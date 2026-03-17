Indiana's Nostalgic Roadside Motel Is A Fun '50s Throwback Right Outside The Dunes National Park

Indiana Dunes National Park is a stunning coastal getaway along the cusp of Lake Michigan in Michigan City, Indiana. Travelers making the trip can stay at a nostalgic roadside hotel just a few minutes down the road at Al & Sally's Motel. This modest property off West Dunes Highway has been welcoming guests since the 1950s. When new owners took over in 2021, they made light renovations while keeping the vintage motor lodge's nostalgic aesthetic intact. The rooms have a fun and novel interior, especially after their updated look – with fresh paint, new flooring, lighting, and mid-century boho decor. However, its contrasting colors and original neon signage still deliver a joyful nod to a vibrant era gone by.

The motel has received 4.3-stars on Google, with reviewers praising the understated property that far exceeds expectations. "It is well maintained, clean, warm (it was snowing when I arrived and below zero), great use of space. I will definitely be back here," one guest mentioned. Depending on the season, travelers can enjoy evenings at picnic tables under twinkling tree lights or gather around a fire pit near the retro neon sign, a beacon that entices passing drivers to stay a little while longer. After a well-rested stay, travelers can head a half-mile down the road to Joe & Freddy's for an all-American meal, then relax at Dunes National Park for a quiet beach escape. (Another alternative — if you don't mind a farther trip north — is the less-crowded Warren Dunes State Park.) Al & Sally's is that little slice of home between iconic natural landscapes, making it the perfect base for a lakeside adventure.