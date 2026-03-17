Indiana's Nostalgic Roadside Motel Is A Fun '50s Throwback Right Outside The Dunes National Park
Indiana Dunes National Park is a stunning coastal getaway along the cusp of Lake Michigan in Michigan City, Indiana. Travelers making the trip can stay at a nostalgic roadside hotel just a few minutes down the road at Al & Sally's Motel. This modest property off West Dunes Highway has been welcoming guests since the 1950s. When new owners took over in 2021, they made light renovations while keeping the vintage motor lodge's nostalgic aesthetic intact. The rooms have a fun and novel interior, especially after their updated look – with fresh paint, new flooring, lighting, and mid-century boho decor. However, its contrasting colors and original neon signage still deliver a joyful nod to a vibrant era gone by.
The motel has received 4.3-stars on Google, with reviewers praising the understated property that far exceeds expectations. "It is well maintained, clean, warm (it was snowing when I arrived and below zero), great use of space. I will definitely be back here," one guest mentioned. Depending on the season, travelers can enjoy evenings at picnic tables under twinkling tree lights or gather around a fire pit near the retro neon sign, a beacon that entices passing drivers to stay a little while longer. After a well-rested stay, travelers can head a half-mile down the road to Joe & Freddy's for an all-American meal, then relax at Dunes National Park for a quiet beach escape. (Another alternative — if you don't mind a farther trip north — is the less-crowded Warren Dunes State Park.) Al & Sally's is that little slice of home between iconic natural landscapes, making it the perfect base for a lakeside adventure.
Enjoy a cozy stay at Al & Sally's Motel
Al & Sally's Motel has been operating for more than 70 years, but that doesn't mean it lacks modern conveniences. Guests say they were able to use a remote check-in system, and parking is just steps away from their room's front door. Visitors are pleasantly surprised by the roadside gem's contemporary interior with a '50s touch. Each room comes with a mini Frigidaire refrigerator (featuring a vintage-style handle), tiled bathroom walls, and pastel-colored bathtubs — plus Hollywood-style vanity lights to complete the vibe. The rooms also include a microwave, a Keurig coffee maker, complimentary K-Cups, cable television, and 4K smart TVs.
The motel is the kind of place that invites visitors to slow down and enjoy the company around them. Beyond the room, outside space offers a fire pit with Adirondack seating, where families can plan their itinerary to Indiana Dunes National Park minutes down the road and chat about their day — all while roasting marshmallows for s'mores. In fact, the owners provide their guests with long skewers and grilling tools, so guests can enjoy an experience that evokes a deep sense of childhood nostalgia. Basking in moments like these can clear travelers' minds to prepare for the 50 miles of trails that wind through the park. Indiana is sprinkled with authentic towns that feel like a time capsule to 1950s Americana, but Al & Sally's Motel puts Michigan City at the forefront.
Want to learn about more retro-themed hotels in the Midwest? Check out Michigan's top-rated lakeside motel with cozy vibes and vintage charm. It offers a similar experience to Al & Sally's, so be sure to give it a look if you find yourself venturing farther north.