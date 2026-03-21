The 'World's First Destination Resort' Has Panoramic Views, Stargazing, And Snorkeling In Maui

Kāʻanapali Beach on Maui is a wildly popular vacation spot, tucked on the west side of the island. Much of this 3-mile stretch of beach is lined with high-end resorts, like the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa at the southern end. This resort has everything you could ever dream of when it comes to a luxe Hawaiian beach getaway, including pools, restaurants, a spa, incredible views, and easy access to outdoor adventures like snorkeling. It even has some features you might not expect, like penguins and stunning guided stargazing.

This 810-room resort first opened in 1980, and there was literally no other place like it. "Hyatt Regency Maui was the first destination resort in the world," Michael Jokovich, former General Manager with Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, explained to Maui Now, "...and its groundbreaking resort-as-destination concept. With extensive gardens, water playgrounds, wildlife, and a notable art collection, it forever changed the landscape of resorts around the globe." It has an immersive feel with lots to see. As you walk in, you're greeted by a large open foyer filled with lush plants. As you wander the paths, you'll find all kinds of delights, from tropical birds and African penguins to koi fish.

One thing to keep in mind, the Hyatt Regency Maui is just about 10 minutes north of Lahaina, and you have to drive through the town to get there. Lahaina was devastated by fire in 2023, and while there has been progress made in rebuilding the town, it's still very much in process, and it's important to be mindful in the meantime.