The 5 Best Destinations To Visit For A Bob Dylan-Themed Getaway, Per The Internet
With a career spanning more than 60 years, Bob Dylan has earned a dedicated fandom that encompasses multiple generations — including new Gen Z fans captivated by the 2024 biopic "A Complete Unknown." While travel-loving fans can easily visit many of Bob Dylan's New York City haunts from the beginning of his career, other locations can be a bit harder to parse. The famously private singer generally avoids talking about his personal life, but we know that he grew up in Minnesota and moved to New York City at age 19. After becoming famous, he moved to Woodstock, New York, seeing it as a quiet place where he wouldn't be hassled by fans. Since the '70s, Dylan has lived in Malibu, California, though he rarely speaks (or sings) about his life there.
Unlike some of Dylan's contemporaries, such as Dolly Parton, there's no official Bob Dylan hotel or theme park for fans to spend their cash on. Instead, they'll mostly have to do it themselves when it comes to Bob Dylan-inspired travel. To help, we've compiled a list of five places with a strong connection to this singer, as recommended by the internet. The writer has been a Bob Dylan fan since her youth and has been to many of the NYC locations mentioned in this piece. To compile this article, Islands drew on input from across the internet, including fan suggestions on Reddit, as well as local and national publications explaining Dylan's connection to each place.
New York, New York
For Dylan fans, New York City offers an abundance of locations to visit — many of them in Greenwich Village, one of New York's artsiest neighborhoods. When Dylan moved to New York in 1961, Greenwich Village was the center of the folk revival scene. Some of the venues Dylan performed at in the early '60s are still in operation today, including Café Wha?, the Bitter End, and Caffé Reggio (which no longer features live music, but still serves coffee). Dylan also spent time in Washington Square Park, as well as the bars Kettle of Fish and White Horse Tavern. Fans can even recreate the cover of Dylan's 1963 album "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan," which shows Dylan and his then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo walking through NYC's streets, huddled together in the cold. They can also see the exterior of the apartment where Dylan lived at 161 W. 4th Street (which may have been the inspiration for his song "Positively 4th Street").
Dylan's Greenwich Village haunts are detailed by multiple guides on the internet, including ones published by The Capitol Theater, the Soho Grand Hotel, and Lead Art magazine. Free self-guided walking tours are available online from the Bluegrass Situation and Free Tours by Foot. On Reddit, Dylan fans recommend NYC as a must-visit. "It feels like magic being there," writes one Redditor who visited Café Wha?, Dylan's first apartment, and the "Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" cover art location.
A little further north in Manhattan, you'll find the Chelsea Hotel, where Dylan lived for a while in Room 211 and wrote the majority of the songs for his 1966 album "Blonde on Blonde." In his later song "Sara," about his then-wife, he references the hotel: "Stayin' up for days in the Chelsea Hotel / Writin' 'Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands' for you." Rooms start at around $750 per night (at the time of writing), but fans on a budget can visit the hotel bar, cafe, restaurant, or even lobby without staying in the hotel. "This place was very pivotal for Dylan," writes one fan on Reddit.
Hibbing, Minnesota
The years Dylan spent in Hibbing, Minnesota, are much less chronicled than his time spent in New York City. Dylan was born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota, and when he was about 6 years old, his family moved to nearby Hibbing. Dylan lived there until 1959. Today, Explore Minnesota highlights Hibbing as a must-visit for Dylan fans.
As a child, Dylan lived on 7th Avenue East, which has been renamed Bob Dylan Drive. Today, fans can take photos of the exterior of the residence at 2425 7th Ave. E., as well as view a commemorative plaque on the sidewalk. The home is owned by a Dylan fan who sometimes offers private tours; you'll see a sign on the lawn if tours are available. The Hibbing Public Library has compiled an informative city walking tour for Dylan fans, which takes you past the schools Dylan attended and his teenage hangout spots. You can go bowling at Hibbing Bowling Center, where a teenage Dylan won a competition, or see Hibbing High School's brick monument commemorating Dylan's Nobel Prize. The Hibbing Public Library also has a permanent Bob Dylan collection on display, including a life-size papier-mache sculpture of the singer. You might catch a few small nods to Dylan around town. In a blog post about his visit to Hibbing, music journalist Dave Hoekstra points out that BoomTown Brewery serves a beer named "Tangled Up in Blueberry," after Dylan's song "Tangled Up in Blue."
Fans who have visited Hibbing have split opinions on whether it was worth the trip. "It was really cool seeing his old house and the places he's been but time has changed so much. It's not the same world it was then," writes one Redditor on r/bobdylan. On the other hand, others find it a rewarding look into the singer's little-discussed early years. "To walk through the rooms that were instrumental in the development of this genius were inspiring," writes one Google reviewer who took a tour of Dylan's childhood home.
Woodstock, New York
Woodstock is an important part of Dylan's history. The singer began spending time there in 1963, when his then-girlfriend Joan Baez introduced him to this quirky, artsy town in the Catskill Mountains. According to Woodstock Music Shop, Dylan wrote much of the material for the albums "Another Side of Bob Dylan" and "Bringing It All Back Home" in a rented room above what was then called the Café Espresso (it is now home to the Center for Photography at Woodstock). Between 1965 and 1969, Dylan resided in two different mansions in Woodstock.
Today, just a few of the sites Dylan lived and performed in are open to the public. Along with the Center for Photography, fans can go to the Bearsville Theater, located on what was once a compound owned by Dylan's manager, Albert Grossman. Today, it's a live music venue, and Grossman's grave is on the grounds. Tourists can also go to the Church of the Holy Transfiguration of Christ-on-the-Mount, a tiny historic wooden church that still stands today. Local legend says that Dylan used to sometimes visit the church. In nearby Saugerties, New York, you'll find "Big Pink," the house where Dylan and The Band recorded "The Basement Tapes." It's now a VRBO with a minimum three-night booking. Prices start at $890 per night, at the time of writing.
In Woodstock, a tourism industry has sprung up around Dylan, as well as other musicians who lived or worked there in the '60s and '70s, including The Band, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix. Fans can stay at the (unaffiliated) boutique hotel, Hotel Dylan, with '60s-influenced decor, or take one of several music history walking tours. There are frequent Dylan tribute shows at the Woodstock Playhouse, and local bookstore the Golden Notebook features a considerable collection of Dylan books. On Reddit, fans recommend Woodstock as a travel site, not just for the Dylan connection but also for its natural beauty. "Woodstock and that entire area of the Catskills is my absolute favorite place in the world, the mountains are magical," writes one Redditor.
Malibu and Los Angeles, California
Bob Dylan moved to sunny Malibu, California, in 1973 and has long maintained residence in the oceanfront Point Dume property he purchased in 1979. Although Dylan hasn't spoken (or sung) much about Malibu, some of his neighbors have shared stories, including a Vice writer who documented Dylan's annual Christmas decorations. Fans can make at least a day out of Dylan-related sites. Some Malibu home tours will take you past Dylan's estate, as well as other celebrity homes including Cher, Lady Gaga, and Pierce Brosnan. Additionally, the scenic, secluded Point Dume State Beach is open to the public and offers sweeping views of the ocean waves. Additionally, Dylan is said to be a fan of the local chain Straw Hat Pizza.
With planning and cash, fans can stay where Dylan once slept: the Hotel June Malibu, a boutique hotel. Formerly, it was known as the Malibu Riviera Motel. Dylan stayed there during rocky periods in his first marriage, and he wrote some of "Blood on the Tracks" while staying in room 13. "I think the amount of time he stayed in room 13 and the way he poured his soul into that album has had a lasting effect on the space, a creative energy if you will," Shaun Gilbert, a co-owner of the current property, told Architectural Digest in 2022. Prices start at $329 per night (at the time of writing), and a Tripadvisor reviewer compliments the "'60s vibe."
If you're up for driving around the Los Angeles area, there are a couple of other locations worth considering. Dylan has frequented Studio B inside the Capitol Records Building. Fans can see the famous cylindrical building, though tours inside are rarely offered. Dylan's 1978 album "Street-Legal" features a cover photo shot in Santa Monica, outside a building he used as a studio. Some fans like to visit the site of the photo, much like they do in Greenwich Village.
Tusla, Oklahoma
Dylan never lived in Tulsa, but the city is home to the Bob Dylan Center, an archive featuring over 100,000 items of Dylan memorabilia, including handwritten song lyrics, master tapes, and film originals. It's located right next to the Woody Guthrie Center — Guthrie was one of Dylan's major influences. Fans can purchase a $15 entry to the Bob Dylan Center or a $22 combined ticket to both. While Tulsa might seem a surprising place for the Bob Dylan Center to be located, in 2022, Dylan himself told Vanity Fair, "There's more vibrations on the coasts, for sure. But I'm from Minnesota and I like the casual hum of the heartland."
On Reddit, fans who've visited the center rave about it. "It's as geeky as you want it, while still being something non-fans will appreciate," writes one Redditor on r/bobdylan. "Loved the home movies from Woodstock and Hawaii. Amazed by 'the Blood on the Tracks' notepads. [...] The clips in the theater upstairs were cool." The Bob Dylan Center has a 4.9 average on Google reviews, a 4.6 on Tripadvisor, and a 4.9 on Yelp. "The Bob Dylan Center is a wonderful museum to America's greatest songwriter. There is so much here. You will need hours and hours to do it justice but also can learn so much in a little time," writes one Google reviewer.
Although there aren't many other Dylan-related attractions in Tulsa, there's still plenty to do to round out your day or weekend. The Bob Dylan Center is in the Tulsa Arts District, near Guthrie Green urban garden, as well as art galleries, music venues, and restaurants.
Methodology
In addition to the writer's own knowledge as a Bob Dylan fan who previously lived in New York City, we drew from fan suggestions for Bob Dylan-themed travel on Reddit's r/bobdylan. Then, we researched each location more thoroughly to find suggestions for specific things to visit and activities to do. For these suggestions, we looked to tourism resources such as Free Tours by Foot, personal blogs like music journalist Dave Hoekstra's, state tourism sites such as Explore Minnesota, and city resources such as the Hibbing Public Library. When available, we looked at Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google reviews for specific sites. Additionally, when researching the history of each location, we consulted national publications including Vanity Fair and Architectural Digest.