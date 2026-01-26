Michigan's Top-Rated Lakeside Motel Is A Retro Getaway With Cozy Vibes And Vintage Charm

A high-end hotel is fancy, sure, but sometimes the best vacation spot is more kitsch than luxury. With a rating of 4.9 stars on Google, at the time of writing, it's clear that this lakeside motel in Michigan has impressed its guests. Motel Bear Lake is an affordable spot with colorful murals, cozy decor, and retro furnishings. Room rates start below $100 per night, but prices likely vary by season and may increase in the warmer months.

A former roadside motel from the 1960s, Motel Bear Lake is located in the sleepy village of Bear Lake, Michigan, a small community in northwestern Michigan with a population of under 400 residents. The village of Bear Lake is near a scenic lake that is also named Bear Lake. While not officially one of Michigan's most beautiful lakes, this peaceful spot offers opportunities for swimming, boating, and fishing. If you prefer a larger body of water, Lake Michigan is just a five-minute drive away. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, one of Michigan's best national parks, is about a 45-minute drive from Bear Lake. Also nearby is the underrated, beautiful charmer of Manistee, located about 20 minutes away by car.

Owner Marta Turnbull purchased and renovated the motel in 2023, reports Traverse Northern Michigan via My North. She and the other women on the team have cultivated an inclusive environment, welcoming LGBTQ+ travelers, solo women travelers, artists, cannabis users, and travelers with pets. On the motel's Instagram and merchandise reads the slogan "A Gay Place to Stay," a play on the original slogan, "A Nice Place to Stay." Motel Bear Lake's inclusive atmosphere and photo-worthy decor are just a few of the reasons guests have fallen in love with this place.