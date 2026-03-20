Campers Say These Affordable Dupes Hands-Down Beat The Solo Stove Fire Pit

When the Solo Stove Bonfire made its debut on Kickstarter in 2016, the innovative smokeless firepit caused an immediate sensation, hitting its funding goal in less time than it takes to burn through a bag of marshmallows around a traditional campfire. In the decade since, car campers and backyard adventurers alike have loved the stove's design-forward aesthetic and patented functionality.

How does the Solo Stove manage to be so magically smoke-free? The double-walled cylinder design creates its patented 360 degree Airflow, feeding fresh oxygen to the base of the fire, and channeling a vortex of hot air to the top, where a "secondary burn" ensures that every speck of fuel is thoroughly and efficiently combusted. While your eyes won't be stinging from smoke while you sit around the Solo Stove Bonfire, the eye-watering price tag might get to you. The Solo Stove Bonfire launched at around $250, and it sells for $350 at REI at the time of writing. That's pretty steep for those of us on a Dollar Tree camping gear budget.

The good news is that a flurry of models have put a cozy campfire within reach of just about all pocketbooks, with many of the picks that follow beating out the original on aspects of functionality as well, according to happy campers around the internet. I've personally used several variants over the years, in the backyard and on the road.