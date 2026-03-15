Nestled In Idaho's Mountains Is A Remote Forest Haven With Gorgeous Lakes, Rivers, And Rugged Wilderness

In the mountains of west-central Idaho, where woodlands and alpine lakes converge, sits a stunning sprawl of public land. Called Payette National Forest, it covers 2.3 million acres, almost twice the size of Delaware. The Payette features prominent summits like North Loon Mountain at 9,324 feet, access to the quiet trails of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, and the deepest canyon in America, straddling the Idaho-Oregon border.

Many travelers come to the forest for the water. There are around 400 lakes and reservoirs and up to 4,000 miles of fish-bearing streams. Campgrounds provide access to swimming areas, boating ramps, and fishing docks. Payette also hosts a number of mountain ranges: Seven Devils, the Cuddies, the Hitt Mountains, and Columbia Plateau in the west, and the Bitterroots in the east. These offer some excellent hiking opportunities. You could traverse windy ridges and lush mountain slopes in the Seven Devils, or wander along the Columbia Plateau, which leads all the way to the Channeled Scablands in Washington, where Ice Age floods hacked the basaltic land into deep channels known as "coulees."

If you'd prefer to admire Payette National Forest's verticality without breaking a sweat, drive along one of the scenic roads wending through the passes and valleys. Another alternative way to see the forest is via snowmobile or a ski tour in the backcountry in winter. Or you can hit the 500 miles of motorized biking tracks once the snows thaw in spring.