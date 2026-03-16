Florida's Wildlife Wonderland Between Orlando And Tampa Has Gorgeous Woodland Trails And Lakes

The Sunshine State is teeming with outdoor recreation, and we're not talking about all the amusement parks either. From wildlife-filled sanctuaries to lush lakeside retreats, natural adventures are pretty easy to come by in this part of the country. Home to a plethora of native critters and several paddle-worthy patches of freshwater, Colt Creek State Park holds its own against any of the best underrated state parks in Florida. "Lakes, hiking trails, wildlife, quiet, sooo peaceful," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor, with another noting that the park is "Old Florida at its finest."

Located between Orlando and Tampa, Colt Creek State Park stretches out for more than 5,000 acres, roughly 15 miles north of Lakeland's city limits. The wilderness wonderland is open year-round from 8 a.m. until the sun goes down. Best of all, the entrance fee is only $4 if you're parking a vehicle (at the time of writing), with a $2 discount for those who are biking or walking in.

If you want to stay the night, be sure to pack all the best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors. The Colt Creek State Park Campground has top marks online, with one camper sharing in a Google review, "The facilities were great, and the setting was beautiful." The campground has almost 30 RV-friendly spaces with full hookups, as well as a handful of dedicated spots to pitch a tent. If you want something a little more luxurious, there are even glamping sites that come outfitted with beds and air conditioning.