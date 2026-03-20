Campers Say These Affordable Dupes Hands-Down Beat The Solo Stove Fire Pit
When the Solo Stove Bonfire made its debut on Kickstarter in 2016, the innovative smokeless firepit caused an immediate sensation, hitting its funding goal in less time than it takes to burn through a bag of marshmallows around a traditional campfire. In the decade since, car campers and backyard adventurers alike have loved the stove's design-forward aesthetic and patented functionality.
How does the Solo Stove manage to be so magically smoke-free? The double-walled cylinder design creates its patented 360 degree Airflow, feeding fresh oxygen to the base of the fire, and channeling a vortex of hot air to the top, where a "secondary burn" ensures that every speck of fuel is thoroughly and efficiently combusted. While your eyes won't be stinging from smoke while you sit around the Solo Stove Bonfire, the eye-watering price tag might get to you. The Solo Stove Bonfire launched at around $250, and it sells for $350 at REI at the time of writing. That's pretty steep for those of us on a Dollar Tree camping gear budget.
The good news is that a flurry of models have put a cozy campfire within reach of just about all pocketbooks, with many of the picks that follow beating out the original on aspects of functionality as well, according to happy campers around the internet. I've personally used several variants over the years, in the backyard and on the road.
GVDV Collapsible Fire Pit
While the Solo Stove Bonfire is a single, solid-state structure that can be hard to pack into anything smaller than an SUV, this modular GVDV Fire Pit comprises two rings that nest together inside a bag for easy, compact transport. Customers note that the GVDV has a perforated upper body to better radiate warmth and offer glimpses of lively dancing flames. By contrast, when the Solo Stove's flames fall below the rim, you do lose some of the mesmerizing spell of an open fire. "Perfect Pit!" enthuses one buyer. "Soooo glad we found this fire pit and did not buy a Solo!"
Another feature in the plus column for the GVDV stove is that — like some others on this list — it can burn pellets in addition to wood. The Solo Stove is capable of burning pellets, too, but only with the addition of a pricey add-on insert. Pellets are an affordable, easy alternative to wood you can find at just about any hardware store. "Buy this immediately!" another Walmart reviewer writes. "This is an amazing piece of engineering."
This is the model I currently own and love. A similar model on Amazon from Vicearth, which has a 4.7-star rating, comes with a grill top. All you'll need is a roll of tin foil to turn out some mess-free gourmet camping fare.
East Oak Camber Fire Pit
The East Oak Camber Fire Pit, which comes in three sizes, is listed as "Amazon's Choice," with over 1,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The design is elegant and innovative, with a slightly tapered (or "cambered") cone shape that encourages heightened airflow, for a more robust burn rate than a straight-up-and-down cylindrical model like the Solo Stove. "This fire pit puts out more flame and heat than our similar sized solo stove at half the price," writes one reviewer who switched brands. Another reviewer concurs, writing, "if you're thinking about spending a ton more on a Solo, don't bother, this [thing] has it beat hands down!"
Many reviewers also praise the East Oak's distinctive looks, its ability to burn pellets, and the ease of cleaning the unit. "Quality is every bit as good as Solo and it has some additional features like easier cleaning to go along with the lower price," one reviewer writes. This is good news for eco-conscious campers, as using soap on a camping trip is generally frowned upon.
HotShot Low Smoke Explorer Fire Pit
Reviewers on Home Depot note that the HotShot fire pit is not truly "smokeless" the way the Solo Stove is, but most are plenty pleased with its performance anyway. "Not exactly smokeless, but very low smoke," one purchaser writes. "So far I would say that it is working better than my solo stove. Very easy to light and it puts out a good amount of heat."
Other reviewers note that the Hotshot is not as easy to clean as other models, but it does come with a storage bag, which means you won't be getting soot all over the trunk of your car. However, there is one area in which the Hotshot does receive near-universal praise: its low price. This stove comes in at just under $200 (at the time of writing), making it one to scoop up if you're highly price-sensitive and have been hesitating on testing out the smokeless fire pit concept. While the Hotshot isn't recommended for pellets, you can always pick up a package of these easy-to-light fire starters from Costco.
Blue Sky Outdoor Living Fire Pit
An anodized black octagon instead of a sleek steel cylinder like the Solo Stove, the Blue Sky Outdoor Living Fire Pit sold on Amazon has a rugged, rustic vibe. Designed to burn pellets, this stove's base nests inside its bowl, and it packs into a bag for easy portability, making it ideal for van life. It is also supremely affordable at well under $100 (at the time of writing).
Durability, however, can be a concern. I made the mistake of leaving one of these fire pits outdoors in Washington's North Cascades, and it rusted out in that damp environment within a couple of years. This shouldn't be an issue if you're packing it up between camping trips or backyard cocktail hours, which is when this little unit truly shines. "I did see that Solo makes a 'portable' model but it still looks huge, bulky, and cost[s] over $200! Then I found this little guy," one Amazon reviewer writes. "I can throw a couple cups of pellets in this thing and get about a 30 min fire with ease. Enjoy a fire and a drink, then done. So simple!"
Tiki Patio Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit
The Solo Stove's sleek stainless cylinder is attractive to lovers of modern minimalism, but not every backyard landscape works with such an industrial-chic aesthetic. That's where the Tiki Patio Smokeless Outdoor Fire Pit shines. "This is as good as a Solo but cheaper and more stylish," says one Amazon reviewer. It comes in three sizes and price points (starting at $247, at the time of writing) to fit different patios and different budgets.
Whether you prefer mid-century modern cooking or Hawaii-themed poolside kitsch, this little gem of a fire pit stands out in a good way. You can also add on a range of luxurious-looking brass accessories, including a screen, fire poker, heat deflector, and a cover to turn it into a table for displaying your collection of tiki mugs when not in use. If you live in a brisk climate, the heat deflector may be just what you need. "I bought this Tiki firepit and heat deflector accessory on a recommendation, but was still skeptical about whether it would be any better than a Solo Stove or even an open firepit," another Amazon buyer writes. "Boy, was I wrong. This thing is a winner." They go on to report that the way the deflector channels air makes the fire easier to light and maintain. They also add that it burns hot, which means it will be great for hand-warming during winter gatherings.
Our Methodology
As a veteran car camper (as well as a seasoned bargain hunter), your reviewer relied on personal experience with several stove models as a jumping-off point for evaluating the myriad alternatives to the Solo Stove. From there, I combed through reviews on retail sites like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot, and sifted through recommendations on Reddit, YouTube, and product review blogs to surface viable candidates. Only stoves that had garnered a significant following made our cut, with a preference for those that provided some extra benefit, feature, or value proposition in addition to affordability.