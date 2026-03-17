One Of North Carolina's Best Stargazing Destinations Is A Serene Island Getaway With Glorious Night Skies

Less than an hour from Wilmington, North Carolina's cleanest city, is one of the state's best stargazing destinations, a laid-back series of islands with clear views of the Milky Way over the Atlantic Ocean. Located on the southern coast of North Carolina, the Brunswick Islands are comprised of five islands separated from the mainland by the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, whose early 20th-century construction created the islands to begin with.

Facing out over the vast expanse of the Atlantic, with no high-rises or light pollution to block the way, this serene coastal barrier island escape with near-total dark skies is perfect for anyone wanting to immerse themselves in the glorious night skies of the cosmos or in the more terrestrial wildlife and nature found in the Tar Heel State. The Brunswick Islands include Sunset Beach, Oak Island, and Bald Head Island, all of which have their own identities, although you can be sure to find access to nature and laid-back vibes no matter which you choose to explore.

The 45 miles of sand stretch across six beaches, while a handful of coastal towns like Southport, Calabash, and Shallotte have top-notch seafood and picturesque landmarks. No matter which area you visit in the Brunswick Islands, you can find a prime stargazing spot, whether it's on a beach, campground, or a cemetery made famous in a Nicholas Sparks novel.