5 Of The Most Buzzworthy New Roller Coasters For 2026 All Belong To One Theme Park Chain, According To A Poll

Some travelers climb mountains or lookout towers for sweeping views, but for coaster fans, the best climb is the lift hill of a roller coaster before plunging into a fanfare of loops and twists. If you are someone who plans trips around the next original ride to send your heart rate racing, there are several new coasters worth adding to your 2026 map. One theme park brand that has been especially busy building thrills is Six Flags. USA Today polled its readers to see which theme park rides people are most excited to try in 2026, and five of the top 10 were rides operated by Six Flags parks.

Though the five coasters are all Six Flags-operated, they're spread across four different states, from Georgia and Virginia to the Midwest. A record-breaking launch or a brand-new coaster design can easily become the centerpiece of a weekend getaway to a destination you have never visited before, or it can be a new reason to return to a favorite spot. These rides will send you cresting up hills, hanging over distant tree lines, and plunging at adrenaline-inducing speeds over the course of a thrill-seeking trip.

We used the USA Today survey as a starting point to identify the rides generating the most excitement, then reviewed fan reactions and park announcements to understand why they have thrill seekers eager and what might make them worth planning a trip around. More details about the research process follow after the ranking.