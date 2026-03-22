Europe's Biggest Mall Is A Sprawling Complex Of Shops, Restaurants, And Venues To Visit In London

For some travelers, London is nothing but a dreary, rain-soaked sprawl of endless crowds and concrete buildings to be avoided if possible. For others, London is a walkable, lovable, iconic European vacation destination. The historic Tower of London was the scene of royal beheadings, and the bustling streets have been featured in a handful of beloved tales involving characters like Sherlock Holmes and Harry Potter, making it the world's top literary travel destination. But for all of London's ancient landmarks, the city also boasts a shiny new side, a world of glassy skyscrapers, designer boutiques, and rooftop bars. If you ever find yourself in town on a rainy day and are looking for something to do, then make your way to the Westfield London shopping mall for a slice of modern living.

Covering more than 2.6 million square feet of real estate in the Shepherd's Bush suburb of White City in West London, the Westfield mall feels like its own self-contained city. Within the towering glass facade is a maze of escalators where visitors can spend the day browsing high-end boutiques for clothes and accessories, meet friends for lunch or dinner, take a fitness class at the gym, or even book a manicure at the nail salon — and so much more. "I took refuge on a rainy day," a previous visitor posted to Tripadvisor. "What can I say... fantastic."

With a footprint so large it straddles nine different ZIP codes, the Westfield London isn't just the biggest department store in the United Kingdom, but the entirety of Europe. Descend into the Underground and catch a train to Shepherd's Bush station, barely a five-minute walk from the Westfield mall. Visitors staying around East London can make their way to the Westfield Stratford City, just a short walk from the Stratford tube station.