The 'World's First Destination Resort' Has Panoramic Views, Stargazing, And Snorkeling In Maui
Kāʻanapali Beach on Maui is a wildly popular vacation spot, tucked on the west side of the island. Much of this 3-mile stretch of beach is lined with high-end resorts, like the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa at the southern end. This resort has everything you could ever dream of when it comes to a luxe Hawaiian beach getaway, including pools, restaurants, a spa, incredible views, and easy access to outdoor adventures like snorkeling. It even has some features you might not expect, like penguins and stunning guided stargazing.
This 810-room resort first opened in 1980, and there was literally no other place like it. "Hyatt Regency Maui was the first destination resort in the world," Michael Jokovich, former General Manager with Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, explained to Maui Now, "...and its groundbreaking resort-as-destination concept. With extensive gardens, water playgrounds, wildlife, and a notable art collection, it forever changed the landscape of resorts around the globe." It has an immersive feel with lots to see. As you walk in, you're greeted by a large open foyer filled with lush plants. As you wander the paths, you'll find all kinds of delights, from tropical birds and African penguins to koi fish.
One thing to keep in mind, the Hyatt Regency Maui is just about 10 minutes north of Lahaina, and you have to drive through the town to get there. Lahaina was devastated by fire in 2023, and while there has been progress made in rebuilding the town, it's still very much in process, and it's important to be mindful in the meantime.
Rooms at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
All of the guest rooms and suites at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa have private lanais and decor in soft greens, blues, and sandy neutrals that echo the landscape. Guests can book rooms with a view of the ocean, mountains, or gardens — all pretty options. Depending on the season, you might even see whales from an ocean view room. In winter and early spring, humpback whales migrate to Hawaiian waters to breed and give birth. The waters off the west coast of Maui attract so many whales that the region is known as "whale soup," and Kāʻanapali Beach is a great spot to look for them from land with binoculars.
Along with whale spotting, there's lots to keep you busy at the resort. Go star gazing on the roof with the "Tour of the Stars," aided by two large, high-tech telescopes and an astronomy expert. Other guided activities at the resort include a Mai Tai mixology class, poke tasting, coconut husking, lei making, and a daily penguin presentation in the lobby.
For those with children, the pools might be the first (and last) stop at the resort. There are six different pools set amidst beautiful gardens, including one pool designed just for young children. There's also a 150-foot water slide and hot tub. Kids and adults alike are bound to love the long-running and award-winning Drums of the Pacific Luau. Held most nights of the week, it features dances from around Polynesia and a dramatic fire knife finale. Before the main show, there's an all-you-can-eat buffet, an open bar, hula lessons, and more.
Things to do at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is just steps away from the white sands of Kāʻanapali Beach, so you can be snorkeling in minutes. While Black Rock at the north end of Kāʻanapali is more well known, as one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, the waters near the Hyatt can also be full of marine life, including sea turtles. Hanakaoʻo Park, aka Canoe Beach, is located just to the south of the resort, and if you do want to visit Black Rock, there's a free trolley that runs between the resort areas on Kāʻanapali Beach. Pro tip: go early for calm water and better visibility.
If you just want to lounge in the sand, the resort has beach chairs you can use for free. While chilling at the beach is nice, you can amp it up with a little relaxation at the spa, too. Spawell has steam rooms, saunas, and a hot tub for guests who've booked one of their luxe treatments, which include massages, facials, and mani/pedis.
For dining, guests have multiple incredible options at their fingertips. Swan Court has a breakfast buffet or a la carte options with local flavors like ube pancakes and kalua pork hash, or for those who want something quick, you can stop by Honolulu Coffee in the lobby. ʻŪmalu is a poolside restaurant open for lunch and dinner with specialty cocktails and casual Hawaiian-inspired food, while Japengo offers an open-air Asian-Pacific restaurant overlooking the beach, which is perfect for watching the sunset while you enjoy dishes like Hawaiian kajiki carpaccio and a variety of sushi. Last, but not least, the award-winning Son'z Steakhouse features steak, lobster, and local seafood. There's even a shave ice stand, a must when you visit Hawaii.