Virginia's 'Only Destination With Two Parks In One' Is A Thrill Seeker's Paradise

When it comes to theme parks in the United States, most people would think the best places to find them are Southern California or Central Florida. For example, travelers flock to the imaginative and interactive Legoland California, where Lego sets and characters come to life, and thrill seekers love the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the country at Busch Gardens in Tampa.

However, if you know where to look, there are plenty of other exhilarating theme parks across the country. When visiting Virginia, you might want to check out Kings Dominion, as this place is so fun and so large that it's like you're getting two theme parks for the price of one (and with admission to Soak City, you technically are).

But Kings Dominion isn't just for the average theme park aficionado. With world-class roller coasters that whip you and zip you at high speeds on topsy-turvy tracks, this park is the premier destination for thrill seekers on the East Coast. Strap in, as it's going to be a wild ride.