Travelers Beware: These US States Are Raising Toll Prices In 2026

We live in a world where it feels like things are getting more expensive by the day, and almost every moment of daily life seems to be caught in inflation and the affordability squeeze. Rent, mortgages, groceries, eating out, utilities, gasoline, new cars, public transport, and toll booths have all witnessed significant price hikes in recent years. Toll costs are among the most egregious. As The Economist noted at the end of last year, in the past politicians had to be sneaky to introduce tolls, like calling part of a highway a "bridge" to justify charging drivers a fee. But now quietly increasing toll prices is popular among policymakers on both sides of the aisle.

At least eight states have confirmed toll price hikes in 2026: Pennsylvania, Colorado, Virginia, Ohio, California, Texas, New Jersey, and New York. New toll roads or express lane extensions are also being introduced in Virginia, which already has the most expensive toll roads in the country, as well as in Texas, Kansas, and Washington. The exact price increase varies from state to state and highway to highway, but it's unwelcome news for drivers already facing the toll road ultimatum: Find an alternative, more circuitous route, or fork out for the extra costs.

America has a reputation for well-trodden toll-filled routes, like this one connecting Chicago and New York, which can hit drivers for hundreds of dollars per journey. The New York metro area and the Delaware River crossing, both laden with tolls, are seeing some of the most significant price increases in 2026 and the years ahead. Drivers in other parts of the country are witnessing mostly smaller hikes, but ones that could still be impactful for those who rely on toll roads for their daily commute.