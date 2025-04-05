The US Dollar Goes Far In This Tourist-Friendly European Country With Amazing Food And Cute Spa Towns
When picturing an epic trip traveling across Europe, you might have a few specific countries on your must-see list. Though Rick Steves recommends visiting the "milder" countries first, like England, you may want to focus on more budget-friendly destinations and head straight to Hungary, as the U.S. dollar stretches very far.
As of March 2025, one U.S. dollar is worth about 370 Hungarian forints (HUF). Hungary is full of hidden gem destinations, and most of them will be easy on your wallet, at least until Hungary adopts the euro. For now, the relative value of the Hungarian forint means American travelers can afford far more than they imagined in this picturesque country. Once you arrive, there's something for every kind of traveler, from amazing dishes for foodies to top-notch spas for relaxed wanderers.
Not every country rolls out the red carpet, but Hungary is said to be perfectly welcoming to travelers, and the U.S. Department of State has no extra travel warnings for the country as of this writing. It's relatively simple to get to Hungary, too, as there are two international hubs (the Budapest Liszt Ferenc and Debrecen airports). Not to mention, if you already have a trip to Europe planned, you can easily reach places like Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Austria by rail.
Discover amazing food for cheap in Hungary
As beautiful as Hungary is, a country can lose its appeal once you see the price tag of things like day excursions, spa visits, and dining. Yet in Hungary, prices are supremely reasonable for most folks from the U.S. For example, Wise estimates that a cappuccino in Hungary costs a little over $2, while a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant clocks in at under $50.
Of course, prices will vary, especially if you visit bigger cities and spa towns rather than those communities found off the beaten path. Hungary's capital of Budapest is home to one of the most famous cafés in the world, and prices there may be higher than less popular places. As something of a tourist spot, New York Café charges nearly 9,065 HUF (or $25) for apple pie, a coffee, and a soda. Fortunately, you can find delectable dishes and more affordable coffee in plenty of other places in Hungary, including in Budapest.
The best way to eat cheaply in Budapest is to avoid overly touristy places. At Budapest's Grand Central Market, you can find affordable eats at a few of the lesser-visted vendors. Try a deep fried bread cone filled with sausages, cheese, cabbage, and onion from a stall named Kolbice. For cheap, delicious street food, head to Bors GasztroBar. The highly-rated restaurant features simple, homemade dishes at surprisingly affordable price.
Hungary's cute spa towns offer affordable pampering
While Budapest has many thermal baths with a suite of services, more affordable spas can be found in the many cute towns across the country. Visitors and residents alike can enjoy mineral-rich waters in the city of Eger at Egerszalók and Török Fürdő, the last Turkish bath in the country. The town of Zalakaros houses one of Hungary's biggest spas, while Makó features the Hagymatikum bath complex, designed in a unique architectural style.
One affordable highlight is Bük, a small town near the Austrian border about two hours from Budapest that is a popular holiday destination. At Bükfürdő Thermal and Spa, the pampering is perfectly affordable. The adult entrance fee starts at 6,300 HUF (around $17), and a 50-minute massage costs just under $50. Suffice it to say, Bükfürdő Thermal and Spa is a worthwhile destination for your body, mind, and budget while in Hungary.
Bük focuses on tourism and rejuvenation, with views of the stunning Alps, plenty of sunshine, and various accommodations starting at around 11,900 HUF (about $32) per night. From medicinal waters to nature experiences, local artisan goods, and even camping, you can experience a quieter side of Hungary in Bük. If your goal is to relax and recharge on the cheap, the most affordable times to visit are in March and May. Whether you're looking to stretch your U.S. dollars while gallivanting around Europe or searching for cities just as enchanting as Paris, Hungary could be an excellent place to start your travels.