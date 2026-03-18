5 Minnesota Destinations To Visit If You're A Bob Dylan Fan, According To Locals

Bob Dylan's connection with Minnesota is in many ways stronger than anywhere else in the world. Sure, the legendary singer-songwriter spent a lot of time in Greenwich Village — where you'll find many of Bob Dylan's favorite New York City haunts — but the first 20 years of his life were spent in the North Star State. This is why the state is known for its Dylan history and tours, as multiple cities here helped shape him during those formative years.

Like any deep and everlasting connection, Dylan's relationship with Minnesota is complicated. According to Artful Living, he described his birthplace, Duluth, as "a dark place, even in the light of day — curfews, gloomy, lonely, all that sort of stuff." It's not as clear if he feels the same way about Hibbing, one of the best destinations for a Bob Dylan-themed getaway, or Minneapolis, where he studied for a short time at the University of Minnesota. However, these places evidently had an influence on his personality, poetic songwriting, and music, even if they weren't the right fit for him creatively.

Despite this, Dylan has never forgotten or wanted to shed his Minnesota roots. "There's no place I feel closer to now or get the feeling that I'm part of — except maybe New York, but I'm not a New Yorker," he was quoted as saying in a past interview with Playboy. "I'm North Dakota–Minnesota Midwestern. I'm that color. I speak that way. [...] My brains and feeling have come from there." For Dylan fans, a pilgrimage to Minnesota helps you tap into these thoughts and feelings. With help from locals on the r/BobDylan subreddit and online guides, we've found five Minnesota destinations that best provide this intimate look into Dylan as a burgeoning artist.