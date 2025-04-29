Colorado's Underrated Gem Is A Nature Lover's Dream Known As 'The Most Remote Town In The Lower 48'

Starting on the shores of beautiful Lake San Cristobal, anglers of all stripes can chase wild and stocked brown, rainbow, and brook trout all throughout the mountains surrounding Lake City. The lake offers incredible stillwater trout fishing and boats are available for rent from several local outfitters to help anglers reach more of the lake. Lake Fork of the Gunnison River is a fantastic destination for fly fishers looking to latch into trout. While most of the fish in the river range from 7 to 16 inches in size, the occasional 20-inch lunker can be caught on the fly. Summer and fall are the best times to fish the river, and public access is very good.

For off-roading and 4-wheeling adventures, Lake City is the place to be. It is one of the three points on the Alpine Triangle, a system of Jeep trails that stretches west into the mountains and goes over thrilling high-mountain passes that lead to the historic towns of Silverton and Ouray, an awe-inspiring mountain town best known as America's Switzerland. Pro tip: Before venturing into the Alpine Triangle backcountry, visitors should be confident in their vehicles and tires. The roads are rough and, during the summer season, they can be congested with fellow off-road motorists. There are Jeep rentals in Lake City for those who want to see this magnificent slice of wild Colorado while sparing their own vehicle the abuse.

Lake City is a great remote getaway, whether visitors are seeking some unique Colorado history or outdoor pursuits. Regardless, this beautiful little city nestled in a high-mountain valley near Lake San Cristobal is a great basecamp for a real Colorado adventure.