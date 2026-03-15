5 Lovely California Wineries That Could Pass For The Italian Countryside, According To A Wine Specialist
California is one of the most influential wine regions in the world, ranking as the fourth-largest wine producer globally. With thousands of wineries spread throughout regions from Napa Valley to Temecula, California's wine country offers an enormous range of landscapes, architectural styles, and tasting room experiences.
While some wineries are all about sleek and modern tasting rooms, others definitely take inspiration from old-world wine country, including Italy. Stone villas, tree-lined drives, and vineyard-covered hillsides can make certain estates feel remarkably similar to rural Italy. In some areas, the resemblance is intentional, with owners drawing direct inspiration from Italian wine country.
As a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW) from California who has spent years traveling through Italian wine regions, I've visited a number of California estates where the Italian influence is clear. These five California wineries stand out for their architecture, scenery, and atmosphere that transport you to Tuscany and other Italian wine regions without requiring you to pack your passport.
Castello di Amorosa Is Napa Valley's real-life Tuscan castle winery
Few wineries in California capture the feeling of Italy more convincingly than Castello di Amorosa in Napa Valley. The massive stone structure looks like it was transported directly from Italy, complete with crenellated towers, a drawbridge, and medieval-style courtyards. The winery was intentionally designed to replicate a 14th-century Tuscan castle, and the builders used many traditional European construction methods and materials to make it feel historically authentic.
Castillo di Amorosa was created by Italian American vintner Dario Sattui, founder of the nearby V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena. Sattui's family roots trace back to Italy, and this project was a labor of love. He spent two decades looking for his dream property and over a decade constructing it. The sprawling castle is 121,000 square feet with 107 rooms and has a truly unexpected feature: a torture room. Visitors who book the Diamond Estate Tour can explore the castle's dungeon and torture chamber, where they can see genuine torture devices, such as the iron maiden.
Both Castello di Amorosa and V. Sattui are often included among the top-rated wineries in Napa Valley. Available wines at Castello di Amorosa include both signature Napa Valley single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and some Italian varietals, such as Barbera and Sangiovese. Castello di Amorosa also produces a Napa Valley Super Tuscan blend, which is made up of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Sangiovese. Note: Castello di Amorosa is not open to the public without a reservation.
Jacuzzi Family Vineyards in Sonoma celebrates Italian wine heritage
The connection to Italy is more than architectural at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards in Sonoma. The winery was founded by members of the Jacuzzi family, who emigrated from Casarsa della Delizia in the northeastern Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. While the Jacuzzi name is widely associated with the famous hydrotherapy pump and spa technology, several members of the family later turned their attention to wine, creating a winery that celebrates their heritage and Italian winemaking traditions.
Jacuzzi Family Vineyards is located in the southern part of Sonoma, one of the most peaceful destinations in California. Instead of a modern style tasting room, the winery was designed to resemble a traditional Italian villa estate. It includes arched colonnades, terracotta rooflines, a central courtyard, and a stone fountain that might remind you of a small village piazza.
Italian inspiration extends to the wines themselves. Jacuzzi Family Vineyards produces several Italian varietals, including Barbera, Primitivo, Sangiovese, and Montepulciano. The winery also farms olives and produces olive oil using old-world style milling methods.
Vitagliano Winery In Temecula reflects Italian wine estate traditions
Located in Temecula, one of California's underrated wine regions, Vitagliano Winery was designed to reflect the atmosphere of traditional Italian wine estates. The winery's warm-toned stone, terrace-style layout, and arched windows create an architectural style that will make you feel like you're in an Italian villa.
Vitagliano Winery's name reflects the Italian heritage of the family behind the estate, and its design leans into that connection. Guy Vitagliano was from Salina, Italy, and wanted to bring Italian-quality wines to the United States. The winery was established in 2007, and it primarily focuses on Italian grape varieties often used in Super Tuscan blends.
The property sits above rows of vineyards that stretch across the valley floor, giving visitors sweeping views that reinforce the illusion of being somewhere in rural Italy. In good weather, the vines, hills, and sunlit buildings can feel surprisingly similar to the landscapes travelers encounter while driving through parts of Italy's wine country.
Del Dotto Estate In Napa Valley brings Venetian elegance to wine country
In the heart of Napa Valley, the Venetian-style estate at Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves offers a winery experience inspired by northern Italy, rather than the rolling hills of Tuscany. The estate is a tribute to the Del Dotto family's Venetian heritage. The architecture is designed to evoke the grandeur and artistry that is historically associated with Venice and the surrounding Veneto region. The winery is designed more like a cathedral than an Italian villa.
Del Dotto Estate Winery & Caves opened in 2007 and offers reservation-only barrel tasting experiences in the caves. Interior features include Murano glass chandeliers, stone walls, and marble flooring. Visitors walk through the marble-lined corridor that stretches throughout the cave system, flanked by barrels on each side.
The winery also has another property, Piazza Del Dotto Winery & Caves in Oakville, which opened in 2017. The Oakville location is an Italian-inspired barchessa with gardens, an outdoor barn home, and 17th-century fountains.
Viansa Winery in Sonoma offers a taste of Tuscany in California
Set atop a hill overlooking Sonoma Valley vineyards, Viansa Winery was designed to resemble the kinds of family-run estates scattered throughout the Tuscan countryside. The property features stone buildings, terracotta rooflines, and an open courtyard layout that create the impression of an Italian villa surrounded by vineyards.
Viansa Winery was founded in 1990 by members of the Sebastiani family, longtime figures in California wine whose heritage traces back to Farneta in Italy's Modena province. Their vision for the property was influenced by the types of wineries commonly found in Italy, where architecture, vineyards, and gathering spaces often feel closely connected to the surrounding landscape.
The hilltop setting reinforces this comparison. From the courtyard and terraces, visitors can look out across the rolling hills and vineyards that stretch toward San Pablo Bay. On a clear day, it can feel strikingly similar to the vineyard-dotted landscapes you might encounter in Tuscany itself. Viansa sells a variety of Italian wines, including Nero d'Avola, Nebbiolo, Primitivo, and more.
Methodology
As a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW), I have spent years visiting wineries across California, while also traveling through some of Europe's major wine regions. Those experiences make it easier to recognize when a winery's architecture, setting, or overall atmosphere resembles the types of estates commonly found in Italy.
For this list, I focused on California wineries that directly reflect Italian influence, whether it's through their design, heritage, or landscape. Some of these wineries were intentionally modeled after Italian wine estates, while others evoke a feeling of rural Italy.
The wineries included here draw on a combination of personal visits, wine industry knowledge, and publicly available information detailing their heritage. Together, these five wineries represent some California properties where visitors may feel a surprising visual connection to Italy's wine country.