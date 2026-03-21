The Pacific Northwest's Answer To The Las Vegas Sphere Is Just As Immersive, But Way More Affordable

Since its groundbreaking grand opening on September 29, 2023, Sphere, the massive, eyeball-shaped behemoth in Las Vegas, has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible for live performances. With construction costs of around $2.3 billion, and featuring 580,000 square feet of LEDs and 16K-resolution wrap-around screens, Sphere practically guarantees guests a mind-boggling and fully immersive multimedia experience. A visit here is one of the best ways to have fun in Las Vegas without stepping foot in a casino. It's also very expensive. The lower-priced film screenings, like "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" for example, are more than $100 for a standard-admission, weekday matinee ticket. Meanwhile, you might need to offload some of your most valued possessions to attend one of the artist residencies. For example, tickets to "Backstreet Boys: Into the Millennium," starring everybody's favorite '90s-era American boy band, range from over $300 on the lower end to a whopping $1,000-plus at the higher end. If these prices are out of your budget, you may be searching for a different option for high-quality, experiential entertainment. Look no further than the Dome, the Pacific Northwest's answer to Sphere. It offers similarly immersive audiovisual journeys, but at much more affordable rates.

The Dome is located in Vancouver, North America's most livable city for 2025 and the largest metropolis in the Canadian province of British Columbia. It can be found inside the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vanier Park, taking over the former planetarium theater. The venue, which opened its doors on August 01, 2025, boasts 20,000 watts of surround sound, 10K-resolution screens, and 4K projectors. It currently offers an exciting lineup of multi-sensory, panoramic shows. And unlike Las Vegas' Sphere, you won't need to sell an organ to afford the admission.