5 Minnesota Destinations To Visit If You're A Bob Dylan Fan, According To Locals
Bob Dylan's connection with Minnesota is in many ways stronger than anywhere else in the world. Sure, the legendary singer-songwriter spent a lot of time in Greenwich Village — where you'll find many of Bob Dylan's favorite New York City haunts — but the first 20 years of his life were spent in the North Star State. This is why the state is known for its Dylan history and tours, as multiple cities here helped shape him during those formative years.
Like any deep and everlasting connection, Dylan's relationship with Minnesota is complicated. According to Artful Living, he described his birthplace, Duluth, as "a dark place, even in the light of day — curfews, gloomy, lonely, all that sort of stuff." It's not as clear if he feels the same way about Hibbing, one of the best destinations for a Bob Dylan-themed getaway, or Minneapolis, where he studied for a short time at the University of Minnesota. However, these places evidently had an influence on his personality, poetic songwriting, and music, even if they weren't the right fit for him creatively.
Despite this, Dylan has never forgotten or wanted to shed his Minnesota roots. "There's no place I feel closer to now or get the feeling that I'm part of — except maybe New York, but I'm not a New Yorker," he was quoted as saying in a past interview with Playboy. "I'm North Dakota–Minnesota Midwestern. I'm that color. I speak that way. [...] My brains and feeling have come from there." For Dylan fans, a pilgrimage to Minnesota helps you tap into these thoughts and feelings. With help from locals on the r/BobDylan subreddit and online guides, we've found five Minnesota destinations that best provide this intimate look into Dylan as a burgeoning artist.
Duluth
One of the first stops on many Bob Dylan tours around Minnesota is Duluth, particularly the folk musician's birthplace and early-childhood home located on 519 North 3rd Avenue East. This unassuming duplex house is where Dylan spent the first six years of his life, named Robert Zimmerman and raised by his parents, Abraham and Beatty. The house has been lovingly restored by a Dylan devotee and is worth taking a moment to admire from the street. Keep an eye out for the plaque in the sidewalk out front commemorating Dylan.
After visiting his birthplace, head to Duluth's downtown, where you can follow the 1.8-mile-long Bob Dylan Way. Start at Michigan Street and 5th Avenue West and follow it all the way to 14th Avenue East and London Road. Along the route, you'll see multiple manhole covers created and installed in honor of Dylan. Some of these commemorate his songs, while others represent his life and music through art. If you time your visit for fall, you can also see Duluth's beautiful fall foliage along Lake Superior's shoreline.
At the end of the Bob Dylan Way sits the Armory Arts & Music Center, another iconic Dylan stop. This is where Dylan, only a teenager at the time, watched Buddy Holly perform. This inspired Dylan's ambitions to become a musician. Dylan was so moved by Holly's performance in 1959 that he mentioned it in his 1998 Grammy acceptance speech almost 40 years later. Time your visit during the annual Duluth Dylan Fest in May, when you can tour the center. The week-long festival also has Bob Dylan tribute bands, singer-songwriter contests, and a party outside Dylan's childhood home.
Hibbing
Bob Dylan and his family lived in Hibbing for most of his childhood, including his teenage years, before he went to university. This was where Dylan's love of music started to bloom, resulting in high school bands and explorations of genre and technique. You can visit numerous places in Hibbing related to Dylan's early years.
One of these is Braman's Music on East Howard Street in downtown (now a therapeutic massage parlor), where Dylan took guitar lessons. Another is Collier's Barbeque and Bar on East Fourth Avenue, where he played gigs with his high school band, The Golden Chords. It later became a Chinese restaurant, but most recently appears boarded up and derelict. Of course, these pale in comparison to Dylan's childhood home at 2425 7th Avenue East. You can usually only see it from the outside, but some Dylan fans have been given guided tours by the owner, Bill, when they've made a pilgrimage here. Bill apparently puts his number on the front lawn if he's open to tours. Fingers crossed, he's in the touring mood when you visit.
One of the best places to visit in town is the Hibbing Public Library, which has been recommended on the r/BobDylan subreddit. The library has a vast collection of Bob Dylan records and CDs, including LPs and 45s in their original sleeves. It also has some of his songbooks with lyrics, as well as biographies and music history books concerning his work and life. Don't miss seeing the library's quirky life-size papier-mâché sculpture of Dylan playing his guitar and harmonica.
Dinkytown in Minneapolis
The first of three Minneapolis destinations on this list, Dinkytown, was where Dylan lived during his short (around one year) stint at the University of Minnesota. This small yet eclectic area would be his final residential neighborhood in Minnesota before leaving the state behind for New York City. It was also during this time that Robert Zimmerman became Bob Dylan, adopting his enduring stage name while performing with local musicians.
According to the r/BobDylan subreddit, you can see Dylan-inspired murals in Dinkytown, including one of Dylan with his "Positively 4th Street" song title (inspired by Dinkytown) and harmonica. Head to the corner of 4th Street and 14th Avenue to see the building where Dylan lived above what was then a corner drugstore. The drugstore has since been a pasta bar and nightclub, but is now temporarily closed (at time of writing).
Immerse yourself in Dinkytown's inspiring creative atmosphere, starting at The Book House. The historic used bookstore has been open since 1976 and has a reading nook overlooking Dylan's old apartment next door. Browse the various rooms selling rare books and vinyl records. Try to time your visit for one of their monthly gatherings. The neighboring Varsity Theater is also great for watching live music. They set the stage for glam rockers, singer-songwriters, hip-hop artists, and much more.
Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis has one of the most iconic Bob Dylan sights in the world: a giant and vibrant mural on South 5th Street. Painted in 2015 by Eduardo Kobra, the mural includes the iconic lyrics "The times they are a-changin'" beside three very different Dylan faces showing how he has changed over the years. It's a multistory dedication to a legendary musician, writer, and artist. "This is a beautiful tribute to him, and the style of the art is befitting his legacy," one Bob Dylan fan wrote in a Google review.
About 10 minutes' walk from the Bob Dylan mural sits the Orpheum Theatre, which Dylan once owned with his brother. He has also performed at this venue multiple times, including an 18-song gig towards the end of 2023. Orpheum Theatre hosts various live music acts throughout the year, including musicians like Ray LaMontagne and Sting. You can also see stand-up comedians, Broadway shows, and dance.
Orfield Laboratories is technically outside of Downtown Minneapolis (about 3 miles away), but it's a great stop on your Bob Dylan tour. When Dylan came here to record his 1974 album "Blood on the Tracks," it was Sound 80 Studios. This notable recording studio attracted other famous musicians, including Prince in '77 and Cat Stevens in '76. The laboratory's Anechoic Chamber is considered one of the quietest places on Earth (it's held the Guinness World Record three times). You can do a silent session in the chamber or take a tour around the facility, following in Dylan's footsteps.
University of Minnesota in Minneapolis
Bob Dylan attended the University of Minnesota for about one year. Exploring the campus next to Dinkytown lets you follow this part of his life, however temporary, while he honed his craft as a musician and songwriter. Dylan preferred to play late-night gigs rather than attend early-morning classes, but you can still get a sense of where he might have wandered as a young student.
The Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity house, where Dylan first lived while studying, is located next to Dinkytown, about a 15-minute walk from the university campus. You can't exactly go inside and tour the house, but you can see it from the street to get a better idea of where Dylan passed through during those early years. "I'd come into Minneapolis unnoticed, I rode in on a Greyhound bus," Dylan wrote in his memoir. "My mother had given me an address for a fraternity house on University Avenue. My cousin Chucky, whom I just slightly knew, had been the fraternity president." He lived here for a bit before he moved into the aforementioned apartment in Dinkytown.
Despite spending little time in this area, Dylan still gleaned a lot of life and inspiration from it. He recorded an album of cover songs called the "Minnesota Party Tape" while enrolled at the university. He also discovered new musicians who would help shape his own style. If you feel like experiencing some inspiring live performances while exploring the university campus, check out a show at Northrop, the university's performing arts theater. It stages dance, in-depth conversations, choirs, music, and plays.
Methodology
To compile this list of five Minnesota destinations for Bob Dylan fans, we sourced local recommendations from Dylan lovers on the r/BobDylan subreddit thread, Explore Minnesota, Only In Minnesota, and Meet Minneapolis. We also looked at Dylan hotspots in Minnesota featured on The Bob Dylan Fan Club Facebook page. Music publications, such as The Current, were also used for research. We prioritized the three main destinations Dylan lived in during his time in Minnesota: Duluth, Hibbing, and Minneapolis. Within these places, we focused on sights and landmarks either commemorating the artist and his legacy or those that played a significant role in his early years.