An Unexpected Southern State Has The Most Expensive Toll Roads In The Country

When you think of expensive toll roads in the United States, states such as New York, New Jersey, or California probably come to mind. But recent data shows that the most costly toll roads in the country are actually in Virginia. So, if you're planning a trip there soon, make sure you are prepared.

Virginia's dominance is most apparent on its Interstate toll roads. A 2024 LendingTree analysis found that drivers in Virginia pay an average maximum of $3.27 per mile on tolled stretches of the interstate highway system, more than any of the 23 other states included in the study. For comparison, Pennsylvania, a state notorious for its tolls, ranks second at $1.73 per mile. This striking disparity is largely due to Northern Virginia's dynamically priced express lanes, such as those on Interstate 66, where rates can soar above $4.70 per mile during peak hours.

Virginia also leads the country in average toll cost per mile for bridges and tunnels, clocking in at a staggering $7.50 per mile. The impact on drivers is significant, especially given how limited Virginia's public transportation is compared to places like Washington D.C. A 2024 Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission analysis found that 72% of surveyed EZ‑Pass users in Northern Virginia avoid toll routes altogether, per Virginia Mercury. Del. Candi Mundon King told the outlet, "If you're a Virginia resident, you're paying taxes in Virginia, you're doing everything that you're supposed to do, and then [you are] paying in perpetuity to ride down [your] own roads, it's just getting to the point with the high cost of living where it's a burden for people."