The Truth Behind Denver International Airport's Massive 14.5 Million Dollar Mistake

Denver International Airport (DEN), Colorado's major hub known locally as DIA, is the tenth busiest in the world, serving more than 82 million passengers in 2025. Under the shadow of the majestic Rockies, it's also one of the world's most turbulent airports and a gateway to some of the best ski resorts in North America — you'll even find shuttles here that go directly to popular Colorado mountain destinations. But despite its innovative and economic accomplishments and award-winning architecture, many who pass through its doors are quick to criticize one thing: the 1,000-foot-long eyesore of a sign leading to the entrance that never seems to work.

The result of a $14.5 million deal with Panasonic, this sign was meant to be both a pleasing piece of art and a way to generate income from advertising. Inspired by LAX's own LED-light display, DIA's sign resembles a ribbon of light and mimics the Colorado landscape. Although it was approved in December of 2016, it was not fully completed until January of 2018, and since then, it has been met with a host of problems. In particular, many of its LED light sticks have been going dark, the screens are already showing wear and tear, and ad revenue has been dismal. Over the past six years, just $6.5 million has been generated in total, not even coming close to covering its own construction costs.

And Coloradans haven't held back their opinions of this massive $14.5 million mistake. In the subreddit r/Denver, user SkywalkerLegacy99 writes, "Anyone else embarrassed by how expensive and poorly maintained the giant LED wall outside of DIA is? ... You think they would try to keep it working and looking nice; seeing as its the first thing most tourist notice ..." So, what's behind all the problems this sign has encountered?