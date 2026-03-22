Colorado's Second Largest Natural Lake Is A High-Altitude San Juan Mountain Paradise To Fish, Camp, And Kayak
According to data from SmileHub in 2025, Colorado was the third-best state in America for outdoor adventures, with only Montana and Alaska scoring better. The Centennial State is famed for its Rocky Mountain views, hiking trails framed by spruce and pine trees, and alpine lakes, of which there are 2,000 sitting in mountain-top depressions throughout Colorado. The second largest natural lake in the state, San Cristobal, is also one of the finest, a two-mile stretch of fresh water lying 9,000 feet above sea level in the San Juan Mountains.
The lake that put the "lake" in Lake City — which is known as the most remote town in the Lower 48 — San Cristobal is relatively young, forming around 700 years ago when a rare earthflow called the Slumgullion Slide deposited volcanic material at a fork in the Gunnison River. A natural dam formed, and San Cristobal was born. The scenery surrounding the water today is as dramatic as the lake's founding, with conifer groves swarming the slopes of the valley, snow-crowned peaks marching into the distance, and a second, younger earthflow that still slides into the lake by up to 20 feet per year.
Especially in the warmer months, travelers come to San Cristobal for outdoor adventures, from hiking and jogging around the perimeter to fishing and boating on the lake. Take a kayak or pontoon onto the water from the lake's public boating ramp or toss in your fishing line to catch various species of trout and kokanee salmon. Keep an eye out for raptorial birds like bald eagles and ospreys scanning from the skies or moose and elk wandering across the hillsides. Then wrap up your day with dinner by campfire and views of the sun descending over the San Juan Mountains from Wupperman Campground.
Adventures on the lake
Colorado is often regarded as the best skiing state in the U.S., but you can also make a case for it being the best state for freshwater trout fishing. Whether you're fishing from a pontoon on the lake's surface or a pier skirting the perimeter, you'll have a chance of catching one of San Cristobal's various trout species, which include rainbow, cutthroat, brown, and brook. If you'd prefer to fish with a local expert, Lake City's fly shops offer fishing guide services. Dan's Fly Shop has several experienced fishermen in its guiding team and also offers gear, pontoon, and johnboat rentals. Through The Sportsman, you can book afternoon, half-day, or full-day guided fly fishing tours, or rent paddle boats and boards for use on the lake. Bear in mind that all anglers require a Colorado fishing license.
San Cristobal's calm, looking-glass waters are perfect for kayaking. When drifting across the surface, the sun illuminating the Colorado sky, shadows darkening the creases of the mountains, it might just be the best place in Lake City to appreciate the beauty of the landscape. You can launch canoes and kayaks from several places around the lake, including pull-offs on the perimeter road. There's also a boating pier, necessary for larger boats, on the western shore of the lake. Called the Hinsdale County Boat Dock, it sits on a peninsula known as Texas Point and has a public launch dock as well as five non-commercial slips for reservation. Any motorized boats being taken onto the lake here must first pass an inspection.
Camping at Lake San Cristobal
If you're staying the night at Lake San Cristobal, pitch a tent in Wupperman Campground, hugging the southeastern shore of the lake. There are 31 sites of varying lengths here, some accommodating campervans or RVs as well as tents, but all are available on a first-come-first-serve basis — spaces cannot be reserved. With public fishing access, running water, vault toilets, and grills and picnic tables for guest use, it's a pretty good deal at $20 per night. Whether you nab a spot on the shoreline or on the cliffs overlooking the lake, you'll have front row seats for viewing the wildlife drawn to San Cristobal's waters. Beavers and waterfowl, such as ducks and Canada geese, often congregate around the marshy earthflow at the lake's southern tip, and if you're lucky, you might spot elk and moose foraging around the lake perimeter.
Other accommodations in Lake City include the Highlander RV Campground, a little north of the lake. Occupying a glade in the mountains, the site has running water, campfire rings, a picnic pavilion, electricity, a store, laundry services, jeep rental, and more. Though you won't be on the shores of the lake, it's reasonably priced at $50 per night for two people and has a stellar 4.8 rating on Google across nearly 100 reviews. You can also find private rental accommodations, especially around the lake's northern edge and in Lake City proper, but most of these book out well in advance of the summer.
Accommodation is a key consideration, because Lake San Cristobal isn't really near anything. Cities like Denver, Aspen, and Colorado Springs are more than four hours away by car. Grand Junction, a Rocky Mountain gem and the largest city in Western Colorado, is a little closer, at just under three hours away.