London's Largest Hotel Is A Very Affordable Place To Stay Right In The Heart Of The City

The hotel, owned by the Imperial Collection, offers several room types ranging in price. If you're looking for a single room to sleep a family of five or more, you may want to look elsewhere, as the largest room at the hotel can sleep four people. However, those planning a solo trip or only heading out with a couple of other people have a wide array of options before them. Every room on the property has Wi-Fi, a radio, an ensuite bathroom, a television, and tea- and coffee-making facilities.

On-site at the hotel, guests can grab a meal or drink at the London Pub or Blooms Cafe. The London Pub offers a meal that will remind you of London's vibrant pub scene, with casual sit-down dining and a familiar menu of pub staples like fish and chips, loaded fries, and steak and ale pies, with an interior designed to put a modern twist on the traditional English pub. Guests can treat themselves to a craft beer or glass of wine while snacking on halloumi fries or filling up on some burgers or steak. Tripadvisor users put the restaurant in the 83rd percentile of all the places in London to get a quick bite, a glowing endorsement of the pub's quality.

Blooms Cafe, the other on-site dining option, offers to-go pizza and pastries. Those wanting to start their day early without having to sit down to eat can grab a cup of coffee or pastry in the morning or a slice of pizza for lunch. There's a great Italian restaurant across the street, Nonna Selena's, but since Blooms is on the bottom floor of the hotel, it can't be beat for convenience.

