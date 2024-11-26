Virginia's 'Only Destination With Two Parks In One' Is A Thrill Seeker's Paradise
When it comes to theme parks in the United States, most people would think the best places to find them are Southern California or Central Florida. For example, travelers flock to the imaginative and interactive Legoland California, where Lego sets and characters come to life, and thrill seekers love the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the country at Busch Gardens in Tampa.
However, if you know where to look, there are plenty of other exhilarating theme parks across the country. When visiting Virginia, you might want to check out Kings Dominion, as this place is so fun and so large that it's like you're getting two theme parks for the price of one (and with admission to Soak City, you technically are).
But Kings Dominion isn't just for the average theme park aficionado. With world-class roller coasters that whip you and zip you at high speeds on topsy-turvy tracks, this park is the premier destination for thrill seekers on the East Coast. Strap in, as it's going to be a wild ride.
Why Kings Dominion is two parks in one
Typically, water parks and theme parks don't mix. Even if you go to a theme park that has a water park next to it (like Knott's Soak City next to the California amusement park Knott's Berry Farm), you have to pay for two separate tickets. That's not the case with Kings Dominion.
Once you pay the admission price ($32.99 per person), you can ride roller coasters and water slides on the same day. Kings Dominion Soak City Waterpark is typically open from May to September, so if you want to take advantage of getting two parks in one, you must plan your vacation during the summer. For perspective, in 2024, Soak City opened on May 25th and closed on September 2nd.
Overall, there are 14 unique attractions in Soak City, including kiddie slides, a playground, sand-filled lagoon, lazy river, and intense water slides like Paradise Plunge and Pipeline Peak. Combined with the 62 attractions of Kings Dominion, there's more than enough fun for everyone in your group.
How to make the most of a visit to Kings Dominion in Virginia
Before you start packing your bags, you should know what to expect when visiting Kings Dominion. First and foremost, buy your tickets online. You can save money and not have to wait in line at the main entrance. You can also upgrade to a season pass and get free parking. This pass is worth it if you can go to the park at least two or three times during the year. Plus, with a Gold or Prestige Pass, you can add a Free Pre-K Pass, which offers free admission for kids 3-5.
Second, download the free mobile app. This app allows you to see a live map of the park (updated with closures and wait times) so you can plan accordingly. There's even a feature where you can mark your car in the parking lot.
The best way to experience Kings Dominion is to take advantage of both parks at once. However, this means packing a change of clothes so you can get wet and ride roller coasters. In this case, it's best to do all the water attractions early, then switch to theme park mode and ride everything else in the afternoon/evening. This way, your clothes and gear will be dry(ish) by the time you leave the park. If necessary, take advantage of locker rentals or have a designated person who can carry/watch everything while you're on the rides.