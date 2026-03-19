How To Get Through Your TSA Check With A Heart Monitor On

If you're like many travelers, the TSA security line causes you stress. There are all sorts of TSA dos and don'ts to learn, and certain airports are inconsistent with TSA rules like whether or not you can leave your shoes on or keep your laptop in your bag. Airport security can be really frustrating, but you can usually get through it with few issues. However, if you're wearing an external heart monitor, knowing what to expect and the accepted procedures can save you a lot of worry. Unlike the changing regulations about liquids and footwear, the Transportation Security Administration has set rules for external medical devices. You need to let the officer know that you're wearing one, and either go through the Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) millimeter wave scanner (you know, the one where you hold your arms up in the air), or have a manual pat-down screening. You may also want to have your documentation on you, especially for a heart monitor.

External heart monitors are often worn for up to a month to address heart concerns. However, you may need to fly during that time. Metal detectors can interfere with these devices, though in many cases you'll be fine as long as you don't pause as you walk through for more than a few seconds. Still, it's important to have a discussion with your own medical team before you leave, and let the TSA agent know before your screening.