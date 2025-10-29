A National Forest In Idaho Is A Camping And Fishing Paradise Within A Day's Drive Of Yellowstone

One national forest spans most of eastern Idaho, includes more than 3 million acres of public lands, and offers some of the best camping and fishing in the West. And the best part? It's all part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, situated on the doorsteps of both Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. The Caribou-Targhee National Forest includes everything from trophy trout streams, like the Henry's Fork and the South Fork of the Snake River, to high-elevation lakes bursting with wild native trout that are accessible only on foot, via off-road vehicle, or on the back of a horse. This vast national forest offers visitors the chance to take in all of the wildlife they might otherwise find in nearby national parks, but without the painstaking national park traffic, pricey entrance fees, or throngs of tourists crowding trails and boardwalks.

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is not a substitute for visiting Yellowstone National Park, where visitors will find a vibrant geyser basin with a unique ecological environment. But it does offer a more subtle experience, where campsites aren't so hard to come by, and the crowds are drastically diminished. What's more, it offers anglers the opportunity to take in some incredible trout waters, both in the form of its storied rivers, and in its quiet mountain streams and hidden lakes that burst with fishy possibilities. It boasts dozens of formal campgrounds where visitors can pitch tents or park their RVs, and it offers some wonderful dispersed camping for folks who want to experience something more primitive while enjoying the woods and waters of this gorgeous national forest. For travelers visiting the area from afar, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest's southern reaches are just two and a half hours from Salt Lake City and its international airport by car.