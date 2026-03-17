One Of North Carolina's Best Stargazing Destinations Is A Serene Island Getaway With Glorious Night Skies
Less than an hour from Wilmington, North Carolina's cleanest city, is one of the state's best stargazing destinations, a laid-back series of islands with clear views of the Milky Way over the Atlantic Ocean. Located on the southern coast of North Carolina, the Brunswick Islands are comprised of five islands separated from the mainland by the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, whose early 20th-century construction created the islands to begin with.
Facing out over the vast expanse of the Atlantic, with no high-rises or light pollution to block the way, this serene coastal barrier island escape with near-total dark skies is perfect for anyone wanting to immerse themselves in the glorious night skies of the cosmos or in the more terrestrial wildlife and nature found in the Tar Heel State. The Brunswick Islands include Sunset Beach, Oak Island, and Bald Head Island, all of which have their own identities, although you can be sure to find access to nature and laid-back vibes no matter which you choose to explore.
The 45 miles of sand stretch across six beaches, while a handful of coastal towns like Southport, Calabash, and Shallotte have top-notch seafood and picturesque landmarks. No matter which area you visit in the Brunswick Islands, you can find a prime stargazing spot, whether it's on a beach, campground, or a cemetery made famous in a Nicholas Sparks novel.
Where to see the stars in the Brunswick Islands
While the Brunswick Islands have their own characters, they all share a common trait: They're all great places for stargazing. Sunset Beach is the southernmost beach in North Carolina and has a series of boardwalks lining its sandy shore, which makes transporting a telescope at night a (sea) breeze. Consider walking to the adjoining Bird Island to leave a letter to the universe in the Kindred Spirit Mailbox, where people have been writing letters, thoughts, and wishes in provided notebooks for over 40 years (all archived by the UNC Wilmington).
All the islands have minimal light pollution, but Bald Head Island arguably has the least, since it's a car-free place, reachable only by a 20-minute ferry from Southport. Known as America's happiest seaside town, Southport also has a beloved stargazing spot that fans of "A Walk to Remember" will recognize: the Old Smithville Burying Ground, an evocative 18th-century cemetery where Landon names a star for Jamie in Nicholas Sparks' popular romance.
The Ingram Planetarium is also located in Sunset Beach, where you can dive deep into space year-round and space out to a laser show with rock music. The planetarium has a 40-foot dome and offers programs like "The Sky Tonight," where you can learn about the constellations that night and then head outside afterwards to see them for yourself. The Ingram Planetarium is open year-round, with daily shows from the end of March through the end of August (although it's closed on Sundays), and with shows and events from Thursdays through Saturdays the rest of the year. Currently, tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for children ages 3-12, and free for kids 2 and under.
What to know about stargazing at the Brunswick Islands
Summer is best for stargazing, since the Milky Way is most visible all night long in July and August. Generally, it's visible on clear and moonless nights from April through October. Check this chart to see at what times of night it's visible during each month, and look at a moon calendar to see the dates of and around a new moon, when the sky is the darkest. International Dark Skies Week occurs every week of the new moon in April, so consider going then. Alternatively, in the fall or winter, the south-facing Brunswick Islands also have a particular natural phenomenon: Both the sunrise and sunset occur over the ocean.
The Brunswick Islands are home to sea turtles, so during nesting season from May to August, most locals turn off the lights of their homes to allow turtles to find their way from the beach to the ocean, meaning this time of year has even less light pollution than other times. Bring a telescope or a tripod to take long exposure photos of the Milky Way. Or just put down a blanket and look up, allowing 10-15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.
Another way to enjoy the area's dark skies is to camp. Oak Island Campground is less than a mile from Oak Island, which you can easily reach to see the sky over the Atlantic. Brunswick Beaches Campground is open year-round and is known as one of the best campgrounds in the state with its pool, pond, primitive camping, and RV hookup sites. It's a 15-minute drive to Sunset Beach. Wherever you choose to look at the sky, don't ignore these light pollution rules for stargazing, which can impact the experience of others around you.