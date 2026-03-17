A Quick Guide To The Best Restaurants In The Denver International Airport

Whether it's arriving early for a flight or waiting through a layover, any traveler knows that they'll be spending time at the airport. Depending on the airport, that could mean killing time with a book or your phone — or actually finding something worthwhile to do. In the case of the Denver International Airport (DIA), you can track down the artwork that has spawned a variety of conspiracy theories, or you can sample some surprisingly good food.

Similar to airline food, airport dining has a bad rap for its limited, uninspiring options, featuring the same chain fast-food places everywhere you go. However, that doesn't apply to every Denver airport dining destination. There are over 100 different places to grab something to eat and drink at the Denver airport, and these five stand out from the rest.

Admittedly, you can likely find similar dishes for cheaper outside the airport — there's often no way around the higher prices for airport food. However, I've eaten at all of these places and return to them often for their high-quality offerings. Furthermore, each of these restaurants gets strong reviews from diners, averaging more than 4 stars on Yelp and Google. So if you need to get a bite to eat in the airport, one of these places is bound to hit the spot.