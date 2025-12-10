Here's Why Food In Airports Is So Expensive

Frequent flyers will know the feeling: You sit down in an airport restaurant and immediately recoil at the absurdity of the prices. At Newark, which Altezza Travel found had the worst airport food in America, an average meal costs over $23, despite 70 percent of the restaurants earning sub-three-star ratings. That's a lot of money for a dry, flavorless, probably ultra-processed mass of pseudo-nutrients that's arrived in your mouth via a freezer and a microwave. The question, then, is why is airport food so expensive?

If airports seem to be in a constant state of inflation, it's because the complex interplay between airports and vendors facilitates price increases for both explicable and predatory reasons. As air travel became more accessible in the late 20th century, airports introduced the concept of air malls, with the newsstands, cosmetics stores, and restaurants you'll still find in departure lobbies today. In some cases such malls were the chief attraction, enabling airports to become destinations unto themselves. But amid accusations of price gouging, some, like Pittsburgh International, adopted a street-pricing model, where prices inside would match those on the outside.

This model is now (mostly) a relic of the past. The new model — "street pricing plus" — is the standard cost of an item, like a burger or chocolate bar, plus 10% to 20%, as set by local transit authorities. This is deemed a fair tax, given how security checks, compliance protocols, and high rent mean it's more expensive to run a business inside an airport. So why can items cost as much as 120% more than their street value? As noted in Grey Journal, airports don't always enforce these percentage caps strictly, giving vendors license to increase costs and quibble over the contractual fine-print for maximized profits.