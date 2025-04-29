Colorado's Underrated Gem Is A Nature Lover's Dream Known As 'The Most Remote Town In The Lower 48'
An isolated hamlet near a gorgeous alpine lake in southern Colorado is one of the most remote communities in the Lower 48, and a mecca for outdoor lovers who enjoy wild country amid the splendor of the Rocky Mountains. Lake City, situated about an hour's drive south of Gunnison — where you'll find the nearest airport — is nestled into the northeast corner of the rugged San Juan Mountains. It's one of the best places in America to escape the crowds and dive into some of the wildest country in America, all while taking in some surprising history and world-class viewscapes.
Lake City, named for Lake San Cristobal just south of town, has 150 years of colorful Colorado history to its name. Its eclectic 142-acre downtown is a national historic district with more than 200 heritage buildings. While it's a great place to learn about Colorado's early mining history, it's also an excellent launchpad for some amazing outdoor adventures, including 4-wheeling deep into the craggy San Juans, world-class fly fishing, and hiking on some of the most far-flung trails in the United States. It takes effort to get to Lake City, but the payoff is absolutely worth it. Visitors to this distant corner of Colorado will find themselves in a Rocky Mountain wonderland, just over Spring Creek Pass from Creede, another one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with a charming downtown and unmatched scenery.
Lake City's mining boom and historical attractions
Like many small, remote Colorado towns — some of which are now abandoned, like St. Elmo, one of the best-preserved ghost towns in the American West — Lake City exists in the present largely because of its mining past. In 1871, when Harry Henson and his associates discovered gold about five miles from the creek in present-day Lake City, it changed the area's future for good. That discovery on the little creek west of town now bears Henson's name, and it started the mining boom in the Lake City area. Four years later, the city was incorporated and it became a supply hub for mining activity all throughout the eastern San Juans.
Visitors to Lake City can learn more about the town's fascinating history at the Hinsdale County Museum located downtown. The downtown area is a designated National Historic District, home to over 200 historical structures built when Lake City was finding its legs as a mining town. One must-do activity for history buffs visiting Lake City is to join a guided walking tour of the district. Here, you'll see where Susan B. Anthony addressed the town during the women's suffrage movement in the 1870s, and where the town's first courthouse was built. For history lovers, Lake City is a treasure trove — the stunning backdrop of the San Juan Mountains is but a wonderful bonus.
Lake San Cristobal is a gateway to unparalleled outdoor pursuits
Starting on the shores of beautiful Lake San Cristobal, anglers of all stripes can chase wild and stocked brown, rainbow, and brook trout all throughout the mountains surrounding Lake City. The lake offers incredible stillwater trout fishing and boats are available for rent from several local outfitters to help anglers reach more of the lake. Lake Fork of the Gunnison River is a fantastic destination for fly fishers looking to latch into trout. While most of the fish in the river range from 7 to 16 inches in size, the occasional 20-inch lunker can be caught on the fly. Summer and fall are the best times to fish the river, and public access is very good.
For off-roading and 4-wheeling adventures, Lake City is the place to be. It is one of the three points on the Alpine Triangle, a system of Jeep trails that stretches west into the mountains and goes over thrilling high-mountain passes that lead to the historic towns of Silverton and Ouray, an awe-inspiring mountain town best known as America's Switzerland. Pro tip: Before venturing into the Alpine Triangle backcountry, visitors should be confident in their vehicles and tires. The roads are rough and, during the summer season, they can be congested with fellow off-road motorists. There are Jeep rentals in Lake City for those who want to see this magnificent slice of wild Colorado while sparing their own vehicle the abuse.
Lake City is a great remote getaway, whether visitors are seeking some unique Colorado history or outdoor pursuits. Regardless, this beautiful little city nestled in a high-mountain valley near Lake San Cristobal is a great basecamp for a real Colorado adventure.