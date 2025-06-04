The World's Most Turbulent Airports Share This One Geographic Feature In Common

Turbulence is a common natural phenomenon. We see it whenever smoke curls away from a flame into wild spirals, or in the choppy froth that trails in the wake of a boat engine. Generally, turbulence is considered to be the chaotic and sudden, sometimes violent, shift in the movement of either air or fluid. Unfortunately, when a plane gets caught in an eddy of air, the passengers inside get tossed about too.

To see how mountains can make turbulence more severe, let's take a look at Denver. Colorado's capital is located in the Denver Convergence Vorticity Zone. The city is uniquely placed next to the flat, rolling land of the Great Plains on the east and the steep peaks of the Rockies to the west. This causes air currents to swoop up to rise above the mountains. Furthermore, the cold air coming down from Canada crashes headlong into the warm air traveling up from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in thunderstorms and sharp swirls of air that can spawn tornadoes. Navigating these powerful winds, in addition to snow and rain, can test even the most experienced pilot.

"When you're flying over those mountains," explained pilot Ryan Tseko to Weather.com, "All of that wind, all of that weather is riding up those ridges, and it actually is forcing that air up. And so when you're flying over the top of those mountains, that's where you're gonna get more turbulence compared to other flat areas."