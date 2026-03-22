5 Of The Most Buzzworthy New Roller Coasters For 2026 All Belong To One Theme Park Chain, According To A Poll
Some travelers climb mountains or lookout towers for sweeping views, but for coaster fans, the best climb is the lift hill of a roller coaster before plunging into a fanfare of loops and twists. If you are someone who plans trips around the next original ride to send your heart rate racing, there are several new coasters worth adding to your 2026 map. One theme park brand that has been especially busy building thrills is Six Flags. USA Today polled its readers to see which theme park rides people are most excited to try in 2026, and five of the top 10 were rides operated by Six Flags parks.
Though the five coasters are all Six Flags-operated, they're spread across four different states, from Georgia and Virginia to the Midwest. A record-breaking launch or a brand-new coaster design can easily become the centerpiece of a weekend getaway to a destination you have never visited before, or it can be a new reason to return to a favorite spot. These rides will send you cresting up hills, hanging over distant tree lines, and plunging at adrenaline-inducing speeds over the course of a thrill-seeking trip.
We used the USA Today survey as a starting point to identify the rides generating the most excitement, then reviewed fan reactions and park announcements to understand why they have thrill seekers eager and what might make them worth planning a trip around. More details about the research process follow after the ranking.
Rapterra in Doswell, Virginia
King's Dominion may be known as Virginia's only two-in-one theme park complex, but in 2026, its headline thrill is the Rapterra coaster. According to the USA Today poll, it ranked as the third-most anticipated new ride of the year — the highest placement among rides connected to Six Flags parks.
The roller coaster debuted in 2025 during the park's 50th anniversary season – and it opened with drama. It set records as the tallest and longest launched wing coaster in the world, stretching more than 3,000 feet of track and climbing 145 feet high. One of Rapterra's most exhilarating features is its launch, which propels riders to 65 miles per hour in about four seconds, according to the park. "Rapterra maintains its speed from start to finish – it does not slow down!" wrote theme park enthusiast @brandonblogs in an Instagram post. Following the initial launch, the coaster sends riders into a loop, corkscrew, and raptor roll — all while they sit with legs dangling freely to the sides of the car.
King's Dominion typically opens for the season in the latter half of March, though opening weekends can bring long lines. The park is Doswell's biggest attraction, but it's also an easy trip from Richmond, about a 30-minute drive away. Richmond International Airport also serves as a practical gateway for those flying in. That said, if you plan to stick around Doswell a little longer, your inner history lover can appreciate a visit to its North Anna Battlefield Park, where walking trails meander through the remnants of a Civil War battle site.
Siren's Curse in Sandusky, Ohio
Despite being one of the United States' oldest amusement parks, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio continues to roll out new rides that excite coaster lovers. Now part of the Six Flags portfolio following the 2024 merger with Cedar Fair, the park added another buzzworthy ride. Landing fourth place in USA Today's reader poll is Cedar Point's Siren's Curse, a tilt coaster that officially launched in mid-2025. Fans were already sharing their excitement about the ride during testing, with one Reddit commenter writing, "Just watching [the ride test] I can feel my stomach shoot out my mouth I LOVE IT."
The Siren's Curse has over a dozen bursts of airtime, two barrel rolls, and speeds that reach nearly 60 miles per hour, but its most unique feature is the tilt element. At the top of the lift hill, the track "breaks off" and pivots downward, rotating riders about 90 degrees so they face the ground before the train flies off in a tangle of track maneuvers.
Siren's Curse gets its name from the mythical beings that supposedly live in Lake Erie, where Cedar Point is located on a peninsula. Legends tell of the sirens luring sailors into the lake, but to be fair, it doesn't take sirens to feel a pull to visit Lake Erie. It's one of the top reasons for visiting Cedar Point beyond the adrenaline rush. Its rides that take you up to high vantage points lend some incredible views over the lake and shoreline. The park opens in May and operates through October. It's about an hour's drive from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Wrath of Rakshasa in Gurnee, Illinois
Before it opened in May 2025, the Wrath of Rakshasa was getting attention from outlets like NBC and Theme Park Tribune. The dive coaster marked the first new roller coaster at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois since 2019. The ride also set a notable record: it features the steepest drop and "most inverted dive" of any dive coaster in the world. The initial plunge angles slightly past vertical at 96 degrees, one of the reasons it landed in fifth place on USA Today's poll.
Early reactions from coaster enthusiasts have been enthusiastic. "[E]asily the best new ride since Raging Bull," one Reddit user said. Meanwhile, a review from Coaster101 praised its thoughtfully designed appearance, including its magnificent height and details like a statue of the Rakshasa demon itself next to the queue. "I enjoyed my ride on it and hope to return soon," the reviewer concluded.
Riders also reported only waiting around 30 minutes in line during peak time on Saturday. Lines can move relatively quickly thanks to a loose-article system in which riders place their belongings in mobile bins that travel to the unloading platform, rather than requiring them to climb over the coaster before the ride starts. Six Flags Great America opens at the end of April until mid-September. While Gurnee, the park's base, is a suburban village, it sits outside of Chicago (under an hour drive from downtown), making it an easy day trip from the city. You can also stop by nearby Gurnee Mills, Illinois' largest outlet mall, located roughly 10 minutes from the park.
Top Thrill 2 in Sandusky, Ohio
Cedar Point appears twice on the list. In addition to Siren's Curse, the park's revamped Top Thrill 2 also ranks among USA Today's most anticipated rides. The coaster traces its history back to 2003, when Top Thrill 2 (then-Top Thrill Dragster) opened as the world's tallest and fastest coaster. After closing in 2021, the ride was redesigned and reintroduced as Top Thrill 2, reopening in 2025 with a triple-launch system and a new reverse spike.
While it is no longer the tallest coaster in the world (that title was claimed at the end of 2025 by a Falcon's Flight in Six Flags Qiddiya City), Top Thrill 2 remains the tallest in the U.S., with its apex at 420 feet high. In one post, a Reddit user called it Cedar Point's best ride, saying, "[A]nyone who is debating waiting in line for it is 1 million percent worth it[.] I rode it as my first ride yesterday front row and nothing else was even fun the rest of the day." With its updated design, riders have also claimed the thrill element is cranked up. "The [original] was tame in comparison. Yeah the launch is more intense but you really couldn't feel how tall [it] was like you can now with those higher sitting trains," a Facebook user wrote. Like the rest of the park's rides, Top Thrill 2 operates during Cedar Point's May-through-October season.
Georgia Gold Rusher in Austell, Georgia
The eighth-ranking ride on USA Today's reader poll, Georgia Gold Rusher, weaves a bit of 19th-century Georgia history into its design. Gold was discovered in Georgia in 1829, sparking a gold rush decades before California's and giving rise to cities such as Dahlonega, a destination of wineries and waterfalls. Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell incorporated that history into the ride's theme, centering it on a fictional miner who builds a rideable hydraulic machine to extract gold.
Aside from its one-of-a-kind theming, the ride is exhilarating. The Georgia Gold Rusher is "the world's first free-spinning gondola coaster," the park's general manager Greg Fuller said in a press release. Riders sit in a circular gondola that spins freely while the train launches back and forth along a track bookended by two vertical drops. "The sheer thrill of this coaster is hard to describe until you're on it... The launches get you going fast, and the spikes are built for maximum airtime," a Reddit user raved.
You can try out the Georgia Gold Rusher during Six Flags Over Georgia's open season, from March until late fall. The park sits about a 30-minute drive from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Though you won't find any real gold mining in Austell today, you can see some historic homes and a former mill in the town's Clarkdale Historic District.
Methodology
Using USA Today's reader poll of the most anticipated theme park rides for 2026, we identified five roller coasters associated with the Six Flags park portfolio that appeared in the top 10. To provide a fuller picture of what makes these coasters stand out and why they are generating buzz, we supplemented the poll with research from coaster reviewers on social media platforms such as Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook, fan forums, and news outlets. We looked at details about each ride's uniqueness and thrill potential, as well as context about its location that could make a visit to the theme park worthwhile.