This Endlessly Popular City Has Been Named Europe's Best Destination For Families In 2026

From cruising down canals in Amsterdam to pizzeria-hopping in Naples, European cities offer a wealth of family-friendly experiences. But the best spot in Europe for a family vacation this year isn't either of those cities. According to newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report, the top destination for families is London. The ever-popular city, which brings in over 30 million annual visitors, took first place on the list of Best European Vacations for Families for 2026.

The publication's ranking was based on a variety of factors, taking into account each city's family-friendly attractions, affordable hotels, and general approval ratings, which were weighted equally between user scores (submitted by travelers) and expert scores (calculated by a team of seven travel editors). London scored highly across the board. "This city captivates visitors young and old with its London Zoo, West End theatre district, London Eye and Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, among other sights," notes the report.

One fun and affordable way to take in the city is on its iconic double-decker buses, part of London's public transportation system. But private bus tours bring extras to this beloved family-friendly experience. Big Bus London's hop-on, hop-off bus tour utilizes double-decker red buses with open-air second levels, taking passengers past highlights like Piccadilly Circus and London Bridge. The 48-hour Essential Ticket includes three walking tours and a cruise along the River Thames, so your family will enjoy more than a simple bus tour. Also going the extra mile, the Classic Afternoon Tea Bus London Sightseeing Tour by Brigit's Bakery invites guests to sip tea and nibble scones, sandwiches, and pastries as they journey around Central London's iconic landmarks, from Westminster Abbey to Downing Street.