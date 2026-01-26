Colorado's Edgy Neighborhood Near Downtown Denver Brims With Trendy Restaurants, Bars, And Architecture

Denver is one of the ultimate destinations for any Colorado visitor, but with over 3 million people in the larger Denver metro, the city's diverse neighborhoods and suburbs can be a tad overwhelming, especially for first-time visitors. So we're here to take away some of the confusion! If you're looking for a walkable neighborhood with fun architecture and design, along with chic and delicious restaurants and bars, make sure your Denver itinerary includes the Lower Highland (LoHi) neighborhood.

This trendy neighborhood is in north Denver, across the South Platte River and Interstate 25 from downtown. It's a part of the larger "Highlands" neighborhood, which also includes the West Highlands, and the border between the two neighborhoods is Federal Boulevard. It's not to be confused with Highlands Ranch, a southern Denver suburb, nor with Highlands Square. It was actually that latter confusion that helped inspire the neighborhood's name. Paul Tamburello was turning the Olinger Mortuaries buildings into a restaurant in the early 2000s, and people didn't know where he meant when he said Highland. So he came up with the nickname "LoHi Marketplace" for the development, and it caught on as a nickname for the entire neighborhood, according to Westword.

You can walk from downtown to LoHi via the iconic Highland Bridge. As one Yelp reviewer put it: "crossing the Highland Bridge in Denver feels like walking a ribbon of modern design stretched high above the rush of the city." And that's not the only impressive piece of architectural design in the neighborhood. LoHi dates back to the late 1800s, and you can still see some Victorian-style homes around the neighborhood. On the flip side, there are also sleek, modern buildings, so visiting LoHi lets you see a fun mashup of new and old Denver.