Colorado's Second Largest Natural Lake Is A High-Altitude San Juan Mountain Paradise To Fish, Camp, And Kayak

According to data from SmileHub in 2025, Colorado was the third-best state in America for outdoor adventures, with only Montana and Alaska scoring better. The Centennial State is famed for its Rocky Mountain views, hiking trails framed by spruce and pine trees, and alpine lakes, of which there are 2,000 sitting in mountain-top depressions throughout Colorado. The second largest natural lake in the state, San Cristobal, is also one of the finest, a two-mile stretch of fresh water lying 9,000 feet above sea level in the San Juan Mountains.

The lake that put the "lake" in Lake City — which is known as the most remote town in the Lower 48 — San Cristobal is relatively young, forming around 700 years ago when a rare earthflow called the Slumgullion Slide deposited volcanic material at a fork in the Gunnison River. A natural dam formed, and San Cristobal was born. The scenery surrounding the water today is as dramatic as the lake's founding, with conifer groves swarming the slopes of the valley, snow-crowned peaks marching into the distance, and a second, younger earthflow that still slides into the lake by up to 20 feet per year.

Especially in the warmer months, travelers come to San Cristobal for outdoor adventures, from hiking and jogging around the perimeter to fishing and boating on the lake. Take a kayak or pontoon onto the water from the lake's public boating ramp or toss in your fishing line to catch various species of trout and kokanee salmon. Keep an eye out for raptorial birds like bald eagles and ospreys scanning from the skies or moose and elk wandering across the hillsides. Then wrap up your day with dinner by campfire and views of the sun descending over the San Juan Mountains from Wupperman Campground.