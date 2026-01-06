5 Of The Most Persistent Cruise Ship Myths, Debunked

When you look at the total cost of a cruise, you might get sticker shock. However, when you consider that the cost includes not just a place to stay, but entertainment, food, drinks, and more, the price starts to make sense. And when you compare the price of a cruise per day to your last land vacation, the cruise may just come out as the cheaper option.

It's true that cruises can have activities that are money wasters, like paying for premium drinks. And as people have noted on Reddit, there can be unexpected fees for things like Wi-Fi. But that depends on the cruise that you choose. If you look at all-inclusive cruise lines, like Explora Journeys, or all-inclusive packages with companies like Celebrity Cruises, you'll be able to know going into the trip how much it will cost you and what you'll be able to access when you're on board.

You could also schedule your cruise for the low season to get the best price. It varies depending on the part of the world, but broadly speaking, if you can avoid going during the summer, you're likely to see better prices. The low season timing can also mean cheaper flights to get you to and from your cruise. When you book also makes a difference. Often earlier is better for lower prices, and keep an eye out for deals on major shopping days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. If you plan it right, you can get a luxury cruise on a budget — you just have to time it right.