a cruise doesn't mean that it's actually all that prevalent.
According to the CDC, if you are mindful about hygiene, primarily washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water, there's even less chance you'll get sick onboard. It also recommends staying hydrated and well-rested, which can help keep your immune system strong.
You'll get seasick on a cruise
Many people are worried they'll get seasick on a cruise and have to spend the entire trip in their room. It's true that you might feel the motion of the ocean, but cruise ships are designed with stabilizers to help reduce the rocking feeling. Those who are particularly prone to motion sickness should bring along remedies like ginger chews, seasickness patches, or affordable acupressure wristbands that combat seasickness, just in case. Cruise ships have doctors and medical staff on board who can help if you've forgotten anything, and once your body gets used to being on board, any feelings of seasickness are likely to subside.
You can also book your cabin with potential seasickness in mind. Picking a cabin in the middle of the ship and closer to the waterline can reduce the feelings of motion. Interior rooms on a cruise ship often come at a relative bargain price. On the other hand, if you book a cabin with a balcony, you'll be able to see the horizon and get fresh air, both of which can help with feelings of seasickness, according to Celebrity Cruises. On some cruise lines, like Explora Journeys, every room has a balcony or terrace.
Thinking ahead about the type of cruise can also help lessen your chances of seasickness. Don't choose a cruise with lots of days at sea or that are more likely to have rough waters, like ocean crossings or the notorious Drake Passage on the way to Antarctica.
Methodology
To determine the most persistent cruise ship myths, we sifted through social media posts on Reddit and X (formerly known as Twitter), travel blogs, and cruise forums to see the most commonly repeated themes for what people didn't like about cruises, or rather, thought that they wouldn't like about cruises. This writer also confronted some of her own assumptions, as someone who hadn't really thought of herself as a cruise person. It makes sense why these misconceptions have stuck around for those who don't really know cruises.
No cruise will be perfect; you might end up getting sick or bored. But that could happen on any trip — or even at home. With a deep dive into the reality of the situation, it was clear that there was an easy solution to all of these potential pitfalls that could prevent someone from booking a cruise.