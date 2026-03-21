The Pacific Northwest's Answer To The Las Vegas Sphere Is Just As Immersive, But Way More Affordable
Since its groundbreaking grand opening on September 29, 2023, Sphere, the massive, eyeball-shaped behemoth in Las Vegas, has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible for live performances. With construction costs of around $2.3 billion, and featuring 580,000 square feet of LEDs and 16K-resolution wrap-around screens, Sphere practically guarantees guests a mind-boggling and fully immersive multimedia experience. A visit here is one of the best ways to have fun in Las Vegas without stepping foot in a casino. It's also very expensive. The lower-priced film screenings, like "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" for example, are more than $100 for a standard-admission, weekday matinee ticket. Meanwhile, you might need to offload some of your most valued possessions to attend one of the artist residencies. For example, tickets to "Backstreet Boys: Into the Millennium," starring everybody's favorite '90s-era American boy band, range from over $300 on the lower end to a whopping $1,000-plus at the higher end. If these prices are out of your budget, you may be searching for a different option for high-quality, experiential entertainment. Look no further than the Dome, the Pacific Northwest's answer to Sphere. It offers similarly immersive audiovisual journeys, but at much more affordable rates.
The Dome is located in Vancouver, North America's most livable city for 2025 and the largest metropolis in the Canadian province of British Columbia. It can be found inside the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vanier Park, taking over the former planetarium theater. The venue, which opened its doors on August 01, 2025, boasts 20,000 watts of surround sound, 10K-resolution screens, and 4K projectors. It currently offers an exciting lineup of multi-sensory, panoramic shows. And unlike Las Vegas' Sphere, you won't need to sell an organ to afford the admission.
Planning your visit to the Dome in Vancouver
Tickets can be purchased directly through the Dome's website. As of this writing, there are 10 shows available (not all currently running). One of the highlights is "Rock 101 Presents: Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon," which takes guests on a spectacular 42-minute journey through the 10 tracks of the British psychedelic rock band's most influential concept album. Accompanying the soundscape are visual effects created by the band's own director. A recent attendee shared her thoughts in a Google Review, writing, "The visuals were immersive, creative, and perfectly synced with the music — like being pulled right into a living, moving album. The dome added incredible 3D effects that made the entire show feel surreal and unforgettable. Whether you're a lifelong Pink Floyd fan or just love an amazing visual and musical experience, this is a must-see."
Other scheduled shows include "Blue Whales: Return of the Giants," a fascinating and award-winning documentary narrated by Andy Serkis; and "Encounters in the Milky Way," a breathtaking journey through the cosmos presented by the American Museum of Natural History and narrated by Pedro Pascal. Tickets for most shows will set you back between $22 and $33 (not including taxes and fees).
You can time your visit to the Dome with the upcoming FIFA World Cup, one of the top sporting events for travelers to look forward to in 2026. For the first time it will be taking place across three countries (Canada, the U.S., and Mexico). Along with Toronto, Vancouver is one of the Canadian cities to host the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026. If you're flying in, the primary hub is Vancouver International Airport (YVR), which is a 25-minute drive south of the city center and the Dome.