The US Dollar Goes Far In This Tourist-Friendly European Country With Amazing Food And Cute Spa Towns

When picturing an epic trip traveling across Europe, you might have a few specific countries on your must-see list. Though Rick Steves recommends visiting the "milder" countries first, like England, you may want to focus on more budget-friendly destinations and head straight to Hungary, as the U.S. dollar stretches very far.

As of March 2025, one U.S. dollar is worth about 370 Hungarian forints (HUF). Hungary is full of hidden gem destinations, and most of them will be easy on your wallet, at least until Hungary adopts the euro. For now, the relative value of the Hungarian forint means American travelers can afford far more than they imagined in this picturesque country. Once you arrive, there's something for every kind of traveler, from amazing dishes for foodies to top-notch spas for relaxed wanderers.

Not every country rolls out the red carpet, but Hungary is said to be perfectly welcoming to travelers, and the U.S. Department of State has no extra travel warnings for the country as of this writing. It's relatively simple to get to Hungary, too, as there are two international hubs (the Budapest Liszt Ferenc and Debrecen airports). Not to mention, if you already have a trip to Europe planned, you can easily reach places like Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Austria by rail.