Florida's Wildlife Wonderland Between Orlando And Tampa Has Gorgeous Woodland Trails And Lakes
The Sunshine State is teeming with outdoor recreation, and we're not talking about all the amusement parks either. From wildlife-filled sanctuaries to lush lakeside retreats, natural adventures are pretty easy to come by in this part of the country. Home to a plethora of native critters and several paddle-worthy patches of freshwater, Colt Creek State Park holds its own against any of the best underrated state parks in Florida. "Lakes, hiking trails, wildlife, quiet, sooo peaceful," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor, with another noting that the park is "Old Florida at its finest."
Located between Orlando and Tampa, Colt Creek State Park stretches out for more than 5,000 acres, roughly 15 miles north of Lakeland's city limits. The wilderness wonderland is open year-round from 8 a.m. until the sun goes down. Best of all, the entrance fee is only $4 if you're parking a vehicle (at the time of writing), with a $2 discount for those who are biking or walking in.
If you want to stay the night, be sure to pack all the best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors. The Colt Creek State Park Campground has top marks online, with one camper sharing in a Google review, "The facilities were great, and the setting was beautiful." The campground has almost 30 RV-friendly spaces with full hookups, as well as a handful of dedicated spots to pitch a tent. If you want something a little more luxurious, there are even glamping sites that come outfitted with beds and air conditioning.
Get lost in the woods of Colt Creek State Park
Colt Creek State Park has more than 15 miles of woodsy trails that can be used by hikers, bikers, and even horseback riders. For a lengthy jaunt through the woods, opt for the Orange Trail, also known as the Red Trail on certain hiking apps. The easy path loops around a good chunk of the recreation area for about 8 miles and has great water views, taking you past all three of the park's constructed lochs: Mac Lake, Middle Lake, and Little Lake. Just be sure to dress for the elements, because it can get pretty sunny. "Nice wide trails, easy markers to read. Only part of the trail is shaded," one hiker noted on AllTrails. You may also want to spritz on a bit of bug spray.
The Yellow Trail is a little shorter, covering almost 5.5 miles of ground on the southern end of the park. Although it's not as popular as the longer route, it has been known to boast some stellar wildlife views. White-tailed deer and bobcats are among the local critters that call the place home, so keep your eyes peeled and your cameras ready. The state park is also a designated stop on the Great Florida Birding Trail, and more than 150 species of birds have been spotted in the area, according to eBird. The park hosts a variety of ranger-led hikes and other events throughout the year, so be sure to check out Colt Creek's calendar of events before you visit.
Explore the waters of Colt Creek State Park
You can also stretch your legs with a short ramble along the nature trail that loops near Colt Creek State Park's biggest patch of water, the 26-acre Mac Lake. It's lined with educational signs about the surrounding landscape, so you can learn about the region as you walk. Do a bit of wildlife watching on the 75-foot pier, or spend some time paddling the tranquil ripples. If you don't have anything to float in, kayaks and canoes can be rented on-site at the ranger station. Boats are also allowed on the lake, as long as they're gas-free.
Picnic tables and restroom facilities can be found around Mac Lake, as well as Middle Lake, which is around 7 acres in size. The littlest lake, aptly named Little Lake, only spans about 3 acres and sits beside the park's namesake, the winding Colt Creek. You will also possibly see some larger creatures here. "Always a chance to see good looking gators in the lakes," one visitor shared in a Google review. That being said, don't go in for a dip, because swimming is not allowed in any of the lakes. If you want to do some more exploring in the area once you're finished at the lake, you're just 30 minutes from the quiet Florida town of Polk City.