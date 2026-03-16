'Wisconsin's Healthiest Lake' Is A Crystal-Clear, Underrated Gem Perfect For Fishing And Boating
There are some 15,000 lakes across Wisconsin, so it's easy to pick one that's perfect for your next waterside getaway. A short 30-minute drive north of the fishing haven of Hayward, also known as the "birthplace of the world's largest musky," you'll find a pristine lake that's a top pick for outdoor recreation. Lake Owen was named "Wisconsin's healthiest lake" by the Wisconsin DNR, which, in 2023, rated the water as "excellent" for fish and aquatic life. Part of the lake is owned by Chequamegon National Forest, Wisconsin's one-of-a-kind national forest, which gives the underrated lake its peaceful atmosphere.
Lake Owen spans 1,323 acres, with 24 miles of shoreline and a maximum depth of 95 feet. The lake is fed by a spring, and the water is crystal-clear. You can see fish deep below the surface while you paddle or boat across the water, as the water clarity can allow you to see as much as 30 feet deep, depending on the time of year.
Hikers can explore the 4-mile National Country Trail, which leads to the remains of a Swedish settlement. You might spot wildlife like deer, eagles, loons, and river otters as you explore the lake's many bays and inlets, but this destination is especially fun for activities out on the water.
Hit the water at Lake Owen
Fishing is a popular activity at Lake Owen, with Travel Wisconsin noting that it's one of the best fishing lakes in the northern part of the state. Anglers can cast a line for a variety of fish like northern pike, walleye, panfish, largemouth bass, crappie, and bluegill, although your best luck will likely be with smallmouth bass, which are abundant here.
Boating is another top Lake Owen activity; with two boat landings that provide access to the water, thrill seekers can go waterskiing or tubing, while paddling offers a more relaxed way to explore the lake's numerous coves. Boat, canoe, and kayak rentals are all available at Lake Owen Resort. For more water sports, visit the swimming beach off Forest Road 213 at the northern end of the lake, or explore beneath the surface by snorkeling in the weed beds to see fish. Scuba diving is also possible here, and one of the lake's hidden gems is a sunken boat that divers will want to investigate.
For lakeside accommodation, check into Lake Owen Resort, a family-oriented and family-run resort that has its own sandy beach and swim raft. Motel units, some of which have kitchenettes, sleep 2 to 4 guests, and cabins (sleeping 4 to 6) are also available. And once you've explored Lake Owen fully, continue your adventure with a visit to Quiet Lakes, a trio of stunning beauties perfect for fishing.