This Endlessly Popular City Has Been Named Europe's Best Destination For Families In 2026
From cruising down canals in Amsterdam to pizzeria-hopping in Naples, European cities offer a wealth of family-friendly experiences. But the best spot in Europe for a family vacation this year isn't either of those cities. According to newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report, the top destination for families is London. The ever-popular city, which brings in over 30 million annual visitors, took first place on the list of Best European Vacations for Families for 2026.
The publication's ranking was based on a variety of factors, taking into account each city's family-friendly attractions, affordable hotels, and general approval ratings, which were weighted equally between user scores (submitted by travelers) and expert scores (calculated by a team of seven travel editors). London scored highly across the board. "This city captivates visitors young and old with its London Zoo, West End theatre district, London Eye and Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, among other sights," notes the report.
One fun and affordable way to take in the city is on its iconic double-decker buses, part of London's public transportation system. But private bus tours bring extras to this beloved family-friendly experience. Big Bus London's hop-on, hop-off bus tour utilizes double-decker red buses with open-air second levels, taking passengers past highlights like Piccadilly Circus and London Bridge. The 48-hour Essential Ticket includes three walking tours and a cruise along the River Thames, so your family will enjoy more than a simple bus tour. Also going the extra mile, the Classic Afternoon Tea Bus London Sightseeing Tour by Brigit's Bakery invites guests to sip tea and nibble scones, sandwiches, and pastries as they journey around Central London's iconic landmarks, from Westminster Abbey to Downing Street.
Explore London with the whole family
Families won't want to miss a ride on the London Eye, a giant Ferris wheel with individual enclosed glass observation decks that offers stunning views over the city. "We absolutely loved it, especially our 7-year-old daughter, who couldn't stop smiling!" wrote one recent visitor on Google. Another great option to take in views over the city is by enjoy sweeping panoramas of London's skyline at these five free spots, including Primrose Hill and Alexandra Park.
Reserve free entry to London's Natural History Museum, packed with adventure for families — from life-size mammal and dinosaur exhibits to an earthquake simulator to cool add-on experiences like an overnight campout for kids ages seven to 11. Check out the first T-rex skeleton ever uncovered in the Dinosaurs gallery. Family-friendly experiences include the highly rated Shrek's Adventure! London featuring fairytale-themed live shows, and the popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – an iconic Harry Potter-themed experience that takes visitors on an immersive journey into the world of wizards and witches. Witness a royal tradition and watch the changing of the guards at the gates of Buckingham Palace — check the online schedule for specifics. You can even step inside the Palace and tour its "top highlights for children."
Kid-friendly and reasonably priced lodgings include the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park (from $224 per night, for a double room for two adults and two children, including taxes and fees) which has a fun indoor pool. Another option is the Royal National, an affordably priced hotel located right in the heart of London. If you'd like more space to spread out, plus a kitchen to prepare meals, there's no shortage of Airbnb rentals to fit most any family's budget.