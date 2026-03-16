Hungary's Lively College City In Wine Country Is An Affordable, Under-The-Radar Escape

Hungary is an enigmatic country at first glance. Landlocked in the Carpathian Basin of Central Europe, it sits at a crossroads of civilizations, which for centuries has made its people carve out their unique identity while having to bridge their culture with neighbors in every direction. Those cultural crossroads are at their brightest in the picturesque university city of Pécs, an architectural and artistic hidden gem which sits hidden in Hungary, the European country where the U.S. dollar goes far.

Just under three hours south from the busy touristic streets of Budapest and a short drive from the Croatian border, Pécs lies in the foothills of the Mecsek Mountains. Pronounced "Pe-tch", the area's history spans across millennia and has seen Roman, Celtic, and Ottoman rulers as its landlords. Now a lively city and home to the oldest university in Hungary, Pécs hosts over 20,000 students, with its campuses spread around the historic city center, contributing to its youthful atmosphere.

Hang out in local cafés surrounded by beautiful university buildings, and indulge yourself on a budget not far above a student's — this affordable destination costs under $800 for all expenses during a week's stay. Thanks to its location in the heart of Hungary's Baranya Hills wine country, Pécs also offers the opportunity to sample its harvest in a trendy wine bar or visit a nearby winery, making this city one of the best hidden gem destinations in all Hungary.