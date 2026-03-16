'Wisconsin's Healthiest Lake' Is A Crystal-Clear, Underrated Gem Perfect For Fishing And Boating

There are some 15,000 lakes across Wisconsin, so it's easy to pick one that's perfect for your next waterside getaway. A short 30-minute drive north of the fishing haven of Hayward, also known as the "birthplace of the world's largest musky," you'll find a pristine lake that's a top pick for outdoor recreation. Lake Owen was named "Wisconsin's healthiest lake" by the Wisconsin DNR, which, in 2023, rated the water as "excellent" for fish and aquatic life. Part of the lake is owned by Chequamegon National Forest, Wisconsin's one-of-a-kind national forest, which gives the underrated lake its peaceful atmosphere.

Lake Owen spans 1,323 acres, with 24 miles of shoreline and a maximum depth of 95 feet. The lake is fed by a spring, and the water is crystal-clear. You can see fish deep below the surface while you paddle or boat across the water, as the water clarity can allow you to see as much as 30 feet deep, depending on the time of year.

Hikers can explore the 4-mile National Country Trail, which leads to the remains of a Swedish settlement. You might spot wildlife like deer, eagles, loons, and river otters as you explore the lake's many bays and inlets, but this destination is especially fun for activities out on the water.