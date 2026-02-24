Rick Steves' Protege Offers Less-Crowded Alternatives To Europe's Most Popular Destinations

If you've ever been to Europe in the summer and had the thought that crowd sizes have gotten out of hand, you're not alone. Overtourism has long been a problem in Europe's most popular cities. So much so that every year, Fodor's puts out a list of destinations you should not visit. While some cities are just unbearable to navigate during peak travel seasons, Venice is quite literally sinking under the weight of tourism. As Rick Steves himself has said about that magical city, "the water seems to be winning."

Whether you've been hoping to get to Greece, Italy, or another hotspot this year, Rick Steves' protege has some ideas for less-crowded alternatives to Europe's most popular destinations. As a part of Rick Steves' 2026 Travel Festival, Cameron Hewitt gave a talk on the State of European Travel in which he shared his suggestions. Below we've laid out the less-visited destinations that Hewitt loves. On top of Rick Steves' best tips for planning a European vacation itinerary, we've also included tips from Hewitt for making visiting big cities in Europe more enjoyable.