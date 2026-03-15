5 Lovely California Wineries That Could Pass For The Italian Countryside, According To A Wine Specialist

California is one of the most influential wine regions in the world, ranking as the fourth-largest wine producer globally. With thousands of wineries spread throughout regions from Napa Valley to Temecula, California's wine country offers an enormous range of landscapes, architectural styles, and tasting room experiences.

While some wineries are all about sleek and modern tasting rooms, others definitely take inspiration from old-world wine country, including Italy. Stone villas, tree-lined drives, and vineyard-covered hillsides can make certain estates feel remarkably similar to rural Italy. In some areas, the resemblance is intentional, with owners drawing direct inspiration from Italian wine country.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW) from California who has spent years traveling through Italian wine regions, I've visited a number of California estates where the Italian influence is clear. These five California wineries stand out for their architecture, scenery, and atmosphere that transport you to Tuscany and other Italian wine regions without requiring you to pack your passport.