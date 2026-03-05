The 5 Best Destinations To Visit For A Bob Dylan-Themed Getaway, Per The Internet

Woodstock is an important part of Dylan's history. The singer began spending time there in 1963, when his then-girlfriend Joan Baez introduced him to this quirky, artsy town in the Catskill Mountains. According to Woodstock Music Shop, Dylan wrote much of the material for the albums "Another Side of Bob Dylan" and "Bringing It All Back Home" in a rented room above what was then called the Café Espresso (it is now home to the Center for Photography at Woodstock). Between 1965 and 1969, Dylan resided in two different mansions in Woodstock.

Today, just a few of the sites Dylan lived and performed in are open to the public. Along with the Center for Photography, fans can go to the Bearsville Theater, located on what was once a compound owned by Dylan's manager, Albert Grossman. Today, it's a live music venue, and Grossman's grave is on the grounds. Tourists can also go to the Church of the Holy Transfiguration of Christ-on-the-Mount, a tiny historic wooden church that still stands today. Local legend says that Dylan used to sometimes visit the church. In nearby Saugerties, New York, you'll find "Big Pink," the house where Dylan and The Band recorded "The Basement Tapes." It's now a VRBO with a minimum three-night booking. Prices start at $890 per night, at the time of writing.

In Woodstock, a tourism industry has sprung up around Dylan, as well as other musicians who lived or worked there in the '60s and '70s, including The Band, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix. Fans can stay at the (unaffiliated) boutique hotel, Hotel Dylan, with '60s-influenced decor, or take one of several music history walking tours. There are frequent Dylan tribute shows at the Woodstock Playhouse, and local bookstore the Golden Notebook features a considerable collection of Dylan books. On Reddit, fans recommend Woodstock as a travel site, not just for the Dylan connection but also for its natural beauty. "Woodstock and that entire area of the Catskills is my absolute favorite place in the world, the mountains are magical," writes one Redditor.