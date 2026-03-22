Europe's Biggest Mall Is A Sprawling Complex Of Shops, Restaurants, And Venues To Visit In London
For some travelers, London is nothing but a dreary, rain-soaked sprawl of endless crowds and concrete buildings to be avoided if possible. For others, London is a walkable, lovable, iconic European vacation destination. The historic Tower of London was the scene of royal beheadings, and the bustling streets have been featured in a handful of beloved tales involving characters like Sherlock Holmes and Harry Potter, making it the world's top literary travel destination. But for all of London's ancient landmarks, the city also boasts a shiny new side, a world of glassy skyscrapers, designer boutiques, and rooftop bars. If you ever find yourself in town on a rainy day and are looking for something to do, then make your way to the Westfield London shopping mall for a slice of modern living.
Covering more than 2.6 million square feet of real estate in the Shepherd's Bush suburb of White City in West London, the Westfield mall feels like its own self-contained city. Within the towering glass facade is a maze of escalators where visitors can spend the day browsing high-end boutiques for clothes and accessories, meet friends for lunch or dinner, take a fitness class at the gym, or even book a manicure at the nail salon — and so much more. "I took refuge on a rainy day," a previous visitor posted to Tripadvisor. "What can I say... fantastic."
With a footprint so large it straddles nine different ZIP codes, the Westfield London isn't just the biggest department store in the United Kingdom, but the entirety of Europe. Descend into the Underground and catch a train to Shepherd's Bush station, barely a five-minute walk from the Westfield mall. Visitors staying around East London can make their way to the Westfield Stratford City, just a short walk from the Stratford tube station.
Shopping and dining in Westfield London
Whatever your shopping desires and dining wishes might be, Westfield London will surely deliver. "I would recommend [spending] the whole day there, lots of shops and restaurants," wrote a previous visitor in a Google review. From designer duds to off-the-rack digs, shoppers can spend the day trekking between luxury outlets like Gucci and Prada to more affordable, casual stores like Gap and Hollister. The Westfield mall even boasts its own designated luxury zone called The Village, where keen shoppers will find other retailers like Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton.
Traveling with kids? Why not stop by the LEGO store to pick out some new building sets? Children can also grab colorful pieces from the gargantuan pick-a-brick wall and turn them into quirky creations at designated assembly stations. Make sure to snap photos with the life-sized brick displays of iconic British cultural reference points like LEGO William Shakespeare, LEGO Harry Potter, and James Bond's stylish LEGO Aston Martin. "Amazing place for the kids and adults," wrote a previous visitor, while another shopper called it a "mini LEGOland."
With so much surface area to cover, wandering around Westfield will no doubt leave your stomach grumbling. Clustered around the first two floors within a designated food court zone, hungry shoppers will find a wealth of global flavors here, from North African cuisine at Comptoir Libanais to spicy curries at Busaba Eathai. Try street food dishes from Malaysia at Gopal's Corner, which serves flatbreads and rice with curry served on banana leaves, or indulge in refined Italian pastries at the Grand Caffè Concerto in The Village. Stop for dessert at Hotel Chocolate, an upmarket chocolatier with all kinds of creamy treats from velvety chocolate shakes to dark chocolate popsicles.
Exciting attractions at Westfield's malls
Putting a dent in your wallet from shopping sprees and upscale dining isn't the only thing you can do at the Westfield malls. Relax with a facial treatment at Prince Pharmacy, or get your hair and nails done at Soshell salon. Travelers feeling sore from sitting in cramped quarters on long-haul flights or train journeys can find relief at StretchLab, which offers loosening stretch exercises. Are the kids getting bored? Bring the family for mini-golf at Puttshack. In the mood for a movie? Make your way to the Vue cinema. At the Westfield Stratford City, high-rollers can even try their luck on the slot machines at the Genting Casino.
But wait, there's more. If you're still hungry, head over to Java Whiskers for a sip of coffee surrounded by fluffy felines. Take selfies with the kitties and relax amidst the cat cafe's cozy atmosphere. A previous visitor called the experience "more effective than therapy." Adrenaline junkies who thrive on interactive, escape room-style games can scale walls and jump across illuminated floor tiles at Activate, while anyone craving a good old-fashioned bowling night should make their way to All Star Lanes, which also boasts a cocktail bar and karaoke booths.
For quirky trip photos, don't miss the Upside Down House in the courtyard outside the Westfield London. As soon as you step inside, the world will be turned on its head. "We had a brilliant time creating some hilarious photos," a previous visitor wrote. Wander through the overturned rooms where furniture clings to the ceiling while posing for goofy snapshots that make you look like you're defying gravity. With so much excitement all in one place, it's no wonder London is the best rainy day city in all of Europe.